SPANISH FORK — Brinley Johnson hit a third-inning grand slam that put No. 6 Fremont High softball up 7-0 in a 9-4 upset win over No. 3 Herriman (22-5) in the 6A championship bracket Tuesday.
Stalee Hadley hit a solo homer for Fremont (16-6). Mikayla Morse hit a two-run single. The Silverwolves scored their nine runs on five hits. Kaci Smith pitched a complete game in the win, allowing eight hits and striking out one.
BINGHAM 10, FREMONT 5
SPANISH FORK — No. 6 Fremont gave up eight runs in the first inning in a 6A championship bracket loss to No. 2 Bingham (24-2).
Tyra Coats hit a two-run homer for Fremont (16-7). Lexi Weston added a two-run single.
The Silverwolves will face No. 3 Herriman (23-5) for the second time in as many days, this time in the one-loss bracket, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
CLEARFIELD 10, LAYTON 0
SPANISH FORK — Jayci Finch tossed a two-hitter and hit a two-run homer to lead No. 4 Clearfield past No. 10 Layton in five innings in a 6A one-loss bracket contest.
Kaycee Valencia batted 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Clearfield (20-6). Madi Jorgensen batted 2 for 2. The Falcons advance to face No. 5 Weber (20-5) at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Kaitlyn Roberts and Brooklyn Pritchett got the two hits for Layton, who ended the season with a 17-12 mark.
RIVERTON 10, LAYTON 0
SPANISH FORK — Brooklyn Pritchett hit a double as No. 10 Layton was shut out by top-seed Riverton (20-1) in the 6A championship bracket earlier Tuesday.
Halle Duke and Leah Knight got the other two hits for Layton.
SPRINGVILLE 5, BOUNTIFUL 4
SPANISH FORK — No. 5 Bountiful gave up three runs in the seventh inning to allow No. 4 Springville (21-7) a walkoff win in a 5A championship bracket contest.
Livi Arona batted 3 for 3 to pace Bountiful. Shiloh Johnson batted 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
BOUNTIFUL 12, MURRAY 2
SPANISH FORK — Eva Stoddard was hit by a pitch to drive in Shiloh Johnson to trigger the run rule in the fifth inning as No. 5 Bountiful eliminated No. 8 Murray (19-8) in the 5A one-loss bracket.
Livi Arona batted 3 for 3 with a double and scored two runs for Bountiful (18-7). Johnson hit 3 for 4 and scored three runs. Annie Salazar batted 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Shambre Maestas pitched a complete game, allowing four hits with two strikeouts.
The Braves advance to meet No. 4 Springville for the second time in two days at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
WASATCH 3, FARMINGTON 2
SPANISH FORK — No. 6 Farmington led 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh, then No. 3 Wasatch (19-7) scored three including a walkoff home run in the 5A championship bracket.
Paige Herbon batted 2 for 4 for Farmington (16-8). The Phoenix collected five hits.
FARMINGTON 11, LEHI 4
SPANISH FORK — Delaney Baker batted 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead No. 6 Farmington to an elimination-game win over No. 7 Lehi (20-11) in the 5A one-loss bracket.
Hannah Barton and Courtney Christiansen also homered for Farmington (17-8). Barton’s was a three-run bomb and Christiansen’s was a solo shot. Baker pitched a complete game in the win, allowing nine hits and striking out six.
The Phoenix next get a rematch with No. 3 Wasatch (19-8) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BASEBALL
FARMINGTON 2, TIMPANOGOS 1
WEST JORDAN — Mason Cook singled and Landon Tanner was hit by a pitch in the first inning to drive in all of No. 9 Farmington’s runs in a 5A one-loss bracket win over No. 3 Timpanogos (21-9) at Salt Lake Community College.
The top of the order — Brock Brown, Jack Hansen, Tucker Wall and Cook — accounted for all four Farmington (21-11) hits. Aaron Bornholdt picked up the win, allowing five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in six innings.
The Phoenix will face No. 2 Salem Hills (23-6) at 11 a.m. Tuesday
BINGHAM 4, LAYTON 0
OREM — No. 4 Layton surrendered two runs in each of the first two innings to see its season end in a 6A one-loss bracket defeat to No. 8 Bingham (18-10) at Utah Valley University.
Jackson Hoffman hit a single and Cam Day hit a double for Layton’s only two hits. Day took the loss on the mound in a complete game. The Lancers end the year with a 21-8 record.
OLYMPUS 2, WOODS CROSS 1
WEST JORDAN — No. 5 Woods Cross saw its season end at the hands of No. 1 Olympus (25-3) in the 5A one-loss bracket at SLCC.
Woods Cross gave up two runs in the second inning. The Wildcats finish the year with a 20-8 record.