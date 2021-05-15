LAYTON — Jace Olsen hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to put No. 14 Northridge High baseball over No. 19 Copper Hills (9-17), winning 13-9 and taking the first game of a 6A state tournament best-of-three playoff series Saturday.
Olsen hit two homers and drove in seven runs for the Knights (12-13). Bodee Wright hit 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs. Jed Hadley drew four walks. Ty Martinez homered and Kobe McRoberts hit 2 for 3.
WEBER 19, KEARNS 15
PLEASANT VIEW — After No. 11 Weber scored eight runs in the second inning and No. 22 Kearns (9-14) answered with eight in the third, the Warriors plated six in the fifth to win the first game in a 6A state tournament first round best-of-three series.
Weber (16-10) had 13 extra-base hits out of 17 total hits. Jonah Powers-Kulpa batted 3 for 3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Jake Lindsay homered and doubled. Luke Erickson homered, doubled and had four RBIs.
Carson Berensen hit a three-run homer. Xandon Hancock tripled, doubled and drove in four. Braedon Roylance also tripled and doubled. Kaleb Saunders and Ashton Burnett each hit a double. Nathaniel Samaro earned the win in three relief innings.
DAVIS 7, SYRACUSE 2
KAYSVILLE — Kade Montgomery struck out 16 batters and allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings as No. 13 Davis took the first game of a 6A state tournament first round best-of-three series over No. 20 Syracuse
Benson Seeley batted 2 for 3 and drove in two, while Mike Wendt hit an RBI double and Owen Murdock added a double for Davis (11-15).
Wyatt Humphrey hit a solo home run for Syracuse (9-17) and Kyler Stromberg hit an RBI triple.
FARMINGTON 19, BONNEVILLE 3
FARMINGTON — Tucker Wall tripled twice, scored four runs and drove in one from the leadoff spot to lead No. 9 Farmington past No. 29 Bonneville in the first game of a 5A second-round, best-of-three series.
Aaron Bornholdt and Mason Cook each hit 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for Farmington (17-9).
Brock Brown hit a two-run double. Jack Hansen batted 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Landon Day and Landon Tanner each drove in two. Tanner allowed seven hits and struck out four in four innings pitched.
Kole Story batted 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Bonneville (2-21). Evan Cunnigham drove in one.
BOUNTIFUL 7, PARK CITY 2
BOUNTIFUL — Hunter Esplin batted 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to pace No. 11 Bountiful and take game one of a 5A best-of-three series over No. 22 Park City (9-18).
Truman Duryea hit 2 for 4 with a double and drove in one, and struck out 12 batters in a complete game on the mound for Bountiful (17-9).
CORNER CANYON 13, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Chase Smith got the only hit for No. 16 Clearfield (12-14) as No. 17 Corner Canyon (8-18) scored nine runs in the fourth inning to win the first game of a 6A first-round, best-of-three series.
MURRAY 3, BOX ELDER 2
MURRAY — No. 23 Box Elder gave up the winning run in the sixth inning in a loss at No. 10 Murray (15-7) in the first game of a 5A second-round, best-of-three series.
Connor Butts batted 2 for 3 and scored both runs for Box Elder (9-18). Alex Griffin and Kade Hall each drove in Butts. Tate Overson allowed six hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts on the mound.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Skyline 7, Viewmont 6
SOFTBALL
BEAR RIVER 10, HURRICANE 0
GARLAND — Oaklie Maxfield dropped a squeeze bunt to score McCall Maxfield in the sixth inning to trigger the run rule and send No. 2 Bear River to a two-game sweep of No. 15 Hurricane (8-16) in a 4A best-of-three series.
McCall Maxfield batted 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs to lead Bear River (23-5). Carlee Miller hit a triple and drove in three. Olivia Taylor hit a double. Jordyn Warren earned the win, giving up one hit in five innings of work.
Bear River will face the second-lowest remaining seed in the championship round on Wednesday, May 19, in Spanish Fork.
LAYTON 14, AMERICAN FORK 6
LAYTON — No. 10 Layton scored 14 consecutive runs to win the first game of a 6A best-of-three playoff series over No. 23 American Fork (5-23).
Leah Knight batted 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases to pace Layton (14-10). Jada Chilton, Kaitlyn Roberts and Joslyn Purcell each hit 2 for 3. Brenley Boydston hit an RBI triple and Tasia Shibuya an RBI double. Brooklyn Pritchett stole five bases and scored three runs. Haedyn Ellington got the win in a complete game with four strikeouts.
BONNEVILLE 23, COTTONWOOD 0
MURRAY — Emmaline DeGroot pitched a complete game one-hitter with seven strikeouts and batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs as No. 17 Bonneville pounded 25 hits to beat No. 16 Cottonwood (11-8) in five innings to take the first game of a 5A best-of-three playoff series.
Sierra Smith batted 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs for Bonneville (10-9). Brityn Buchanan hit a three-run homer. Anna Healy batted 5 for 5 with two doubles and scored three runs. Mia Jensen hit 4 for 5 with a triple and an RBI. Lily Hall went 3 for 5 and scored four runs. Macyn Hartman batted 3 for 5 with two doubles and drove in two.
BOX ELDER 14, HILLCREST 0
MIDVALE — Kamryn Peterson and Tegan Mecham combined for a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks as No. 20 Box Elder shut out No. 13 Hillcrest (12-8) in the first game of a 5A best-of-three series.
Maygen-Raye Kaleikini batted 4 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored for Box Elder (11-14). Kaitlyn Wight hit 2 for 3 with a double. Peterson batted 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Megan Rountree had two hits.
PLEASANT GROVE 7, ROY 0
PLEASANT GROVE — Jakell Eddy and Mariah Medina each had a base hit as No. 20 Roy (7-16) was shut out at No. 13 Pleasant Grove (14-10) in the first game of a 6A best-of-three series.
COPPER HILLS 14, DAVIS 13
WEST JORDAN — No. 12 Copper Hills (10-10) hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat No. 21 Davis in the first game of a 6A best-of-three series.
Alix Thaxton batted 3 for 5 with a triple and four RBIs for Davis (5-15). Ellie Anderson hit a three-run homer. Emily Dent batted 2 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI. Avery Kartchner hit a two-run double.
SALEM HILLS 13, WOODS CROSS 10
SALEM — Libby Clark batted 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to pace No. 19 Woods Cross (9-13) in a loss to No. 14 Salem Hills to open a 5A best-of-three series. Jade Valdez had two hits with an RBI triple. Mckenna Trader and Noa Latu each hit an RBI double.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Orem 17, Viewmont 0
LACROSSE
Girls Division C First Round
Mountain View 19, Northridge 5
Copper Hills 12, Bonneville 8
East 4, Clearfield 3
Boys Division C First Round
Layton 12, Spanish Fork 9
Cedar Valley 10, Clearfield 4
Viewmont 15, Mountain View 1
Woods Cross 10, West Jordan 6