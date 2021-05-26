Weber High and Bountiful High softball teams each won their Wednesday openers at the state tournament, but fell in the afternoon and suffered elimination at Spanish Fork Softball Complex.
WEBER 7, CLEARFIELD 1
SPANISH FORK — Brooke Merrill hit a two-run homer and pitched a complete game three-hitter to lead No. 5 Weber past No. 4 Clearfield in a 6A one-loss bracket contest.
Eden Jensen batted 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to pace Weber (22-5). Merrill batted 3 for 4. Hadley Howell batted 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Rachael Brown hit a double in the seventh inning and Hailee Smith drove in Brown for the lone Clearfield score. The Falcons finish the season with a 20-7 record.
RIVERTON 11, WEBER 1
SPANISH FORK — No. 1 Riverton (22-1) no-hit No. 5 Weber to eliminate the Warriors from the 6A playoffs in a run-rule decision, advancing Riverton to the state championship series.
Eden Jensen grounded into a fielder’s choice to drive in Kendall Strasberg in the fourth inning. The Warriors end the season with a 22-6 mark.
BOUNTIFUL 8, SPRINGVILLE 1
SPANISH FORK — Shiloh Johnson batted 4 for 4 and scored two runs as No. 5 Bountiful eliminated No. 4 Springville (21-9) in the 5A one-loss bracket.
Annie Salazar hit a two-run double for No. 5 Bountiful (19-7). Livi Arona added an RBI double and Eva Stoddard drove in two with a single. Salazar tossed a complete game in the win, allowing seven hits and striking out nine.
SPANISH FORK 3, BOUNTIFUL 1
SPANISH FORK — Livi Arona doubled to drive in Amy Black in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough as No. 5 Bountiful was eliminated by No. 1 Spanish Fork (30-1) in the 5A playoffs.
Arona batted 2 for 4 with two doubles and one RBI to lead Bountiful. Shambre Maestas also hit a double. Eva Stoddard pitched a complete game, giving up nine hits and striking out six. The Braves conclude their softball season with a 19-8 record.
WASATCH 6, FARMINGTON 4
SPANISH FORK — No. 6 Farmington led 4-2 after four innings, then No. 3 Wasatch (20-8) scored four runs in the fifth inning to eliminate the Phoenix from the 5A playoffs.
Delaney Baker, who took the tough loss in the circle, batted 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Farmington. Emily Barton batted 3 for 4 with two doubles. Paige Herbon had two hits and drove in one. The Phoenix end the year with a 17-9 mark.
BASEBALL
SALEM HILLS 10, FARMINGTON 2
SALT LAKE CITY — No. 9 Farmington gave up nine runs — including two homers — in the second inning in a 5A elimination-game loss to No. 2 Salem Hills (24-6) at Salt Lake Community College.
Landon Tanner got the only hit for Farmington. Tanner drove in Park Romney in the second inning, then scored when Johnny Mortensen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The Phoenix end the season with a 21-12 record.
LACROSSE
Boys Division B Semifinals
(4) Alta 13, (1) Weber 10
(7) Westlake 11, (6) Bountiful 6
Girls Division C Semifinals
(1) Woods Cross 12, (4) Lehi 1
Top-seeded Woods Cross faces No. 7 Bingham for the Division C championship at 3 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Layton High School.