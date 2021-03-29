Here are the second weekly high school spring sports rankings.
BASEBALL
1. Layton
Previous ranking: 1
Layton got some crunch time experience last week with two games that went to extras, one that the Lancers (5-2) lost and another they won. Region play starts this week with the two-game series against Clearfield. Since becoming an eight-school region, Region 1 pivoted to two-game series instead of three-game series.
2. Farmington
Previous ranking: 2
The Phoenix (5-3) went 1-2 last week. When it’s all said and done, Farmington might have the toughest strength of schedule among Region 5 teams (if FHS doesn’t, then Woods Cross does). The Phoenix travels to Weber on Tuesday for what should be a really interesting nonregion matchup.
3. Weber
Previous ranking: 3
The Warriors (6-1) went 3-0 last week, hitting the cover off the ball in wins against Kearns and Corner Canyon before grinding one out at Box Elder. Tuesday’s home game against Farmington wraps up the nonregion slate before Weber faces Syracuse to start region play.
4. Bountiful
Previous ranking: 5
Bountiful (4-2) went 2-1 last week, including the second time BHS has had a snow game this year, this most recent one being a five-inning win at Mountain Crest.
5. Davis
Previous ranking: NR
The Darts (4-3) picked up some nice wins against Farmington and Bear River last week to jump up to the No. 5 spot. Senior pitcher Kade Montgomery has pitched 13 innings and allowed zero runs, five hits and five walks against 25 strikeouts.
Dropped out: No. 3 Bear River (4-4)
SOFTBALL
1. Clearfield
Previous ranking: 1
Clearfield (6-1) doesn’t play Fremont until April 13, so there won’t be a clear idea of who’s the top team until then unless one team starts losing a ton, which doesn’t appear likely to happen.
The top of the Falcons’ order is potent, led by leadoff hitter Miranda Mansfield (.571 batting average) and seniors Rachael Brown (.571, 13 RBI, 2 HR) and Kaycee Valencia (.571, 12 RBI, 3 2B, 2 HR), but they’re particularly strong defensively with a .979 fielding percentage and the best pitcher in the region, Jayci Finch.
2. Fremont
Previous ranking: 2
Want to see home runs and scoring in general? Fremont (6-1) is the team for that. Aubrey Morrow has four homers in seven games, Stalee Hadley, Tyra Coats and Brinley Ellsworth each have two, and the team has 13 long balls so far to go with 18 doubles and 70 runs scored.
The Silverwolves beat Layton 8-7 on Thursday in walk-off fashion in the first of what should be about a dozen really fantastic games in Region 1 this spring.
3. Layton
Previous ranking: 3
If nothing else, Layton games are entertaining. The Lancers’ (5-2) biggest win this year is by four runs, while three games have come down to the final at-bat (they’re 1-2 in one-run games). They don’t play again until April 6, a home tilt against Clearfield.
4. Farmington
Previous ranking: 4
Two region games, two run-rule blowouts over Viewmont and Woods Cross. Farmington (5-1) next plays on April 6, a nonregion home game against Bear River before facing Herriman on the road. Delaney Baker is the Phoenix’s do-it-all player: She bats .529 with 11 RBIs and handles all the pitching.
5. Weber
Previous ranking: 5
The Warriors (6-2) got in just one game last week because of the weather and beat Syracuse 3-2. A huge week awaits: a home game against county rival Fremont on Wednesday, then a road game at county rival Roy on Thursday.
SOCCER
1. Weber
Previous ranking: 1
Six games, six wins. The Warriors (6-0) are still perfect and don’t play again until April 13 and that’s against ... Syracuse. Weber’s defense has allowed one goal and kept five clean sheets.
2. Syracuse
Previous ranking: 4
Syracuse’s 6-0 start gives the Titans their most wins since the 2017 season when they had seven total. At this rate, they’ll eclipse that total relatively soon. SHS boys soccer hasn’t won a region title in school history, but the Titans are definitely in with a shout so far.
3. Ogden
Previous ranking: 3
A 7-1 win against Tooele and a 3-0 loss to Juan Diego greeted the Tigers (4-1) last week. If there’s a consolation from the loss, it’s that JD is 7-1 and probably a state-title contender. Through five games, Eric Estrada has 11 assists.
4. Bonneville
Previous ranking: NR
Region 5’s still a pretty unknown commodity, but Bonneville (4-2) helped itself out greatly with two wins last week (3-0 at Woods Cross, 2-1 at home to Box Elder) to kick off region play. Four players have scored multiple goals so far for the Lakers.
5. Farmington
Previous ranking: 2
Farmington (4-3) had a bad week, with three losses — two by one goal — to put them at the bottom of Region 5. A quick turnaround is needed if the Phoenix is to salvage any region championship hopes.
Dropped out: No. 5 Clearfield (3-3)