SOCCER
1. Weber
Previous ranking: 1
Weber (6-0) did not play last week. The Warriors have outscored opponents 15-1 this season and are currently the No. 1 team in the RPI rankings. The next game scheduled is Tuesday, April 13 against No. 2 Syracuse.
2. Syracuse
Previous ranking: 2
The Titans (6-1) are unbeaten no longer and head to the bench to face No. 1 Weber on Tuesday, hoping to put a “1” in the Warriors’ loss column. Syracuse, No. 4 in the RPI, has a 10-3 goal differential in region games.
3. Davis
Previous ranking: 5
Davis (5-2-1) showed it’s for real by beating No. 2 Syracuse 1-0 on the road last week. Now, the Darts, who are No. 10 in the RPI, get a rivalry meeting with Layton this Tuesday. Davis appears to have figured things out, having won three straight games following a three-game start to region play that saw the Darts go 1-2 and get outscored 9-4.
4. Bonneville
Previous ranking: 3
The Lakers (4-2) didn’t play last week. They get Viewmont on Tuesday in what looks on paper to have the makings of a very tight contest, then Bonneville faces No. 5 Farmington on Friday. Bonneville is No. 3 in the 5A RPI rankings.
5. Farmington
Previous ranking: 4
Farmington (4-3) didn’t play last week. The Phoenix, No. 15 in the RPI, faces Bountiful at home on Tuesday followed by No. 4 Bonneville on the road Friday.
SOFTBALL
1. Clearfield
Previous ranking: 1
Two games, two wins, including one with a walk-off home run by senior Kaycee Valencia. Defense and pitching have been the name of the game, as the Falcons (8-1) have allowed just 20 runs so far and are currently No. 4 in the 6A RPI rankings.
2. Weber
Previous ranking: 2
The Warriors (8-2) didn’t play last week. They face No. 4 Layton on Tuesday, then have four games on Saturday. Weber is No. 8 in the RPI.
3. Fremont
Previous ranking: 3
The Silverwolves (8-2), who are No. 6 in RPI, didn’t play last week. They face No. 1 Clearfield on Tuesday in a big matchup, then Davis on Thursday.
4. Bear River
Previous ranking: NR
It took a little bit, but the Bears (9-3) are rolling, and when that’s happened in the past, they’re one of the best teams in the state. Right now, they're the No. 1 team in the 4A RPI rankings after smoking Farmington (7-2) and Box Elder (11-0) last week.
5. Layton
Previous ranking: 4
Layton (6-3) has a brutal week ahead, with No. 3 Weber on Tuesday, Riverton on Wednesday and Syracuse on Thursday. The Titans may be the best 2-5 team in the state, so that’s not exactly a pushover game for the Lancers, who are No. 10 in RPI.
Dropped out: No. 5 Farmington (5-3)
BASEBALL
1. Layton
Previous ranking: 1
Layton’s (9-3) theme is this: win by a lot with Cam Day pitching, then play a really close game when he’s not. The Lancers are good enough to win a majority of region games on days that Day doesn’t throw. Layton, which is No. 6 in the 6A RPI rankings, faces Roy this week.
2. Farmington
Previous ranking: 2
The only game last week for the Phoenix (6-4), which is No. 3 in the 5A RPI, was a 12-0 run-rule loss to Pleasant Grove and, in all fairness, the Vikings are 10-0 and look like the clear-cut best team in the state. A big series against No. 5 Woods Cross serves as the Region 5 opener.
3. Weber
Previous ranking: 3
The Warriors’ (9-3) four region games have featured a combined 72 runs, so bring dinner if you go watch Weber. Luke Erickson and Oakley Lawrence are tied with Snow Canyon’s Landon Frei for the most home runs in the state with five. Weber, No. 9 in RPI, faces Clearfield this week.
4. Northridge
Previous ranking: 5
Standing at the top of the Region 1 standings with sweeps in its first two series: Northridge (7-4), which faces Fremont this week. The Knights, No. 12 in RPI, are batting .330 as a team in region games and flat-out winning games no matter what gets thrown their way.
5. Woods Cross
Previous ranking: NR
The Wildcats have started 6-2, won three of four games against Region 1 teams and have a big series against No. 2 Farmington to open Region 5 play next week. WX, No. 5 in 5A RPI, has a .464 on-base percentage, which is tops in Region 5, according to MaxPreps.
Dropped out: No. 4 Bountiful (5-5)