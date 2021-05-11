Note: Rankings compiled before Tuesday's games
SOFTBALL
1. Clearfield
Previous: 1
Clearfield not only got through a gauntlet Region 1, but the Falcons (17-5) did it by going 12-2 against region foes, splitting series against both Weber and Fremont, and sweeping Layton and Syracuse.
2. Bear River
Previous: 2
Bear River (21-5) is the No. 2 seed in the upcoming 4A playoffs and appears to be on collision course with top-seed Tooele. The Bears are seeking their 10th state title, which would tie Tooele and Manti for most all-time (assuming Manti, the top seed in 3A, doesn't win the 3A championship).
3. Weber
Previous: 3
Weber is 18-4 currently, which represents a vast improvement compared to the Warriors' 2019 season (the most-recent complete season) that ended at 5-12-2.
4. Fremont
Previous: 4
The Silverwolves (13-5) have 27 home runs as a team and bat .372, which are both good things heading into the playoffs.
5. Bountiful
Previous: 5
Bountiful (15-6-1) seems poised for a high seed in the 5A playoffs and appears to have the makings of a state-title contender with good hitting, defense and pitching.
BASEBALL
1. Woods Cross
Previous: 1
A region title appears to have one Woods Cross (16-5) hand on it and the Wildcats appear to also be in good position for a good playoff draw in what appears to be an open 5A classification.
2. Layton
Previous: 2
The Lancers (18-6) won the Region 1 championship outright and before the RPI rankings were taken down, were in good position for a No. 5 seed, or perhaps even a No. 4 seed, in the playoffs.
3. Fremont
Previous: 3
Fremont (13-10) has won seven straight games, which bodes well for entering the playoffs on a high note.
4. Bountiful
Previous: 4
The region title is unlikely to go Bountiful's (14-9) way after losing two of three to Woods Cross last week. But BHS arguably has the best pitching in the region, and that kind of thing helps a lot in the postseason.
5. Weber
Previous: NR
Weber (14-10) didn't finish the regular season like it wanted, but with the way the Warriors hit, they'll be a tricky team to face in the playoffs.
Dropped out: No. 5 Northridge (11-12)
BOYS SOCCER
1. Weber
Previous: 1
Whatever the challenge so far, Weber (14-0) has dealt with it just fine. The Warriors are Region 1 champions and appear in line for either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the upcoming state playoffs, where they're still technically defending state champions.
2. Davis
Previous: 3
Davis (12-3-1) swept the regular-season series with Syracuse in two one-goal games. Simon Jensen has 11 goals and six assists this year.
3. Syracuse
Previous: 2
Though Syracuse's (12-4) region trophy pursuit fell short, the Titans are in the midst of their best season in school history having broken the boys' single-season wins record almost a month ago.
4. Bountiful
Previous: 5
Somebody was going to emerge from a thrilling Region 5 title race. That somebody was Bountiful (9-6), which went 7-3 in region games, one game ahead of second-place Viewmont and Farmington, two games ahead of Woods Cross.
5. Viewmont
Previous: 4
Viewmont's (9-6-1) 3-1 win at Box Elder last Friday was interestingly the Vikings' first game decided by more than one goal since a 3-0 win over Bonneville on April 13.