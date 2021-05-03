BASEBALL
1. Woods Cross
Previous: 2
All the Wildcats (14-3) have done since taking two of three games from Farmington is decisively sweep both Box Elder and Bonneville in the two weeks that followed. WX has won eight games in a row behind a high-scoring and advantageous offense. The ’Cats meet Bountiful this week in a series that will likely decide the eventual Region 5 champion.
2. Layton
Previous: 3
The region title is in reach for Layton (15-5) this week, with longtime city rival Northridge standing in the way. The Lancers got critical sweeps against Fremont and Weber the past two weeks to put themselves in this position.
3. Fremont
Previous: 5
After getting swept by Layton, Fremont (10-10) has rebounded with three wins in four games to put itself in position to win a region championship. The Silverwolves would need to sweep and have Northridge beat Layton at least once to clinch a share of the title.
4. Bountiful
Previous: NR
Last week in a sweep against Viewmont, Bountiful (12-7) allowed just four runs in three games. Two of the last three times Truman Duryea has pitched, he’s thrown a complete game with double-digit strikeouts. BHS has won five of its last six games including winning two of three against Farmington.
5. Northridge
Previous: NR
Like Layton, Northridge (11-8) controls its own destiny: The Knights get a sweep and they win the Region 1 title, but anything less means the trophy goes south. Northridge can win the title outright with a sweep against Layton, plus anything but a Fremont sweep in the Fremont/Weber series.
Dropped out: No. 1 Farmington (11-8), No. 4 Weber (13-7)
SOFTBALL
1. Clearfield
Previous: 1
The Falcons (13-3) have taken care of business the last two weeks, winning four of five games including two vital ones against Layton. Clearfield stands one win away from a region championship.
2. Bear River
Previous: 3
So far, Bear River (18-4-1) has been tested by the best teams in 4A and passed most of those tests all season. The Bears have already wrapped up a fifth region championship in a row and will likely be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed come playoff time.
3. Weber
Previous: 4
The Warriors (16-4) have had one of their best seasons in a few years, having beaten Fremont twice and split against Clearfield. They can still mathematically win a region title, but they need to win their final two games and get help elsewhere.
4. Fremont
Previous: 2
Fremont’s Aubrey Morrow is tied with Davis’ Ellie Anderson for the Region 1 home run lead with eight. The Silverwolves (12-4) can clinch a region championship share with two wins this week, regardless of what happens with Tuesday’s Clearfield/Davis game.
5. Bountiful
Previous: NR
Bountiful (12-4) is one win away from a third region title in a row. Two players — senior Livi Arona and sophomore Eva Stoddard — hit .500 or better, with Arona at .589 and Stoddard at .500 even.
Dropped out: No. 5 Layton (9-7)
SOCCER
1. Weber
Previous: 1
Weber (12-0) has a state title trophy in its cabinet, but this group has wanted a region championship trophy for years as well. The Warriors can clinch a share with a win Tuesday at Syracuse.
2. Syracuse
Previous: 3
The last two weeks have seen Syracuse (11-2) outscore teams 14-1, a run of form the Titans will need to continue if they stand a chance against Weber on Tuesday. For Syracuse to win a region trophy, they realistically need to win out and hope for Weber to go 1-2 down the stretch.
3. Davis
Previous: 2
The Darts (9-3-1) are still technically in the region title race, but they’re long shots, so the focus turns to entering the playoffs on a hot streak. Simon Jensen has 10 goals this year.
4. Viewmont
Previous: 4
The Vikings (8-5-1) have fought tooth and nail in Region 5 this season, with only one game (Bonneville on April 13) being decided by more than one goal. They can win the region title with a win and a Bountiful loss on Tuesday.
5. Bountiful
Previous: NR
Very quietly, Bountiful (7-6) has won three of four to put itself in position for a first region title since 2013. That’s what will happen if Bountiful wins and Viewmont loses Tuesday.
Dropped out: No. 5 Northridge (8-6)