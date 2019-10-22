1. Fremont
Last week: 1
The 23-2 mark for Fremont right now is the Silverwolves' best record at this point of the season since 2011 when they were 22-3 through 25 games.
Freshman outside hitter Maggie Mendelson still leads the state in individual hitting percentage at .411; her 73 total blocks ranks No. 13 in the state and her 275 kills rank No. 16 in the state.
2. Farmington
Last week: 2
Farmington (23-1, 8-0 Region 5) has already clinched a share of the Region 5 title — its first in school history — and the Phoenix can wrap it up outright by beating Bountiful on Thursday.
Things are aligning very well for Farmington to potentially get the No. 1 seed in the 5A RPI rankings when the brackets are announced on Nov. 1.
3. Syracuse
Last week: 3
Syracuse (18-5, 10-1 Region 1) ranks 21st in the state in service aces with 204 according to MaxPreps.
Setter Hailee Garcia averages 7.7 assists per set, which ranks 21st in the state.
4. Bountiful
Last week: 4
Bountiful (16-10, 6-2 Region 5) still has an outside chance at getting a hand on the Region 5 trophy, which it won four years in a row from 2014-17. BHS will need to beat Farmington on Thursday to keep that hope alive, and then Bountiful will need help the following Tuesday. Sophomore Emrie Satuala leads the region in total blocks with 59.
5. Morgan
Last week: 5
Morgan will find out its playoff seed this Friday and there's a chance the Trojans (21-5, 9-0 Region 13) won't be the top seed, given the existence of three other 3A schools that have more overall wins than MHS.
But once the tournament starts, is anyone really going to look at the 4-time defending state champions as anything other than favorites? Either way, MHS is likely hosting a first-round home playoff game on Saturday.
The Trojans rank sixth in the state as a team in kills per set (11.4) and seventh in hitting percentage (.245).
Note: Football rankings will return following the conclusion of the postseason.