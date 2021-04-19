SOCCER
1. Weber
Previous ranking: 1
There’s no doubt about Weber (8-0) being the top team, especially after the Warriors beat previous No. 2 Syracuse and then put five goals past Fremont last week. The Warriors play four of their next five games on the road, and face second-place teams Davis, Northridge and Syracuse in those five games.
2. Davis
Previous ranking: 3
A chance for revenge presents itself Tuesday against Northridge, whom Davis lost to 5-1 the first meeting. In fact, the Darts (6-2-1) have won four straight games since that loss — but after seeing the Knights on Tuesday, Davis gets first-place Weber on Thursday.
3. Syracuse
Previous ranking: 2
The Titans (7-2) went 1-1 last week, with what can be called a “good” 1-0 loss at Weber, then a penalty shootout win against 3-6 Clearfield. Syracuse has had a shaky last three outings and hopes to get on a roll again this week against Fremont and Clearfield.
4. Viewmont
Previous ranking: NR
All but one of the Vikings’ (6-3-1) region games have been close and they lead Region 5 at 3-1 currently. They’ve won four in a row overall by a combined 8-1.
5. Northridge
Previous ranking: NR
Northridge (7-3) has won its last three matches by a combined 9-0 and is tied with Davis and Syracuse for second place in the region at 5-2.
Dropped out: No. 4 Bonneville (4-4), No. 5 Farmington (5-4)
BASEBALL
1. Farmington
Previous ranking: 2
Farmington (7-6) takes over the top spot in the rankings and the Phoenix perhaps feels unlucky to have lost two of three last week to Woods Cross. Either way, FHS faces Bountiful, one of the best pitching teams in the area, this week. When it's all said and done, the Phoenix should still be at or near the top of the region standings and get a high playoff seed thanks to an overwhelming strength of schedule advantage.
2. Woods Cross
Previous ranking: 5
Beat a really good Farmington team two out of three times to open Region 5? Collect $100, pass "Go" and shoot up the rankings. If the ’Cats (8-3) showed one thing last week, it's that they can adjust midweek if they drop a series opener and, thus, the same strategy doesn't work over multiple games against this team. WX faces Bonneville this week.
3. Layton
Previous ranking: 1
Layton probably still either wins Region 1 or finishes in second place, but the cracks in the Lancers’ (10-4) armor are visible whenever anyone but Cam Day pitches. A big series against No. 5 Fremont, which is surging to start region play, awaits this week.
4. Weber
Previous ranking: 3
The runs were churning last week against Clearfield, with 21 in two wins to bump Weber's (11-3) season scoring tally to 124. The Warriors face Davis this week and likely will see Darts pitcher Cade Montgomery, who's coming off a no-hitter, in one of those games.
5. Fremont
Previous ranking: NR
It’s no surprise the Silverwolves (7-7) cracked the top five eventually, and they’ll likely keep climbing the way they’re playing, especially after two decisive wins against a good Northridge team last week.
Dropped out: No. 4 Northridge
SOFTBALL
1. Clearfield
Previous ranking: 1
The Falcons' (9-2) two games this week might be make or break in a region title race. They're at Weber on Tuesday, which should be a pitching duel between Jayci Finch and Weber's Brooke Merrill, then Clearfield has Layton, the only team in Region 1 the Falcons haven't played yet, at home on Thursday in a rescheduled game.
2. Fremont
Previous ranking: 2
Against the top five teams in the region, Fremont is 3-1 in those games after beating Clearfield in last week's wind fest that had plenty of atypical moments in it that led to misplays and errors by both teams. This week: at Syracuse on Tuesday, home to Roy on Thursday.
3. Bear River
Previous ranking: 4
Bear River (11-3) gets some good tests this week, with Tooele on Monday, Spanish Fork on Wednesday and Ridgeline on Friday. As of Monday, the Bears haven't lost since March 18.
4. Weber
Previous ranking: 3
The Warriors (12-3) went 3-0 in a tournament at Brighton on Saturday, which helped bump their RPI ranking to No. 7. This week: home to Clearfield on Tuesday, home to Davis on Thursday and away to Davis on Friday.
5. Layton
Previous ranking: 5
Teams win some games late, teams lose some games late. Layton (7-4) got that experience last week, scoring five in the eighth to beat Weber, then giving up four in the seventh in a loss to Syracuse. The Lancers' next three games are on the road.
MONDAY SCORES
BASEBALL
BEAR RIVER 13, SKY VIEW 3
Marcus Callister batted 4 for 5 with three RBIs in a win that saw Bear River (9-7, 3-3 Region 11) win its region series against Sky View on Monday. Taden Marble pitched six innings with seven strikeouts for the Bears. Jarett Giles drove in three runs.
SATURDAY SCORES
Bountiful 5, Box Elder 3
Woods Cross 6, Farmington 1
Providence Hall 4, Morgan 3
SOFTBALL
MORGAN 18, MOUNTAIN CREST 10
Viana Johnson batted 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Morgan (9-7) in a shootout win. Elena Birkeland hit two doubles with three RBIs, and Haylee Pickrell hit 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Hope Woolsey homered and drove in two.
SATURDAY SCORES
Weber 3, Westlake 2
Weber 16, Brighton 0
Weber 9, Skyline 2
Viewmont 7, Providence Hall 2
West Jordan 10, Viewmont 3
SOCCER
St. Joseph 8, Utah Military Academy 0
Morgan 6, Layton Christian 1
Morgan 9, Providence Hall 0 (Sat.)