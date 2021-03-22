Here are the first spring sports prep rankings of the season.
SOFTBALL
1. Clearfield
Trying to separate Clearfield (4-1) and Fremont at this early stage of the season is like splitting hairs. But if we’re going to split those hairs, the Falcons have better pitching (Jayci Finch) and defense (.990 fielding percentage) while Fremont has better scoring (50 runs).
2. Fremont
The only loss is to unbeaten Herriman, which is supposed to be good this year. Teams facing Fremont are going to have to pick their poison in the lineup, since the Silverwolves (4-1) have 10 home runs in their five games from seven different players.
3. Layton
So far, the Lancers (4-0) are winning competitive games and stealing bases (18 in four games) better than almost anyone. They’re the defending Region 1 champions still and have a few starters from that 2019 team that are still here.
4. Farmington
Farmington (3-1) has been solid so far with a predominantly young lineup led by junior Delaney Baker. The Phoenix is a walk-off hit away from being 4-0. Two tough region games await this week before a break until April.
5. Weber
Ranking Weber (5-2) at No. 5 is a testament to what appears to be a deep and competitive Region 1 race this year. The key player for the Warriors is still Brooke Merrill, a do-it-all pitcher and hitter.
BASEBALL
1. Layton
A senior-heavy team is off to a 4-1 start and all four wins have come comfortably. Utah signee Cam Day is by far the best pitcher in the region. He also might be one of the best in the state and the numbers support that: 18 strikeouts against two walks in 8 2/3 innings with one run allowed.
2. Farmington
The Phoenix is 4-1, but it’s too early to tell if that’s indicative of Farmington being very good — FHS more than likely is going to be very good — or having played a weak schedule, which it has. That being said, FHS has two one-run wins so far.
3. Bear River
It’s early, but the Bears (4-2) are batting .377 as a team and are plausibly a few better innings away from being 5-1 to start. Easton Lish and Ashton Harrow each have 10 RBIs.
4. Weber
Weber is probably somewhere in the middle: The three teams the Warriors beat have a combined losing record and the team they lost to was perennial power Pleasant Grove. They were supposed to be senior-heavy in 2020, but Weber does have some good experience in the lineup, so keep an eye on the Warriors.
5. Bountiful
Bountiful is 2-1 so far — MaxPreps incorrectly lists an abandoned game against Davis as a loss — with the wins being shutouts over Region 1 teams and the loss against 5-1 Salem Hills.
SOCCER
1. Weber
The Warriors are technically the defending state champions and looking every bit the part right now. They’re 4-0, haven’t allowed a goal yet this season and do have some experienced playmakers — midfielders Colby Lee and Jake Youngberg to name just two — helping steer things along.
2. Farmington
Down south, Farmington is 4-0 with five goals from Cam Bingham and three shutouts from the defense. Region 5 looks like it will be very competitive, as there isn’t a team with a sub-.500 record as of Friday.
3. Ogden
Ogden hasn’t allowed a goal in its three wins, the Tigers have nine goals scored and Eric Estrada has assisted eight of those. They’re only going to play region games this season after cancelling nonregion contests against Layton and Bonneville.
4. Syracuse
The Titans, who are in the same inexperienced boat as pretty much everyone else, are 4-0 with two wins by one goal in region play and they’ve led 1-0 at halftime in three of their four games. Tracen Jacobs has three goals.
5. Clearfield
So far, the thing with Clearfield is it’s going to be a close game. The Falcons have two wins by one goal (including a golden goal winner in the opener), a win in a penalty shootout and a 1-0 loss to Layton. Joseph Kennaley has assisted four of the team’s six goals so far.