SOFTBALL
1. Clearfield
Previous ranking: 1
The Falcons (6-1) come back from spring break with three games: at Layton, home against Syracuse and home against Northridge.
2. Weber
Previous ranking: 5
Weber (8-2) didn’t just beat rival Fremont, the Warriors won by mercy rule after five innings, then beat Roy last week. So far, Weber has allowed a Region 1-best 2.4 runs per game.
3. Fremont
Previous ranking: 2
The Silverwolves went 2-1 last week, beating Roy and Mountain Crest and losing to Weber. There’s still plenty of time for Fremont (8-2) to see if the 10-0 loss to Weber was an anomaly or if indeed that’s how things stack up.
4. Layton
Previous ranking: 3
Layton (5-2) didn’t play last week. Weather permitting, the Lancers face No. 1 Clearfield on Tuesday, followed by Northridge and Herriman later this week.
5. Farmington
Previous ranking: 4
Farmington (5-1) didn’t play last week. The Phoenix faces Bear River and Herriman this week.
BASEBALL
1. Layton
Previous ranking: 1
Cam Day had another fantastic pitching outing and Layton (8-2) kept its top spot. A big series against No. 5 Davis awaits with the potential for a really good pitching matchup between Day and Davis’ Kade Montgomery.
2. Farmington
Previous ranking: 2
An 11-0 win at Weber last week served as Farmington’s (6-3) only game over spring break. The Phoenix plays at home against Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
3. Weber
Previous ranking: 3
There’s obviously a huge gap between No. 3 and No. 2, but Weber split with Syracuse last week and salvaged its spot as the No. 3 team. Oakley Lawrence has 22 RBIs and five home runs.
4. Bountiful
Previous ranking: 4
Bountiful (4-2) did not play last week and has four nonregion games this week, for four days in a row, starting Wednesday. The defense has combined to allow just 12 runs in six games and all the pitchers are underclassmen.
5. Northridge
Previous ranking: NR
Northridge went 3-3 in nonregion play, which is a bit under the radar, but the Knights didn’t lose a game by more than four runs and they were realistically in all those games at one point. Northridge (5-3) swept Davis last week with some incredibly timely scoring late in games.
Dropped out: No. 5 Davis (4-6)
SOCCER
1. Weber
Previous ranking: 1
Weber (6-0) did not play last week. The next game scheduled is Tuesday, April 13, against No. 2 Syracuse.
2. Syracuse
Previous ranking: 2
Syracuse (6-0) did not play last week. The next game scheduled is Thursday against No. 5 Davis.
3. Bonneville
Previous ranking: 4
Bonneville (4-2) did not play last week. The next game scheduled is Tuesday, April 13, at Viewmont.
4. Farmington
Previous ranking: 5
Farmington (4-2) did not play last week. The next game scheduled is Tuesday, April 13, against Bountiful.
5. Davis
Previous ranking: NR
Davis (4-2-1) did not play last week but moved into the top five after a second consecutive loss from previous No. 5 Ogden. The Darts get a crack at unbeaten No. 2 Syracuse on Thursday.
Dropped out: No. 3 Ogden (4-2)