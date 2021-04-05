Weber Fremont 4 GM

Weber High head coach Melinda Wade, center, high fives Brooke Merrill, left, after Merrill hit a home run during a high school softball game against Fremont on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Weber High School.

 Photo supplied, Greg Merrill

SOFTBALL

1. Clearfield

Previous ranking: 1

The Falcons (6-1) come back from spring break with three games: at Layton, home against Syracuse and home against Northridge.

2. Weber

Previous ranking: 5

Weber (8-2) didn’t just beat rival Fremont, the Warriors won by mercy rule after five innings, then beat Roy last week. So far, Weber has allowed a Region 1-best 2.4 runs per game.

3. Fremont

Previous ranking: 2

The Silverwolves went 2-1 last week, beating Roy and Mountain Crest and losing to Weber. There’s still plenty of time for Fremont (8-2) to see if the 10-0 loss to Weber was an anomaly or if indeed that’s how things stack up.

4. Layton

Previous ranking: 3

Layton (5-2) didn’t play last week. Weather permitting, the Lancers face No. 1 Clearfield on Tuesday, followed by Northridge and Herriman later this week.

5. Farmington

Previous ranking: 4

Farmington (5-1) didn’t play last week. The Phoenix faces Bear River and Herriman this week.

BASEBALL

1. Layton

Previous ranking: 1

Cam Day had another fantastic pitching outing and Layton (8-2) kept its top spot. A big series against No. 5 Davis awaits with the potential for a really good pitching matchup between Day and Davis’ Kade Montgomery.

2. Farmington

Previous ranking: 2

An 11-0 win at Weber last week served as Farmington’s (6-3) only game over spring break. The Phoenix plays at home against Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.

3. Weber

Previous ranking: 3

There’s obviously a huge gap between No. 3 and No. 2, but Weber split with Syracuse last week and salvaged its spot as the No. 3 team. Oakley Lawrence has 22 RBIs and five home runs.

4. Bountiful

Previous ranking: 4

Bountiful (4-2) did not play last week and has four nonregion games this week, for four days in a row, starting Wednesday. The defense has combined to allow just 12 runs in six games and all the pitchers are underclassmen.

5. Northridge

Previous ranking: NR

Northridge went 3-3 in nonregion play, which is a bit under the radar, but the Knights didn’t lose a game by more than four runs and they were realistically in all those games at one point. Northridge (5-3) swept Davis last week with some incredibly timely scoring late in games.

Dropped out: No. 5 Davis (4-6)

SOCCER

1. Weber

Previous ranking: 1

Weber (6-0) did not play last week. The next game scheduled is Tuesday, April 13, against No. 2 Syracuse.

2. Syracuse

Previous ranking: 2

Syracuse (6-0) did not play last week. The next game scheduled is Thursday against No. 5 Davis.

3. Bonneville

Previous ranking: 4

Bonneville (4-2) did not play last week. The next game scheduled is Tuesday, April 13, at Viewmont.

4. Farmington

Previous ranking: 5

Farmington (4-2) did not play last week. The next game scheduled is Tuesday, April 13, against Bountiful.

5. Davis

Previous ranking: NR

Davis (4-2-1) did not play last week but moved into the top five after a second consecutive loss from previous No. 5 Ogden. The Darts get a crack at unbeaten No. 2 Syracuse on Thursday.

Dropped out: No. 3 Ogden (4-2)

