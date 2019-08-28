Alysia Butters scored in the first minute of play, finished with a hat trick and the Ogden (6-1, 3-0 Region 10) girls soccer team scored an 8-0 rout over Juan Diego on Wednesday.
Butters, Abby Beus, Sae Obayashi and Kadrey Howell scored in the first half to build a 5-0 halftime lead.
Brynn Soelberg, Howell and Butters scored in the first 10 minutes of the second half to clinch a mercy rule victory. Goalkeeper Allison Collinwood and the back line kept the shutout.
Howell, Mackenzie Kalista, Grace Pulley and Victoria Kalista each tallied one assist. Howell ran her goal total to 12 this season while Butters' hat trick gives her 10 goals.
Through three region games, the Tigers are tied with new school Cedar Valley for first place in Region 10. Ogden next plays on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Tooele.
CEDAR VALLEY 7, BEN LOMOND 2
Samantha Diaz scored two goals for Ben Lomond (3-3, 0-2 Region 10) in a loss to Cedar Valley. Through six games, Diaz has scored nine goals.
The Scots visit Stansbury for their next game on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
VOLLEYBALL
West High defeated Bountiful in three sets Tuesday night by scores of 25-22, 26-24, 25-16. No additional stats were reported.