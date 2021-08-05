LAYTON — Erin Bailey had a foot in all six goals for Layton High girls soccer as the Lancers downed Viewmont 6-1 on Thursday afternoon.
Bailey netted four times and assisted twice for Layton (2-0). Hannah Roe and Morgan Ostrowski each scored once, while Jersee Clapier assisted once.
Kim Hendrickson scored in the second half for Viewmont (0-2).
FREMONT 7, PARK CITY 0
PARK CITY — Charly Calder kept a clean sheet and Brooklyn Robinson had two goals and an assist as Fremont shut out Park City (0-1).
Olivia Van Orden netted a brace for Fremont (2-0). Ashlyn Gwynn added a goal and an assist. Camrey Martin and Avery Vaughn each netted once, while Marli Sanford and Samantha Call tallied one assist apiece.
SYRACUSE 6, SPANISH FORK 1
SYRACUSE — Abby Schofield and Cortney Cobabe each netted a hat trick as Syracuse scored six straight goals to beat Spanish Fork (0-1).
Jaycee Page tallied two assists for Syracuse (1-0). Abby Affleck, Macyn Zimmerman, Cobabe and Schofield each had one assist.
BEN LOMOND 6, CYPRUS 2
MAGNA — Jazzy Nolasco scored a brace to lead Ben Lomond to a win at Cyprus (0-1).
Avery Beadles, Adilen Gil, Mo Tinico and Melonie Solis each netted once for Ben Lomond (2-0).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Morgan 2, Bear River 1
Clearfield 5, Kearns 0
Northridge 1, Maple Mountain 0
Ogden 2, Dixie 1
Mountain Crest 4, Box Elder 3
Woods Cross 3, Mountain Ridge 1