LAYTON — Erin Bailey had a foot in all six goals for Layton High girls soccer as the Lancers downed Viewmont 6-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Bailey netted four times and assisted twice for Layton (2-0). Hannah Roe and Morgan Ostrowski each scored once, while Jersee Clapier assisted once.

Kim Hendrickson scored in the second half for Viewmont (0-2).

FREMONT 7, PARK CITY 0

PARK CITY — Charly Calder kept a clean sheet and Brooklyn Robinson had two goals and an assist as Fremont shut out Park City (0-1).

Olivia Van Orden netted a brace for Fremont (2-0). Ashlyn Gwynn added a goal and an assist. Camrey Martin and Avery Vaughn each netted once, while Marli Sanford and Samantha Call tallied one assist apiece.

SYRACUSE 6, SPANISH FORK 1

SYRACUSE — Abby Schofield and Cortney Cobabe each netted a hat trick as Syracuse scored six straight goals to beat Spanish Fork (0-1).

Jaycee Page tallied two assists for Syracuse (1-0). Abby Affleck, Macyn Zimmerman, Cobabe and Schofield each had one assist.

BEN LOMOND 6, CYPRUS 2

MAGNA — Jazzy Nolasco scored a brace to lead Ben Lomond to a win at Cyprus (0-1).

Avery Beadles, Adilen Gil, Mo Tinico and Melonie Solis each netted once for Ben Lomond (2-0).

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Morgan 2, Bear River 1

Clearfield 5, Kearns 0

Northridge 1, Maple Mountain 0

Ogden 2, Dixie 1

Mountain Crest 4, Box Elder 3

Woods Cross 3, Mountain Ridge 1

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!