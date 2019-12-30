MORGAN — Bear River High led 28-27 at the half, then Morgan High girls basketball outscored the Bears 27-16 in the third quarter to take control in a 72-61 home win in a Monday night game.
Janel Blazzard and Sydney Cragun led the Trojans (6-6) with 13 points apiece. Jacie House added 11 points. Both House and Cragun hit three 3-pointers.
Cragun also had six assists and five steals. Ashlyn Morrell hauled in 11 rebounds.
Olivia Taylor and McKenzie Bywater each scored 16 points to pace Bear River (5-6). Ashley Roberts added 10.
The game was postponed due to adverse weather conditions earlier this season.
MORGAN 67, CLEARFIELD 48
MORGAN — Morgan outscored Clearfield 28-11 in the first quarter and coasted to a home win on Saturday.
Janel Blazzard paced the Trojans (5-6) with 11 points on three 3-pointers, seven rebounds and three steals. Alex Trussell added 11 points and seven rebounds. Ashlyn Morrell scored 10 points.
No stats were reported for Clearfield (2-5).
BOUNTIFUL 45, WEBER 42
PLEASANT VIEW — Bountiful led 34-29 going into the fourth quarter and held off a Weber comeback bid for a Saturday road win.
Hailey Fouts led all scorers with 12 points for the Braves (4-7). Jordyn Harvey and Riley Johnson each added eight points, with Harvey hauling in eight rebounds.
Lexy Shaw paced the Warriors (0-8) with 11 points, three 3-pointers and seven rebounds. Katie Nye added eight points.
PROVO 59, BEN LOMOND 21
BLUFFDALE — Ben Lomond was outscored 36-4 before halftime in a loss to Provo Saturday in the South Mountain Holiday Classic at Summit Academy.
Hayden Abbott led the Scots (1-9) with seven points while Avery Beadles and Adrianna Ramos added four points each. Joyclyn Adams tallied five rebounds and two steals.
HURRICANE 55, OGDEN 42
CEDAR CITY — Ogden fell behind 17-7 in a loss to Hurricane at the Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City on Saturday.
Rachel Davis led the Tigers (4-6) with 16 points on two 3-pointers and Ashlen White scored 10. Ashley Christensen, Ogden’s leading scorer, was held to three points.
ROY def. LAYTON CHRISTIAN (F)
Layton Christian Academy (9-3) forfeited the game scheduled Saturday at Roy (5-3).
SATURDAY SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Bear River 48, Ririe (Idaho) 44 (Star Valley Shootout in Afton, Wyo.)
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
VIEWMONT 67, WEST 54
HOLLADAY — Micah Johnson had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a win at Olympus High.
Gavin Chowen led the Vikings (5-7) with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
JUAN DIEGO 76, BEAR RIVER 59
DRAPER — After being tied 28-28 at the half, Bear River (7-3) was outscored 48-31 after the break in a loss at Juan Diego in the Eagle Holiday Shootout on Monday.
Mark Huber scored 18 of his game-high 30 points in the first half. Ren Fonnesbeck added 17 points.
STAR VALLEY-WY 55, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 32
DRAPER — Layton Christian fell behind 17-8 after one quarter in a loss to Star Valley (Wyo.) in the Eagle Holiday Shootout at Juan Diego High on Monday.
Maxim Kaster led the Eagles (3-7) with 13 points and seven rebounds.
BEN LOMOND 44, INTERMOUNTAIN CHRISTIAN 40
DRAPER — Ben Lomond led 33-31 going into the fourth quarter and held off Intermountain Christian in the final frame for a win Saturday in the Eagle Holiday Shootout at Juan Diego High.
Garet Rentmeister led the Scots (3-7) with 15 points on four 3-pointers. Mason Buck added 13 points.
BEAR RIVER 61, ELKO-NV 49
DRAPER — Bear River led 16-15 after one quarter, then outscored Elko (Nev.) 22-13 in the second quarter to take control for a win in the Eagle Holiday Shootout on Saturday at Juan Diego High.
Ren Fonnesbeck led the Bears (7-2) with 20 points on four 3-pointers with three steals. Logan Litchford scored 16 points with two treys.
Easton Lish and Jace Jacobson hauled in seven rebounds apiece and Mark Huber dished out nine assists.
VIEWMONT 61, MOUNTAIN RIDGE 35
HOLLADAY — Viewmont (4-7) shot 52.5% from the field, 21 of 40, and outscored Mountain Ridge 26-7 in the third quarter of a win Saturday at Olympus High.
Gavin Chowen led the Vikings with 17 points and four 3-pointers.
Micah Johnson (11), Henry Morris (10) and Brash Emery (10) all scored in double figures.