LAYTON — Layton Christian girls basketball held Altamont to one point in the first quarter and led 26-13 at the half on the way to a 48-27 victory on opening night Tuesday.
Patty Ramirez led all scorers with 16 points for Layton Christian. Cati Crespi and Mariana Crespi each added 10 points for the Eagles.
ST. JOSEPH 34, INTMTN. CHRISTIAN 17
OGDEN — St. Joseph held Intermountain Christian scoreless in the second quarter and led 16-6 at the half in a win in its season-opener.
Sarah Snell led the Jayhawks with 11 points and one 3-pointer. Katie Sugiama added 10 points and Kyah Hardwick scored five.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TABIONA 44, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 39
LAYTON — Layton Christian and Tabiona entered the fourth quarter tied at 27 but Tabiona outscored the Eagles 17-12 in the final frame.
Maxim Kaster led LCA with 14 points, while David Dong and Trey Means each scored five.
ALA 59, UTAH MILITARY 44
SPANISH FORK — Utah Military Academy (Riverdale) fell at American Leadership Academy in each team’s season opener. No stats were reported.