WASHINGTON — Alec Callister beat the throw to the plate on a Jarett Giles bunt to the pitcher, scoring the winning run in the top of the seventh inning Friday as Bear River High baseball beat Crimson Cliffs (15-12) by the score of 7-6 on Friday, taking a 4A playoffs super-regional series 2-1 in three well-contested games.
Bear River (16-12) executed three consecutive squeeze bunts — two safety squeezes and Giles’ suicide squeeze — to score two runs in the top of the seventh. BR advances to next week’s championship bracket at Salt Lake Community College.
Hunter Smoot batted 3 for 5 with two doubles. Giles had three RBIs and pitched the seventh for the save.
CC 7, BR 6: Friday Morning, Crimson Cliffs edged Bear River to tie the series. Easton Lish batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
BR 6, CC 2: Late Thursday night, Bear River jumped to an early 3-0 lead and got a two-run insurance single from Easton Lish to beat Crimson Cliffs in the first game of the series.
Ashton Harrow pitched a complete game for the Bears, allowing eight hits and two earned runs. Lish hit 2 for 4, Harrow hit 2 for 4 and Alec Callister hit 2 for 3.
BONNEVILLE 16, HILLCREST 8
MIDVALE — Kole Minnoch drove in six runs, hit a triple and a double to lead No. 29 Bonneville to its first win since March 19 as the Lakers beat No. 24 Hillcrest in the 5A baseball state tournament elimination round.
Kole Story hit 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Lincoln Johnson drove in two for Bonneville (2-20), which advances to face No. 9 Farmington in a second-round series starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Aiden Taylor pitched five innings and allowed one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts. Minnoch pitched two scoreless innings in relief and struck out five.
BOX ELDER 11, TIMPVIEW 1
BRIGHAM CITY — No. 23 Box Elder plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to trigger the run rule in a 5A playoffs first-round win over No. 28 Timpview (0-26).
Alex Griffin tripled, doubled and scored twice for Box Elder (9-17). Parker Buchanan batted 3 for 3 and drove in one. Carson Lancaster had two RBIs and Kade Hall hit a triple.
Ryan Griffin batted 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, and earned the win on the mound, striking out eight and giving up three hits in 5 1/3 innings.
The Bees face No. 10 Murray in a second-round, best-of-three series beginning Saturday.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
5A elimination: Viewmont 2, Highland 1
SOFTBALL
BOX ELDER 12, TIMPVIEW 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Tegan Mecham allowed two hits over five innings as No. 20 Box Elder advanced out of the 5A state tournament single-elimination round. The Bees will visit No. 13 Hillcrest in a best-of-three series starting 1 p.m. Saturday.
Kourtney Small hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Kamryn Peterson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Malena Benson hit 3 for 4, Mecham went 2 for 2 and Ashley Hammers drove in two for Box Elder (10-14).
BEAR RIVER 12, HURRICANE 0
GARLAND — No. 2 Bear River scored eight runs in the fourth inning during a five-inning shutout of No. 15 Hurricane (8-15) in the first game of a 4A state tournament best-of-three series.
McCall Maxfield batted 2 for 3 with a double and drove in three for Bear River (22-5). Haylee Farnsworth hit a two-run double. Kate Dahle and Carlee Miller each hit an RBI double and Olivia Taylor doubled. Dahle earned the win with nine strikeouts and two hits. The series continues Saturday.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
5A elimination: Viewmont 22, Provo 7
BOYS SOCCER
FREMONT 1 (4), LONE PEAK 1 (3)
ALPINE — Tyler Ware netted in the first half and No. 21 Fremont out-shot No. 12 Lone Peak (5-12) 4-3 on penalty kicks after two sessions of extra time to grab a 6A first-round road win.
Fremont (6-11) will travel to face No. 5 Westlake in the second round Tuesday.
LAYTON 2, HUNTER 0
WEST VALLEY CITY — Camden Nobel and Blake Oberholser each netted in the first half as No. 18 Layton scored an upset in a 6A first-round win at No. 15 Hunter (8-8).
Benjamin Stansfield and Chance Izlatt shared the clean sheet for Layton (7-9). Alexander Brito and Jakob Robinson each tallied an assist.
The Lancers will travel to face No. 2 Skyridge on Tuesday.
FARMINGTON 8, PAYSON 0
FARMINGTON — Farmington won its 5A first-round playoff game against Payson by mercy rule as Abe Ashby scored four goals and assisted two others.
The No. 5 Phoenix (11-5) led 5-0 at halftime thanks to two goals from Ashby, plus one from Coleman Stettler, Cameron Bingham and Austin Argyle.
Chandler Gunn scored once in the second half and Ashby scored twice to invoke the eight-goal mercy rule. Adam Escobosa and Davis Wadsworth combined for the shutout.
Farmington hosts No. 12 Bountiful in the second round at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
PARK CITY 2, BOX ELDER 0
PARK CITY — No. 18 Box Elder gave up two goals after halftime in a 5A first-round loss at No. 15 Park City (9-8). The Bees end the season with a 7-9 record.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
6A first round: Clearfield 2, Riverton 1
5A first round: Woods Cross 5, Olympus 2
5A first round: Bountiful 1, Timpanogos
5A first round: Skyline 4, Bonneville 2
TRACK & FIELD
REGION 10 CHAMPIONSHIPS
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ogden High’s girls track and field team finished in second place, by one point, at Thursday’s Region 10 championships contested at Cedar Valley High. The Tigers had 141.5 points, just behind Uintah’s 142.5.
The Tigers got first-place finishes from Sasha Willie (girls 3200 meters), Tate Beasley (800) Ashlen White (100), the 4x100 meter relay team (Eliza Loosli, Victoria Kalista, Abby Beus and Ashlen White) and the 4x400 relay team (Eliza Loosli, Ruth Larsen, Abby Beus and Julia Trotter).
On the boys side, Jake Peterson (boys 3200 meters) and Braxten Shobe (shot put) took home first place in their events for Ogden, which was a distant second place to Stansbury in the team standings.
Ben Lomond’s Parker Winterbottom jumped 22 feet, 4 3/4 inches to win the boys long jump.