WEST JORDAN — No. 9 Bear River baseball scored two runs in the eighth inning to post a 8-6 upset win over top-seeded Desert Hills (23-4) in extra innings and advance in the 4A state tournament championship round Monday.
Taden Marble batted 2 for 4 and drove in two for Bear River (17-12), including the go-ahead run in the eighth. Hunter Smoot and Easton Lish each had two hits. Ashton Harrow pitched three innings of relief.
Bear River will face region rival and fifth-seed Mountain Crest Tuesday at 4:30 p.m at Salt Lake Community College. The Mustangs took the series 2-1 during Region 11 play.
FREMONT 15, ROY 0
PLAIN CITY — Jackson Skidmore batted 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead No. 10 Fremont to a playoff series sweep of 23-seed Roy.
Mason Memmott batted 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Silverwolves (16-10), who have won 10 games in a row. Logan Penland batted 3 for 3 and drove in three.
Gavin Douglas pitched four innings and allowed one hit with six strikeouts. Fremont advances to face No. 7 Skyridge in a second round best-of-three series.
Matthew Porm had the hit for Roy, who closed the year with a 7-19 mark.
WEBER def. KEARNS
PLEASANT VIEW — No. 11 Weber jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and kept control to beat 22-seed Kearns (10-14) 8-2 and win their 6A playoffs best-of-three series in a late-Monday marathon.
Oakley Lawrence batted 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Weber (16-11). Braedon Roylance went 3 for 3 with a double. Jake Lindsay and Ashton Burnett each drove in two. Lindsay pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits and striking out one. The Warriors face No. 6 Lone Peak in a best-of-three series in the second round.
KHS 9, WHS 8: In Monday’s first game, Weber allowed four runs in the sixth as Kearns evened the series.
Xandon Hancock batted 3 for 5 with a triple and a double for Weber. Jake Lindsay batted 2 for 4 with a double and Kaleb Saunders had two hits with two RBIs.
NORTHRIDGE def. COPPER HILLS
LAYTON — Kalen Cundick pitched a complete game with six strikeouts to lead No. 14 Northridge to a 6-0 win in the deciding game of a best-of-three playoff series against No. 19 Copper Hills in the 6A playoffs. The Knights (12-14) head to No. 3 Jordan for a best-of-three series in the next round.
Ty Martinez hit 3 for 4, Jed Hadley hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Landon Crisler homered for Northridge.
CH 7, NHS 6: In Monday’s first game, Ty Martinez hit 2 for 2 with a walk and a sac fly, Jace Olsen homered, Jory Durrant hit 2 for 3 and Kobe McRoberts hit 2 for 4 for the Knights as Copper Hills scored early to even the series.
DAVIS def. SYRACUSE
KAYSVILLE — Jake Maw pitched a complete-game three-hitter with three strikeouts to lead No. 13 Davis to a 5-0 win and a series victory over No. 20 Syracuse
Crew Wimmer batted 2 for 3 and drove in two for Davis (10-16). Benson Seeley hit an RBI double and Trey Talbot hit a triple. The Darts advance to face Region 1 rival and No. 4 Layton in a best-of-three series.
Cooper Bearnson, Dawson Raymond, Logan Hilton each got a hit for Syracuse, who closes the season with a 9-17 mark.
SHS 12, DHS 5: In Monday’s first game, Kyler Stromberg hit a triple and drove in three runs as Syracuse staved off elimination by scoring in each of the final five innings. Isaac Marin and Cooper Bearnson drove in two runs each for the Titans. Jake Maw and Trey Talbot hit 2 for 4 for the Darts.
FARMINGTON 14, BONNEVILLE 3
FARMINGTON — Mason Cook hit two doubles for No. 9 Farmington, which triggered the run rule in the fifth and swept No. 29 Bonneville in the 5A playoffs best-of-three series.
Landon Tanner had two hits and scored two runs. Landon Day, Park Romney and Tucker Wall each drove in two. Aaron Bornholdt pitched four innings and gave up three hits with four strikeouts. The Phoenix (17-9) meet No. 8 Mountain Ridge in a third round best-of-three series.
Kole Story hit a three-run double and Kole Minnoch hit a double for the Lakers, who end the season with a 2-21 record.
BOUNTIFUL 7, PARK CITY 6
BOUNTIFUL — Lincoln Duryea singled to drive in Hunter Esplin and lift 11-seed Bountiful to a 5A playoffs best-of-three series sweep of No. 22 Park City.
Esplin batted 2 for 4 with a double and scored two runs for Bountiful (16-9). Drew Bowles and Dallin Maxwell each went 2 for 3 with a double and Maxwell drove in two. Tavis Danner earned the win in two relief innings. BHS visits No. 6 Maple Mountain for a best-of-three series.
CORNER CANYON 13, CLEARFIELD 6
CLEARFIELD — No. 16 Clearfield gave up eight runs in the seventh inning and was swept out of the playoffs by No. 17 Corner Canyon.
Jackson Yamashita batted 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored to lead Clearfield, which ends the year with a 12-14 record. Cayden Sato hit an RBI double.
MURRAY 12, BOX ELDER 2
MURRAY — No. 10 Murray triggered the 10-run rule in the sixth inning and swept No. 23 Box Elder out of the playoffs. Carson Lancaster drove in two runs and doubled for the Bees, who end the year with a 9-18 record.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Skyline 6, Viewmont 4 (SHS wins series 2-0)
SOFTBALL
LAYTON 11, AMERICAN FORK 5
LAYTON — Joslyn Purcell batted 2 for 3 with a solo homer as No. 10 Layton swept No. 23 American Fork in a 6A playoffs best-of-three series.
Brenley Boydston had two hits and drove in one for Layton (15-10). Tasia Shibuya had three RBIs and Brooklyn Pritchett drove in two.
Haedyn Ellington allowed nine hits and struck out five for the win. Layton travels to No. 7 Cyprus Thursday for a second round best-of-three series.
BONNEVILLE 17, COTTONWOOD 6
MURRAY — No. 17 Bonneville scored 13 runs in the first inning to sweep No. 16 Cottonwood in a 5A playoffs best-of-three series.
Macyn Hartman batted 4 for 5 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and four runs scored for Bonneville (10-9). Lilly Hall went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Brityn Buchanan and Mia Jensen each went 2 for 4 with a double. Emmaline DeGroot hit a three-run homer and pitched a five-inning complete game. The Lakers will face top-seed Spanish Fork in the third round in a best-of-three series.
BOX ELDER 22, HILLCREST 0
MIDVALE — Tegan Mecham pitched a four-inning shutout with eight strikeouts to lead Box Elder to a series sweep over Hillcrest in their best-of-three series.
Kamryn Peterson batted 2 for 4 with five RBIs and nine different Bees (12-14) got base hits. Box Elder faces No. 4 Springville in the third round in a best-of-three series.
COPPER HILLS 10, DAVIS 0
WEST JORDAN — No. 21 Davis was shut out in a 6A playoffs best-of-three series sweep at the hands of No. 12 Copper Hills.
Laney Tuft batted 2 for 3 for Davis, who finished the season at 5-16.
PLEASANT GROVE 11, ROY 8
PLEASANT GROVE — No. 20 Roy led 8-6 going into the bottom of the sixth inning but could not stop a rally by 13-seed Pleasant Grove and was swept in a 6A playoffs best-of-three series.
Liv Bruch batted 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to pace Roy. Saige Nielsen batted 2 for 3 with a double and Carsyn Byard also doubled. Jakell Eddy had two hits for the Royals, who end with a 7-17 record.
SALEM HILLS 19, WOODS CROSS 9
SALEM — No. 19 Woods Cross was swept at No. 14 Salem Hills in a 5A playoffs best-of-three series.
Libby Clark and Mckenna Trader each hit a home run, Kenna Cowley hit two doubles and Noa Latu and Kate Massey each doubled once. The Wildcats finish the year at 9-14.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Syracuse 13, Northridge 2 (Syracuse wins series 2-0)
Orem 14, Viewmont 4 (Orem wins series 2-0)