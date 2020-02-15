Bear River High junior Trenton Ward completed the 2019-20 wrestling season with a 50-1 overall record when he pinned Mountain Crest's Easton Evans to win the 4A 106-pound state championship Saturday night at Utah Valley University.
The referee slapped the mat with just one second left in the first period as Ward led 5-0 and looked on his way to either a major decision or a technical fall victory.
In the 160-pound final, Bear River's Maverik Skinner scored a 9-4 decision win over Hurricane's Clayton Warr to complete a 49-5 season.
Skinner trailed 4-1 heading into the third period, but he dominated the final frame with three separate nearfalls.
BRHS Freshman Jeshua Koch defeated Desert Hills' Peyton Williams by an 8-4 decision in the 285-pound championship.
Bear River finished third as a team with 202.5 points. Mountain Crest won the team championship with 319.5 points.
In the 3A tournament, Morgan High had three individual state champions and finished third as a team with 184 points.
Morgan sophomore Will Korth defeated teammate Blake Woolsey in the 113-pound state title in a 5-3 decision.
Waylen Pentz won 3-2 in double overtime against Grantsville's Joseph Mecham in the 120-pound title match.
Pentz, who needed an escape with 13 seconds left in the third period to force overtime, chose to start the overtime period on the bottom and got an escape with six seconds left.
Jarett Jorgensen scored a 19-11 major decision victory in the 126-pound title match against American Leadership's Lukus Carillo to finish the season 47-3. Tanner Belinski (170) fell in his title match by a 6-4 decision.
Juab won the 3A team title with 286.5 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
2nd-round games at Snow College
(14) Layton Christian 50, (3) Rowland Hall 38
(2) Parowan 87, (15) St. Joseph 55
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Bear River High alumnus Kapri Toone pitched a no-hitter to help Utah State beat San Diego 8-0.
The Aggies sophomore, a former Standard-Examiner All-Area Softball MVP, needed just 53 pitches to get through five innings, striking out three batters and walking just one.