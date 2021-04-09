GARLAND — Bear River High softball scored seven runs in the third — including the Bears stealing home three times — in an 11-0, five-inning win Friday over Box Elder.
Olivia Taylor batted 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs to pace Bear River (9-3). Oakley Maxfield hit 2 for 3 and drove in one. Kynlei Nelson went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Kortnie Burton hit a double. Kate Dahle picked up the win in the circle, giving up two hits and striking out six over three innings.
Megan Rountree batted 2 for 2 for Box Elder (6-4). Kamryn Peterson and Kaitlyn Wight had the other two hits for the Bees.
BOUNTIFUL 19, NORTHRIDGE 9
LAYTON — Eva Stoddard batted 4 for 5 with three home runs, a double and seven RBIs for Bountiful in a six-inning win at Northridge.
Livi Arona hit 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and drove in six for Bountiful (6-2). Malissa Turpin batted 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Shambre Maestas allowed four hits and two earned runs while striking out five.
Faith Peterson hit a two-run home run for Northridge (2-7). Amaya Porter and Anairi Fonoti each had two hits.
RIDGELINE 11, DAVIS 0
MILLVILLE — Ellie Anderson and Emily Dent had the only two hits for Davis (1-8) in a five-inning loss at Ridgeline (11-2).
RIVERTON 10, SYRACUSE 0
RIVERTON — Rachel Godfrey hit a double for one of the three Syracuse (2-5) hits on the day in a loss at Riverton (8-1).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Herriman 10, Layton 0
POSTPONED
Uintah at Ogden: rescheduled to April 21
BASEBALL
DAVIS 7, LAYTON 6
KAYSVILLE — Layton scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, then in the bottom of the seventh Trey Talbot singled to drive in Colten Baron and give Davis a walk-off win.
Talbot batted 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for Davis (5-7, 1-3 Region 1). Nate Barker hit an RBI triple and Crew Wimmer added an RBI double. Kade Montgomery earned the win, striking out 10 over six innings.
Cameron Hancock batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Layton (9-3, 3-1). Cam Day went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in one. Jackson Hoffman hit a double.
NORTHRIDGE 10, SYRACUSE 1
LAYTON — Northridge scored 10 runs on only five hits in a region win over Syracuse.
Jace Olsen batted 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for Northridge (7-4, 4-0 Region 1). Bodee Wright hit a two-run home run and picked up the win with a complete game pitched on the mound, allowing three hits and striking out four.
Cooper Bearnson hit a double and Corbin Sholly drove in the lone Syracuse (3-9, 1-3) run.
CLEARFIELD 10, FREMONT 9
PLAIN CITY — Fremont scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game 9-9, then Clearfield plated the winning run in the top of the seventh.
Cayden Soto batted 3 for 3 with three doubles and four RBIs to pace Clearfield (6-6, 1-3 Region 1). Dawson Burton went 2 for 3 with a double and Campbell Hardy drove in two. James Ownes picked up the win, working two innings of relief.
Bridger Clontz batted 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Fremont (5-7, 3-1). Calvin Morrow hit 2 for 3 and drove in three.
BRIGHTON 7, BOUNTIFUL 6
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Bountiful gave up four runs and the lead in the fifth inning in a loss at Brighton (5-8).
Dallin Maxwell batted 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Bountiful (4-5). Drew Beck hit an RBI double.
JUDGE MEMORIAL 7, MORGAN 2
MORGAN — Morgan scored two runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead, then allowed six runs in the seventh as Judge Memorial (16-1, 6-0 Region 13) batted around.
Sammy Snyder batted 2 for 3 with a double for Morgan (7-6, 1-5). Gage Adams drove in two.
BOYS SOCCER
MORGAN 8, PROVIDENCE HALL 0
MORGAN — Tanner Stanley kept the clean sheet and Morgan scored five goals after halftime in a win over Providence Hall (2-5, 0-5 Region 13).
Isaac Lowder had four goals and an assist for Morgan (7-2, 4-1 Region 13). Cameron Burt netted twice and assisted one score. Jayson Ferrin and Carter Hale each scored once. Rory Williams and Chase Lane tallied two assists apiece. Wyatt Grow and Owen Tolman each had one assist.
RIDGELINE 2, BEAR RIVER 1 (2OT)
GARLAND — Trevor Buttars netted the equalizer for Bear River (0-9, 0-5 Region 11), but Ridgeline (6-5, 3-2) netted in the second extra time stanza for the win.