TOOELE — Tooele outscored Ben Lomond High girls basketball 13-5 in the fourth quarter to put the Scots (1-16, 0-9 Region 10) away in a 48-36 road decision.

Janessa Coleman shot 4 of 9 and Hayden Abbott shot 4 of 10 from the field and each scored 11 points. Rachal Cox added eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.

Ben Lomond had outscored the Buffaloes 23-15 in the second and third quarters to cut an early 12-point deficit to four points heading to the final frame.

The Scots host Ogden on Tuesday.

SKY VIEW 58, BEAR RIVER 46

SMITHFIELD — Bear River was outscored 22-14 in the fourth quarter of what was a close game for the first three quarters.

Olivia Taylor led all scorers with 20 points for the Bears (7-11, 1-5 Region 11) on eight made field goals. Ashlee Roberts added eight points.

Bear River visits Ridgeline on Tuesday.

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Morgan 93, South Summit 50

APA-West Valley 31, Utah Military Academy 28

