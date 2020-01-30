TOOELE — Tooele outscored Ben Lomond High girls basketball 13-5 in the fourth quarter to put the Scots (1-16, 0-9 Region 10) away in a 48-36 road decision.
Janessa Coleman shot 4 of 9 and Hayden Abbott shot 4 of 10 from the field and each scored 11 points. Rachal Cox added eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.
Ben Lomond had outscored the Buffaloes 23-15 in the second and third quarters to cut an early 12-point deficit to four points heading to the final frame.
The Scots host Ogden on Tuesday.
SKY VIEW 58, BEAR RIVER 46
SMITHFIELD — Bear River was outscored 22-14 in the fourth quarter of what was a close game for the first three quarters.
Olivia Taylor led all scorers with 20 points for the Bears (7-11, 1-5 Region 11) on eight made field goals. Ashlee Roberts added eight points.
Bear River visits Ridgeline on Tuesday.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Morgan 93, South Summit 50
APA-West Valley 31, Utah Military Academy 28