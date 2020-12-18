GUNNISON — Ben Lomond High girls basketball led 23-21 at halftime, then outscored Gunnison Valley (3-1) 15-6 in the third quarter to grab a 47-39 win, its first win of the season.
Avery Beadles led Ben Lomond (1-4) with 26 points and two 3-pointers.
CLEARFIELD 58, KEARNS 53
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield outscored Kearns (3-3) 15-10 in the third quarter to break a 25-25 halftime tie and earn the Falcons their first victory of the year.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (1-4) with 23 points and five 3-pointers. Rachael Brown added 21 points and two treys.
SYRACUSE 76, TAYLORSVILLE 42
SYRACUSE — Ambra Hacker and Skylee Hopkins each scored 16 points to keep Syracuse (4-0) unbeaten. Baylee Sanders scored 11 and Gracie Sorenson added 10 points for the Titans, who led 47-19 at halftime.
FARMINGTON 47, NORTHRIDGE 20
FARMINGTON — Delaney Baker scored 14 points as Farmington (6-0) stayed unbeaten. Abigail Ferrell added 13 and Valerie Kunzler scored 10 for the Phoenix. Kaylee Hess led Northridge (1-4) with 12 points.
BOUNTIFUL 50, WEBER 34
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful (6-1) outscored Weber 17-4 in the third quarter on its way to a win. Emrie Satuala led Bountiful with 16 points and Jordyn Harvey had 10.
Analyn Capener led the Warriors (3-3) with 13 points.
SKY VIEW 46, BOX ELDER 39
SMITHFIELD — Box Elder led 9-8 after one quarter, but a 16-8 Sky View (7-1) advantage in the third quarter was the difference in a road loss.
Tegan Mecham led Box Elder (3-2) with 16 points and three 3-pointers. Kailee Talbot added 10 for the Bees.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEBER 74, CYPRUS 66
PLEASANT VIEW — Hunter Ropelato scored 16 points including a 4-for-4 mark from the free throw line to lead Weber (2-1) to a home win. Sam Gibby added 15 and Cannon DeVries scored 13.
DAVIS 60, HERRIMAN 28
KAYSVILLE — Davis outscored Herriman 12-1 in the first quarter and 23-3 in the third quarter.
Henry Ihrig shot 6 for 6 from the field with 14 points to lead the Darts (5-2). Tate Garff added 11 points off the bench and Colby Sims scored 10.
MORGAN 73, BEN LOMOND 65
MORGAN — Ben Lomond led 54-51 after three quarters, then Branson Saunders scored 10 of his 15 points in the final frame and Morgan (1-2) came back to win.
Sam Hansen led the Trojans with 21 points, Nixan Ordyna had 17 and Eli Bailey scored 11.
Kekoa Beard led all scorers with 29 points for Ben Lomond (2-6), going 14 of 19 from the foul line. Caleb Alexander scored 25.
VIEWMONT 71, HIGHLAND 51
SALT LAKE CITY — Viewmont (3-3) shot 54% from the field and had three double-digit scorers: Radek Pulsipher (19 points), Brash Emery (18) and John Barnes (17).
HUNTER 60, ROY 44
ROY — Easton Bitton scored 12 points, Kobe Schriver scored 11 and Mason Thueson had eight with 10 rebounds to lead Roy (2-2), which led 16-3 after one quarter.
WESTLAKE 76, LAYTON 67
LAYTON — Westlake outscored Layton (2-3) 20-11 in the fourth quarter. Ethan Potter led the Lancers with 26 points while Jacob Anderson had 14 with four 3-pointers.
TAYLORSVILLE 54, BOX ELDER 48
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder (0-6) suffered its fifth defeat by single digits this season. Mathew Low led the Bees with 17 points on five 3-pointers, Reggie Greer added 11 and Jackson McKee scored 10 for Box Elder.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Stansbury 56, Bear River 48
CANCELED
Ogden at Bonneville: COVID-19 issues with Ogden, which forces the cancellation of Saturday’s game against Logan and Tuesday’s game against Mountain Crest.