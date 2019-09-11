Ben Lomond High girls soccer rebounded from a close loss Monday with a close, 2-1 win at Tooele on Wednesday.
Samantha Diaz and Allie Jenson scored goals for the Scots (5-5, 2-4 Region 10). Diaz picked up her 10th goal of the season.
OGDEN 7, UINTAH 0
Ogden scored six second-half goals and shut out Uintah.
Tori Kalista scored a hat trick for the Tigers (8-2, 5-1 Region 10), Alysia Butters scored twice and Abby Beus scored twice.
Butters had two assists, Brynn Soelberg assisted on two goals and Mackenzie Kalista tallied on assist. Allison Collinwood kept the shutout in goal.