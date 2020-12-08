WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville High boys basketball turned a 23-19 halftime lead into a 40-24 advantage going into the fourth quarter as the Lakers (2-0) beat Roy (0-2) by a 51-40 score Tuesday night.
Three Bonneville players scored in double figures, led by Caleb Nielson (14), Carson Jones (13) and Matt Tesch (11).
Easton Bitton led all scorers with 19 points for the Royals, including a 5-for-6 mark at the free throw line.
UTAH MILITARY ACADEMY 74, MERIT PREP 40
RIVERDALE — Natarius Smith hit five 3-pointers on the way to 24 points as Utah Military Academy earned its first win of the season over Merit Prep.
James Smith added 18 pints and three treys for the Thunderbirds (1-2).
SYRACUSE 65, TAYLORSVILLE 63 (OT)
SYRACUSE — Connor Saunders scored 26 points with 10 rebounds and three blocks as Syracuse (1-3) came back from a 32-22 halftime deficit to win in overtime.
Brock Williams added 14 points and Kaden Ericksen shot 5 for 7 to finish with 12 points.
FARMINGTON 88, HIGHLAND 48
FARMINGTON — Farmington had five players score in double figures and led 50-20 at the half in a big home win over Highland.
Collin Chandler led Farmington (2-2) with 23 points and four 3-pointers. Truman Hendry and Sam Rencher each scored 12 points. Tanner Nordquist added 11 and Caleb Mordue netted 10.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 73, ROCKWELL 40
LAYTON — Jerheim Elder pulled in a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Layton Christian (2-1, 1-0 Region 17) over Rockwell in a region-opening win. Akeel Felix added 12 points.
LOGAN 61, CLEARFIELD 18
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield fell behind 33-7 at the halftime in a home loss to Logan.
Brad Maisey and Ethan Lowry each scored five points for Clearfield (0-2).
PROVIDENCE HALL 55, ST. JOSEPH 22
OGDEN — St. Joseph was outscored 27-6 across the second and third quarters in a home loss to Providence Hall. CJ Kierejewski led the Jayhawks (0-1) with 11 points.
RIDGELINE 59, FREMONT 44
MILLVILLE — Fremont trailed 25-9 at halftime and 45-17 after three quarters in a road loss. Dakota Argyle led the Silverwolves (0-2) with 20 points and David Calvert added 11.
WASATCH ACADEMY 116, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 53
LAYTON — Jerheim Elder scored 13 points as Layton Christian lost Monday at home to Wasatch Academy. Souleymane Barro and Kevin Gur scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEBER 34, WOODS CROSS 16
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber held Woods Cross to four second-half points as the Warriors (1-1) won their first game of the season.
Katelynn Butler led Weber with eight points and Zoie Johnson had five, all in the first quarter. Annie Michaelis scored eight points for WX (0-1).
ROY 42, BEN LOMOND 12
OGDEN — Roy held Ben Lomond scoreless in the first quarter and led 30-3 at the half in a road win.
Marissa Spens led Roy (2-0) with nine points.
Ally Jenson scored seven points and Genesis Chaves added five for Ben Lomond (0-3).
BOUNTIFUL 61, OGDEN 40
BOUNTIFUL — Jordyn Harvey scored 18 points and Emrie Satuala added 15 to lead Bountiful (2-0) past Ogden (1-2).
Ashley Christensen scored 15 for the Tigers and Ashlen White had 13 on 6-of-12 shooting.
FARMINGTON 57, OLYMPUS 38
SALT LAKE CITY — Farmington held Olympus to four points in the first half and improved to 2-0.
Delaney Baker led the Phoenix with 15 points, Valerie Kunzler scored 12 and Haley McFarland had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
MORGAN 41, UNION 26
MORGAN — Morgan held Union (2-2) scoreless in the first quarter in a home win.
Janel Blazzard led Morgan (2-2) with 15 points, four assists and three steals. Alex Trussell scored 14 points and hauled in 11 rebounds.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 73, ROCKWELL 25
LAYTON — Layton Christian ran out to a 31-14 halftime lead in a region-opening win over Rockwell.
Patricia Ramirez led all scorers with 22 points for Layton Christian (3-0, 1-0 Region 17). Mina Sevgen scored 18 points and Mia Jones added 13.
BINGHAM 54, LAYTON 36
LAYTON — Layton trailed 30-15 at the half in a home loss to Bingham.
Charly Stevens led Layton (0-2) with 14 points and Georjean Sweeten added 10.
COPPER HILLS 55, CLEARFIELD 32
WEST JORDAN — Clearfield trailed 30-11 at the half in a loss at Copper Hills (1-1).
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (0-1) with 12 points.
PROVIDENCE HALL 43, ST. JOSEPH 20
HERRIMAN — Sarah Snell scored 11 points in a road loss for St. Joseph (1-1).
HIGHLAND 48, VIEWMONT 45 (OT)
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont (0-2) led 35-23 at halftime and was held to six points in the second half.
Grace Mackay led the Vikings with 10 steals and nine points. Kallie Cannon and Emma Lindsey each scored eight while Kaylie Smith pulled down 10 rebounds.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Logan 52, Bonneville 38