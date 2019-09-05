WASHINGTON TERRACE — Taelor Anderson converted a penalty kick in the 97th minute and Bonneville High girls soccer notched a 3-2 region win over Box Elder in the second period of extra time Thursday.
Hailey Price gave the Lakers (8-2, 4-0 Region 5) an early lead and Gabby Carlson scored to put Bonneville up 2-1 at the half.
Molly Robb and Sarena Mackley each scored equalizers for Box Elder (2-7-1, 0-4).
OGDEN 8, TOOELE 0
TOOELE — Tori Kalista and Brynn Soelberg each scored a brace as Ogden scored a region shutout win at Tooele.
Allison Collinwood earned the clean sheet for the tigers (7-1, 4-0 Region 10). Kadrey Howell, Alysia Butters, Grace Pulley and Bonita Gray each scored once. Ogden led 3-0 at the half.
FARMINGTON 2, BOUNTIFUL 1
BOUNTIFUL — Abby Orison scored off a corner in the 80th minute as Farmington bagged a road win at Bountiful.
Abigail Ferrell scored a first-half goal for the Phoenix (9-0, 3-0 Region 5).
Chloe Pickett netted the Bountiful (1-7, 0-3) equalizer in the second half.
BEN LOMOND 1, UINTAH 0
OGDEN — Allison Jenson scored a second-half goal to lift Ben Lomond to a home win over Uintah.
Kate Martinez earned the clean sheet for the Scots (4-4, 1-3 Region 10).
MORGAN 8, SUMMIT ACADEMY 0
MORGAN — Syd Cragun netted a hat trick as Morgan opened region play with a shutout over Summit Academy.
Faith George booted a brace for the Trojans (3-3-1, 1-0 Region 13). Emilie Edgington, Brooklyn Field and Sadie Mcgreer score one goal piece.
Taylor Condie and Viana Johnson shared the shutout.
WATERFORD 7, UTAH MILITARY 1
RIVERDALE — Haley Slater netted a second-half goal for Utah Military (0-2, 0-1 2A North) but Waterford scored seven goals in the first half in the region contest.
LOGAN 2, BEAR RIVER 0
LOGAN — Bear River (1-6, 0-2 Region 11) allowed a goal in each half in a shutout loss at Logan.
VOLLEYBALL
FARMINGTON 3, CORNER CANYON 0
DRAPER — Farmington swept Corner Canyon by scores of 25-15, 25-17, 25-13.
Hannah Howard led the Phoenix (9-0) at the net with 18 kills. Rylee Brown had 19 digs and Fran Skinner dished out 30 assists.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 3, AMERICAN HERITAGE 0
LAYTON — at Layton Christian (2-0) beat American Heritage in straight sets. Scores were 25-17, 25-16, 25-22.
CEDAR VALLEY 3, BEN LOMOND 0
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ben Lomond dropped a straight-sets contest at Cedar Valley: 25-16, 25-11, 25-22.
Mykayla Turpin had six kills for the Scots (0-8, 0-2 Region 10) and Jessica Peregrino dished 15 assists.
TOOELE 3, OGDEN 0
TOOELE — Ogden (1-3, 0-2 Region 10) was swept at Tooele: 25-13, 25-16, 26-24.
ROWLAND HALL 3, ST. JOSEPH 1
OGDEN — St. Joseph dropped a four-set affair to Rowland Hall: 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17.
Montsi Hernandez led the Jayhawks with nine kills, two blocks and eight digs. Shaylie Bonneau had 25 digs, five kills and served two aces. Gabby Morales had 19 assists and six digs.