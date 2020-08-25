WOODS CROSS — Bonneville High girls soccer outlasted Woods Cross 2-1 to open region play Tuesday with a win.
Rylee Lopaz got Bonneville (7-0, 1-0 Region 5) on the board in the 15th minute on an assist from Sadie Beardall. Beardall added a goal in the 44th minute on a Summer Diamond assist.
Bella Ratto scored late in the second half for Woods Cross (3-4, 0-1).
DAVIS 8, ROY 0
KAYSVILLE — Anniston Haycock tallied a hat trick and Davis scored four goals in each half in a shutout win over Roy (2-4, 1-3 Region 1).
Grace Nicol added two scores for Davis (6-0, 4-0). Alizabeth Arevalo, Malia Jensen and Liv Flint each netted once. Taygan Sill earned the clean sheet.
LAYTON 5, NORTHRIDGE 0
LAYTON — Layton took a 4-0 lead into the break in a shutout win at Northridge (3-4, 2-2 Region 1).
Erin Bailey tallied a hat trick for Layton (5-1, 4-0), including a goal from her own corner kick. Brooke Nelson and Kaitlyn Richins each netted once.
Rilee Godfrey and Avery Bott shared the clean sheet. Brooklyn Pritchett, Hannah Roe, Lucy Huler and Kaitlyn Richins each assisted one goal.
SYRACUSE 5, CLEARFIELD 2
CLEARFIELD — Syracuse outscored Clearfield 3-1 in the second half to claim a region road win.
Caroline Stringfellow scored a hat trick for Syracuse (3-4, 1-3 Region 1). Avery Sanders and Abby Schofield had one goal apiece. Schofield had two assists while Keelee Cella, Baylee Sanders and Cortney Cobabe each had one.
Libby Anderson and Alexia Valdez each netted once for Clearfield (2-4, 1-3).
BOUNTIFUL def. BOX ELDER (PKs)
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful outshot Box Elder 3-1 in a penalty kick shootout to claim a win after a 1-1 draw through 100 minutes.
Esther Broom scored early in the first half to give Bountiful (3-3-1, 1-0 Region 5) a 1-0 halftime lead.
Skylee Hoppe netted a free kick for Box Elder (1-6, 0-1) to tie the game in the second half, setting up extra time.
VIEWMONT 2, FARMINGTON 0
FARMINGTON — Kennahdy Johnson scored twice after halftime to lead Viewmont (7-0, 1-0 Region 5) to a region-opening win at Farmington (4-1, 0-1). Lydia Pitt earned the shutout.
GRANTSVILLE 8, ST. JOSEPH 3
GRANTSVILLE — St. Joseph gave up six goals in the first half in a loss at Grantsville.
Sam Munson tallied a goal and an assist for St. Joseph (3-1). Ellen Rickerd and Ciera Aguirre each booted a goal and Kathryn Van Wagoner added an assist.
OGDEN 8, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Tori Kalista netted a hat trick, Ashlen White and Neveah Peregrina each scored twice and Ogden punched in six first-half goals to beat rival Ben Lomond (0-4, 0-1 Region 10) on Monday.
Allison Collingwood recorded the shutout in goal. Celine Buttars added a goal for Ogden (4-1, 2-0).
VOLLEYBALL
OGDEN 3, CYPRUS 0
MAGNA — Ogden won in straight sets at Cyprus by scores of 25-12, 25-17, 25-15.
Rees Bockwoldt paced the Tigers (2-1) with 13 kills and three aces. Ashley Christensen had six kills and two blocks while Rachel Davis added 30 assists and two aces.
ROY 3, LOGAN 0
ROY — Roy swept Logan by sores of 25-20, 25-19, 25-15.
Roy (1-1) libero Xochitl Sustiaita led the Royals with 17 digs.
COPPER HILLS 3, FREMONT 0
PLAIN CITY — Copper Hills won at Fremont in straight sets. Scores were 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.
Ayva Cebollero paced Fremont (1-1) with 19 assists, two aces and seven digs. Maggie Mendelson had 10 kills and 12 digs while Ally cook added 11 digs.
ST. JOSEPH 3, ROCKWELL 0
OGDEN — St. Joseph opened region play with a sweep of Rockwell. Set scores were 25-15, 28-26, 25-20.
Montse Hernandez posted nine kills, eight aces and 11 digs for St. Joseph (1-2, 1-0 Region 17). Katelyn Sumner had 12 digs and two aces. Sarah Snell tallied five kills and Gabby Morales dished out 16 assists.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Syracuse 3, Murray 0
Bountiful 3, Davis 0
Sky View 3, Bonneville 0
Viewmont 3, Bear River 1