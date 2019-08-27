WOODS CROSS — Bonneville High girls soccer scored four second-half goals to break a halftime tie in its region opener at Woods Cross and win 5-1 on Tuesday.
Lexi Hansen netted twice for the Lakers (5-2, 1-0 Region 5). Elle Burton, Maddie Callahan and Livvy Shupe scored one goal apiece.
Gracie Browning converted a first-half penalty kick for Woods Cross (2-2, 0-1).
FREMONT 3, ROY 0
PLAIN CITY — Fremont scored twice in the second half to grab a region win over Roy (1-6, 1-4 Region 1).
Taylor Chugg tallied a brace for the Silverwolves (5-2, 4-1). Kallee Hill scored once and Sydney Stephens earned the clean sheet.
DAVIS 4, WEBER 0
KAYSVILLE — Annie Haycock netted a hat trick to lead Davis to a shutout win over Weber (2-5, 2-3 Region 1).
Taygan Sill earned the clean sheet for the Darts (6-1, 4-1). Grace Nicol tallied one goal and one assist. Ruth Wright added two assists.
SYRACUSE 4, CLEARFIELD 1
CLEARFIELD — Syracuse scored twice in each half to take a road win at Clearfield.
Abby Schofield, Ashlyn Hall, Sarah Wynn and Baylee Sanders each netted for the Titans (4-3, 2-3 Region 1).
Grace Morgan scored a second-stanza goals for the Falcons (1-5, 0-5).
FARMINGTON 3, BOX ELDER 0
FARMINGTON — Naomi Kehl earned her fifth-straight shutout in goal as Farmington picked up a region-opening win over Box Elder (3-3-1, 0-1 Region 5).
Ellie Morris, Marianne Barber and Kalea Woodyatt each booted one goal for the Phoenix (7-0, 1-0).
MORGAN 3, BEAR RIVER 2
GARLAND — Morgan took a 2-1 lead into halftime and made the lead hold up in a win at Bear River.
Syd Cragun, Niyah Cragun and Corrine Henderson each scored for the Trojans (2-3-1).
Morgan Noyes and Rylee Towne each netted once for Bear River (1-5).
VOLLEYBALL
FARMINGTON 3, RIVERTON 0
FARMINGTON — Farmington swept Riverton by scores of 25-12, 25-11, 25-14.
As a team, the Phoenix (2-0) hit .344, had eight blocks and collected 39 digs.
PROVIDENCE HALL 3, ST. JOSEPH 0
OGDEN — Providence Hall won at St. Joseph (0-2) in straight sets by scores of 25-17, 25-22, 25-15.
Montserrat Hernandez led the Jayhawks with five kills and three digs. Katy Hurst has two kills, two blocks and 20 digs while Shaylie Bonneau had 19 digs.
BASEBALL
ST. JOSEPH 17, APA WEST VALLEY 8
OGDEN — St. Joseph scored in every inning to beat APA West Valley.
Matt Rivera led the Jayhawks with three hits. Nick Polzin and Richard Thompson each drove in two.
UTAH MILITARY 15, UMA-CAMP WILLIAMS 2
LEHI — Utah Military Academy-Hill Field (of Riverdale) scored seven runs in the top of the second inning to take a 12-1 lead in a five-inning win at Utah Military Academy-Camp Williams.
James Summers led the Thunderbirds with two hits and two RBIs. Hunter Smith drove in two on two hits.