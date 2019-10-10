The girls soccer state playoffs began Tuesday under Utah's new all-comers, RPI-seeded format.
6A FIRST ROUND
ROY 2, COPPER HILLS 1 (OT)
WEST JORDAN — Abigail Dalebout scored on a Darby Delgado assist in extra time to lead 20-seed Roy to an upset win at 13-seed Copper Hills (7-8-2).
Dylan Dingman scored in the first half for the Royals (6-12-1).
Roy will tussle with Region 1 rival and No. 4 seed Syracuse in the second round Tuesday.
WEBER 2, JORDAN 1
SANDY — Alli Peterson netted to break a 1-1 halftime tie and lift 21-seed Weber to the upset of the day in a playoff win at 12-seed Jordan (8-6-2).
Sarah Pollard scored for the Warriors (4-13) in the first half.
Weber will play at No. 5 seed Davis in the second round Tuesday.
5A FIRST ROUND
BONNEVILLE 1, SPANISH FORK 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Summer Diamond netted in the first half to lift 6th-seeded Bonneville to a win over 27-seed Spanish Fork (2-14-1).
Abree Beardall earned the clean sheet for the Lakers (13-4), who will host 11-seed Lehi in the second round Tuesday.
BRIGHTON 2, WOODS CROSS 1
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The 20-seed Wildcats (7-9-1) fell behind 2-0 at the half and couldn’t bridge the gap in a playoff loss at 13-seed Brighton (9-7-1).
PARK CITY 3, BOUNTIFUL 1
PARK CITY — Bountiful (21-seed, 5-12) saw its season end in a tournament loss at 12-seed Park City (10-6-1).
OLYMPUS 3, BOX ELDER 0
HOLLADAY — Box Elder (25th seed, 3-12-1) allowed two second-half goals in a season-ending loss at eight-seed Olympus (13-4).
MOUNTAIN VIEW 0 over VIEWMONT 0
OREM — No. 17 seed Viewmont fell in a penalty kick shootout to No. 16 seed Mountain View after 100 minutes of scoreless soccer. Viewmont finishes 6-9-3.
OTHER GAMES
ST. JOSEPH 4, WATERFORD 1
OGDEN — Sam Munson earned a hat trick and St. Joseph scored twice in each half in a region win over Waterford.
Kenzie Munson earned the clean sheet and Ellen Rickered netted once for the Jayhawks (7-5, 5-3 2A North). Aby Beaty, Katie Sugiyama, Sam Munson and Ciera Aguirre each tallied an assist.
ROWLAND HALL 10, UTAH MILITARY 0
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Military (2-8, 2-6 2A North) allowed eight first-half goals in a blanking at Rowland Hall.
VOLLEYBALL
FARMINGTON 3, BONNEVILLE 0
WOODS CROSS — Farmington grabbed a win at Bonneville: 25-17, 25-23, 25-11.
Rylee Brown led Farmington (22-1, 7-0 Region 5) with five aces and 16 digs.
Jenna Hansen paced Bonneville (2-15, 0-6) with 21 digs and two aces. Scarlett Kluge had seven kills and two aces.
MORGAN 3, SOUTH SUMMIT 0
MORGAN — Morgan swept South Summit: 25-15, 25-11, 25-17.
Abby Cox paced the Trojans (15-3, 8-0 Region 13) with six kills, 18 digs and two aces. Emery Wheeler had 18 kills and 12 digs while Kiah Johnson had 10 kills and seven digs. Sydney Stuart dished 44 assists and Kylee Brown added seven kills and two aces.
ST. JOSEPH 3, ROCKWELL 0
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — St. Joseph beat Rockwell: 25-4, 25-13, 25-14.
Montserrat Hernandez tallied seven kills and six aces for the Jayhawks (11-11, 6-3 Region 17). Katy Hurst had seven kills and five aces while Katelyn Sumner added four aces and six digs.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Woods Cross 3, Bountiful 1
Sky View 3, Bear River 0
Waterford 3, Utah Military 0
Box Elder 3, Viewmont 0