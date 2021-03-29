Bonneville High softball scored 17 runs in the third inning as the Lakers () disposed of Logan 21-1 in three innings on Monday afternoon.
Bonneville batted around the order three times in the third inning, as Macyn Hartman finished the day with three doubles and four RBIs.
Emmaline DeGroot hit two doubles and pitched all three innings of the game, striking out four batters.
Maiya Montgomery hit 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a double and Lily Hall drove in two runs.
TOOELE 20, BEN LOMOND 0
Ofa Arreguin had the Scots' (1-6, 1-3 Region 10) lone hit of the game.
PREP BASEBALL
SATURDAY SCORES
Davis 10, Bear River 7
Maple Mountain 9, Farmington 2
Alta 3, Bountiful 1
PREP BOYS SOCCER
MONDAY SCORES
Stansbury 5, Ogden 0
SATURDAY SCORES
Orem 2, Layton Christian 1