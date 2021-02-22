Eleven different players scored for the Layton Christian Academy (17-6) boys basketball team as the No. 2 Eagles torched No. 10 Monticello 63-37 in the 2A state quarterfinals on Monday in Richfield for their seventh win in a row.
Souleymame Barro led LCA with 11 points and Jerheim Elder scored 10. The Eagles led 32-18 at halftime and 44-26 after three quarters.
They advance to Tuesday's 9 p.m. semifinal where they'll play against the Parowan/APA Draper winner.
LCA is seeking what would be its second state title in three seasons after the Eagles beat Parowan 43-36 in the 2019 final at Weber State.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: NO. 1 LAYTON CHRISTIAN 51, NO. 8 WASATCH ACADEMY 39
The top-seeded Layton Christian (17-3) girls basketball team beat Wasatch Academy in the state quarterfinals to advance to Tuesday's semifinal against No. 4 Kanab. LCA led 44-26 after three quarters. Stats weren't reported.
4A/3A STATE WRESTLING
Morgan High had three boys wrestling state champions at Saturday's 3A state tournament en route to a second-place team finish for the Trojans.
Blake Woolsey won the 120-pound title by pinning Juab's Dax Johnson in the second period. Waylen Pentz won the 132-pound crown with a first-period pin against Emery's Jarin Allen and Ryker Adams won with a first-period pin in the 195-pound title match against American Leadership Academy's Justin Mitchell.
Morgan also got second-place finishes from Jarron Campbell (145), Tanner Belinski (170), Isaac Rees (182) and Ryker Keele (285) as well as third-place finishes from Will Korth (126) and Cole Keele (285).
The Trojans' 227 points was second to first-place Juab, which totaled 301.
At the 4A state championships, also Saturday, Bear River's Trenton Ward won the title at 113 pounds with a tech fall against Stansbury's Brandon Ploehn.
The Bears' Cael Wilcox won the title at 160 with an 8-4 decision against Keagan Boyce from Desert Hills. The Bears took third as a team behind Uintah and Mountain Crest.