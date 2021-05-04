FARMINGTON — Bountiful High softball took a 5-0 lead, then held off a Farmington rally to win the outright Region 5 championship in a 5-3 victory Tuesday, Bountiful’s third straight region title.
Livi Arona hit a two-run home run to lead Bountiful (13-4, 9-0 Region 5). Eva Stoddard batted 2 for 3. Mylie Burns drove in one. Annie Salazar earned the win in 4 2/3 innings of work, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out three.
Elle Mortensen drove in two for Farmington (13-6, 7-2).
WEBER 4, SYRACUSE 1
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber scored three runs in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie and top Syracuse.
Jillian Boswell hit a two-run single for Weber (17-4, 10-3 Region 1). Olivia Boswell and Teylor Torgerson each drove in a run. Brooke Merrill allowed four hits and struck out 12 in a complete-game win.
Rachel Godfrey batted 2 for 3 for Syracuse (7-7, 6-6). Brielle Milius drove in Godfrey for the lone Titans run.
FREMONT 12, NORTHRIDGE 1
PLAIN CITY — Whitnee Weston batted 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs to pace Fremont in a big win.
Stalee Hadley and Myleigh Hill each hit a solo home run. Keysha McKean hit a two-run double for Fremont (13-4, 10-3 Region 1). Mikayla Morse hit a double while Brooklyn Anderson and Tyra Coats each drove in two. Kaci Smith struck out seven in a complete game.
Faith Peterson batted 2 for 2 with two doubles for Northridge (5-16, 0-12). Bryn Williams drove in Amanda Lee for the Knights’ lone run.
LAYTON 16, ROY 2
ROY — Leah Knight and Brooklyn Pritchett each batted 3 for 4 and drove in four to lead Layton. Knight hit a triple and Pritchett a double.
Brenley Boydston and Joslyn Purcell each went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Layton (10-7, 8-5 Region 1). Averi Orris hit a two-run double. Haedyn Ellington got the win, allowing three hits and two runs in a five-inning complete game.
Carsyn Byard and Aspen Johnson each hit a double for Roy (6-14, 4-9). Johnson and Liv Bruch each had an RBI.
WOODS CROSS 5, BONNEVILLE 0
WOODS CROSS — Jade Valdez pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing six hits and striking out one to lead Woods Cross past Bonneville.
Noa Latu hit a three-run homer to lead Woods Cross (8-11, 4-5 Region 5). Elizabeth Busdicker batted 2 for 3 and scored twice. Kenna Cowley had two hits.
Peighton Summers batted 2 for 2 for Bonneville (9-8, 4-5). Lilly Hall had two hits.
BEAR RIVER 15, MOUNTAIN CREST 3
GARLAND — Carlee Miller and McCall Maxfield each hit a home run in a runaway Bear River (20-4, 9-0 Region 11) victory.
Olivia Taylor hit a triple. Kynlei Nelson hit two doubles and Kortnie Burton also hit a double. Kate Dahle picked up the win in the circle.
TOOELE 17, BEN LOMOND 0
TOOELE — Tooele’s Attlyn Johnston pitched a three-inning perfect game as Ben Lomond (2-12, 2-8 Region 10) struck out eight times in their nine at-bats in a road loss.
SCORES, NO STATS PROVIDED
Uintah 20, Ogden 0
St. Joseph 12, North Summit 11
BASEBALL
LAYTON 12, NORTHRIDGE 5
LAYTON — Layton claimed the Region 1 title outright with a win over Northridge.
Cam Day hit a three-run homer to pace Layton (17-5, 11-3 Region 1). Carter Robinson hit a triple and two sacrifice flies to drive in four. Bryce Greenhalgh hit a triple, drew three walks, scored three runs and had one RBI.
Cam Hancock had two hits, drove in one, and picked up the win in six innings pitched. Brad Greenhalgh and Jackson Hoffman each doubled.
Bodee Wright batted 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and one RBI for Northridge (11-10, 8-6). Ty Martinez went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and one RBI. Jed Hadley drove in two runs.
CLEARFIELD 8, SYRACUSE 1
CLEARFIELD — Devan Harmer batted 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two doubles as Clearfield scored six runs in the fourth inning to beat Syracuse.
Kenyan Swartz pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts for Clearfields(11-11, 6-8 Region 1). Jackson Yamashita batted 2 for 4.
Cooper Bearnson and Wyatt Humphrey each doubled for Syracuse (7-15, 5-9).
FREMONT 8, WEBER 2
PLEASANT VIEW — Calvin Morrow hit a two-run home and Jaxon Larkin added a solo shot to lead Fremont.
Tyge Doxey had two doubles and one RBI for Fremont (12-10, 10-4 Region 1). Mason Memmott doubled and scored two runs. Gavin Douglas drove in two and earned the win on the bump, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out five.
Jake Lindsay batted 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for Weber (13-9, 7-7). Carson Berensen went 2 for 3 with a double and Jonah Powers-Kulpa hit a double.
WOODS CROSS 3, BOUNTIFUL 2
WOODS CROSS — Jaden Gines singled to drive in Micah Mortensen and Dylan Williams in the sixth inning to lead a Woods Cross win.
Gines drove in all three Woods Cross (15-3, 9-1 Region 5) runs. Williams earned the win, pitching 2 1/3 innings in relief.
Drew Beck batted 2 for 3 with a solo home run for Bountiful (12-8, 7-3). Hunter Esplin hit 2 for 4. Truman Duryea allowed six hits and struck out 11 in a complete game.
ROY 6, DAVIS 5
ROY — With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning, Roy’s Teyo Gil struck out Davis’ Trey Talbot to clinch a series sweep for Roy.
Zak Johnson drove in two runs for the Royals (6-16, 5-9 Region 1). Sean Walker had two hits and Jered Faifai hit 1 for 1 with two walks.
Easton Baggett hit 2 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen base for Davis (8-14, 4-10).
FARMINGTON 9, VIEWMONT 1
FARMINGTON — Johnny Mortensen batted 2 for 3 with two triples and two runs scored to pace Farmington.
Tucker Wall went 2 for 3 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored for Farmington (12-8, 6-4 Region 5). Jack Hansen batted 2 for 3 and drove in three. Kaden Willis hit an RBI double. Landon Tanner earned the win in 6 1/3 innings of work, allowing four hits and striking out six.
Brash Emery hit 2 for 4 with a double for Viewmont (6-14, 4-6). Jessen Layton singled in Emery for the lone Viking run.
BOX ELDER 13, BONNEVILLE 1
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Five Box Elder players hit doubles in a five-inning win.
Ethan Tingey hit two doubles and drove in two Box Elder (6-14, 4-6 Region 5) runs. Carson Lancaster hit 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a double while both Alex Griffin and Ryan Griffin had extra-base hits. Alex Griffin drove in three runs and pitched three innings. Ryan Griffin hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Lancaster tossed two scoreless innings.
Kole Minnoch hit a solo home run for Bonneville (1-15, 0-10). Aiden Taylor hit a double.
CEDAR VALLEY 10, BEN LOMOND 7
OGDEN — Ben Lomond rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but came up short.
Preston Williams led BL (6-13, 2-9 Region 10) by hitting 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Garren Gooda and Trenton Harris each hit doubles.
MOUNTAIN CREST 11, BEAR RIVER 3
GARLAND — Ashton Harrow batted 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Easton Lish hit 2 for 3 in a home loss for Bear River (13-10, 7-6 Region 11).
ALA 6, MORGAN 2
MORGAN — Porter Hales hit 3 for 4 with a triple, two doubles and one RBI as Morgan (13-9, 7-8 Region 13) fell at home to American Leadership Academy.
SCORES, NO STATS PROVIDED
Uintah 15, Ogden 0
BOYS SOCCER
DAVIS 2, LAYTON 1
LAYTON — Wyatt Sanders netted twice before the break to lead Davis to a region win at Layton.
Simon Jensen and Kevin Barnes each tallied an assist for Davis (10-3-1, 9-3 Region 1).
Jacob Robinson scored in the second half for Layton (5-8, 4-8).
FREMONT 1, NORTHRIDGE 0
LAYTON — Dax Iverson kept the clean sheet and Jerron Field scored on a Tyler Ware assist as Fremont (5-9, 4-8 Region 1) won at Northridge (8-7, 6-6).
FARMINGTON 5, BONNEVILLE 0
FARMINGTON — Adam Escobosa and Davis Wadsworth combined to keep a clean sheet, and Farmington scored four goals after halftime in a win over Bonneville (4-9, 2-7 Region 5).
Abe Ashby had a goal and two assists for Farmington (9-5, 5-4). Braydon Gibson, Cameron Bingham, Coleman Stettler and Austin Argyle each netted once. Jake Call and Adam Escobosa each had an assist.
SCORES, NO STATS PROVIDED
Clearfield 2, Roy 1
Bountiful 1, Box Elder 0