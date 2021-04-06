BRIGHAM CITY — Kade Hall bunted to drive in Damon Rodriguez in the bottom of the seventh inning and give Box Elder High baseball its first win of the season in a 10-9 walkoff over Sky View (2-9).
Alex Griffin paced Box Elder (1-7), batting 2 for 2 with a double, a walk and four RBIs. Carson Lancaster hit a double, a single and drove in three runs.
Nic Migliori went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Parker Buchanan drove in two runs and picked up the win in one inning of relief.
CLEARFIELD 6, VIEWMONT 1
CLEARFIELD — Devan Harmer batted 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to lead Clearfield past Viewmont.
Shaydn Stoker added an RBI triple for Clearfield (4-5). Cambell Hardy pitched a complete game for the win, allowing two hits while striking out 11.
Brash Emery singled to drive in Royal Cooper for the one Viewmont (2-8) run.
LONE PEAK 6, SYRACUSE 1
HIGHLAND — Syracuse scored in the top of the seventh to avoid the shutout at Lone Peak (8-0).
Corbin Sholly went 3 for 4 for Syracuse (3-7). Dawson Raymond drove in Cooper Bearnson and Kyler Stromberg hit a double.
JUDGE MEMORIAL 5, MORGAN 4MORGAN — Morgan scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead then gave up three runs in the fifth in a region loss to Judge Memorial (9-1, 4-0 Region 13).
Alex Harden went 2 for 3 with a solo home run for Morgan (7-4, 1-3 Region 13). Ty Birkeland and Caige Toone each drove in one.
AMERICAN FORK 9, NORTHRIDGE 1
AMERICAN FORK — Bodee Wright drove in one run for the Knights (5-4), who got doubles from Kalen Cundick and Jordan Rhoades on Monday.
CANCELED, POSTPONED
Ogden vs. Ben Lomond doubleheader at Lindquist Field: rescheduled for Thursday, April 8
Pleasant Grove at Farmington: rescheduled for Wednesday, April 7.
SOFTBALL
MORGAN 16, JUDGE MEMORIAL 0MORGAN — Morgan needed three innings to get its first region win.
Elena Birkeland batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Trojans (6-5, 1-2 Region 13) and Tess Polad hit 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs.
Briley Mikesell allowed just two Judge hits over three innings in the pitcher’s circle.
DAVIS 13, WOODS CROSS 2
WOODS CROSS — Sadie Hathaway batted 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Avery Kartchner drove in three runs with a double and a triple as Davis won its first game of the season on Monday.
Nina Attanasio pitched the five-inning complete game with six strikeouts. Emily Dent batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Darts (1-6).
Libby Clark and Ali Ebberts drove in one run each for the Wildcats (3-7).
CANCELED, POSTPONED
Bear River at Farmington: rescheduled to Wednesday, April 7
Davis at Ridgeline: rescheduled to Friday, April 9
Syracuse at Northridge: rescheduled to Wednesday, April 14
Clearfield at Layton: rescheduled to Friday, April 30
RPI RELEASED TUESDAY
The state released its first version of the RPI rankings on Tuesday for softball.
In 6A, Clearfield (No. 5), Fremont (No. 6), Weber (No. 7) and Layton (No. 10) landed in the top 10, followed by Region 1 teams Syracuse (No. 16), Northridge (No. 17), Roy (No. 18) and Davis (No. 23).
In 5A, Bountiful (No. 4), Farmington (No. 5) and Bonneville (No. 8) are in the top 10, with Region 5 schools Box Elder (No. 13), Viewmont (No. 15) and Woods Cross (No. 22) farther down the rankings.
Bear River has the No. 3 spot in 4A, with Ben Lomond at No. 19 and Ogden at No. 20. Morgan is No. 11 in 3A, St. Joseph is No. 14 in 2A and Utah Military Academy is No. 16 in 2A.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTHRIDGE 1, LAYTON 0 (OT)
LAYTON — Brandon Pearce scored in the first period of extra time to lift Northridge to a win over rival Layton (3-3, 2-3 Region 1). Tyler Trommlitz kept the clean sheet for the Knights (5-3, 3-2).
MORGAN 7, GRANTSVILLE 0
MORGAN — Tanner Stanley and Brayden Howe combined to keep a clean sheet as Morgan blanked Grantsville (5-3, 2-3 Region 13).
Isaac Lowder netted a brace for Morgan (6-2, 2-2). Cameron Burt had a goal and an assist. Rory Williams, Kade Buchanan, Tyson Adams and Blake Lucas each scored once.
Beau Johnson, Jacob Tolman, Cole Terry, Ty Warner and Logan Phillips tallied an assist apiece.