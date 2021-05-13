FARMINGTON — Box Elder High’s girls track and field team and Farmington High’s boys team claimed Region 5 track titles on Thursday at Farmington High. It’s the eighth straight track championship for the Box Elder girls and the first in school history for the Farmington boys.
GIRLS
100: Kiran Kohler, Box Elder (12.91)
200: Kiran Kohler, Box Elder (26.41)
400: Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross (57.95)
800: Isabella Hanks, Bountiful (2:21.30)
1600: Isabella Hanks, Bountiful (5:15.44)
3200: Chloe Christy, Farmington (11:40.2)
100 hurdles: Sarah Spangenberg, Viewmont (15.50)
300 hurdles: Sarena Mackley, Box Elder (46.70)
4x100 relay: Woods Cross, 51.57 (no names listed)
4x200: Box Elder, 1:50.49 (no names listed)
4x400: Farmington, 4:06.98 (Nicole Calvin, Anna Packer, Kaya Mackintosh, Livia Olson)
4x800: Farmington, 10:09.36 (Chloe Christy, Lucy Orison, Emma Albrechtsen, Livia Olson)
Long jump: Sarena Mackley, Box Elder (16-07)
High jump: Lindsey Miller, Woods Cross (05-03)
Pole vault: Talin Stimpson, Farmington (07-06)
Discus: Laura Lindquist, Bonneville (105-02)
Shot put: Rylan Sears, Bonneville (35-08)
Javelin: Laura Lindquist, Bonneville (126-08)
TEAM SCORES
1. Box Elder, 226
2. Farmington, 152
3. Woods Cross, 92
4. Bonneville, 73
5. Bountiful, 67
6. Viewmont, 52
BOYS
100: Nash Lewis, Box Elder (11.08)
200: Nash Lewis, Box Elder (21.83)
400: Henry Prusse, Farmington (49.36)
800: Landon Bott, Woods Cross (1:55.26)
1600: Ethan Peterson, Farmington (4:22.50)
3200: Braden Miller, Farmington (9:38.43)
110 hurdles: Devin Naea, Viewmont (15.47)
300 hurdles: Brady James, Woods Cross (40.46)
4x100 relay: Farmington, 44.49 (Kenyon Brown, Isaac Wangsguard, Cannon Toone, Evren Shevket)
4x200: Box Elder, 1:30.86 (no names listed)
4x400: Woods Cross, 3:30.88 (no names listed)
4x800: Farmington, 8:16.03 (Ryan Bennett, Matthew Neuenschwander, Trevor Nelson, Ethan Peterson)
Long jump: Mason Koopmans, Bonneville (21-03.50)
High jump: Jacob Hecht, Farmington (6-01)
Pole vault: Tyson Morley, Viewmont (11-00)
Discus: Kolby Ferrell, Viewmont (150-08)
Shot put: Brock Bissegger, Box Elder (48-00)
Javelin: Darant Johnson, Box Elder (155-07)
TEAM SCORES
1. Farmington, 204
2. Box Elder, 152
3. Woods Cross, 118
4. Bountiful, 81
5. Viewmont, 61
6. Bonneville, 55
REGION 17
SALT LAKE CITY — The St. Joseph girls track team and Layton Christian boys team won region championships at Thursday’s Region 17 track meet at East High School.
St. Joseph girls had first-place finishes from Ellen Rickerd (girls 100 hurdles), Samantha Munson (girls 200 meters), Regan Belko (girls 400), Sarah Snell (girls javelin), the 4x100 meter relay team and the sprint medley relay team.
The Jayhawks’ 143 points gave them a comfortable margin over second-place Rowland Hall, which had 87 points.
LCA boys had first-place finishes from Malik Johnson (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Tommie Olubisi (100 and 200 meters), Shorn Solomon (400), Luca Fontana (long jump and high jump), Faeamani Vaitaki (shot put and discus) and the 4x100 relay team.
The Eagles’ 184 points was more than double the 85 points tallied by second-place Rowland Hall.
GIRLS GOLF
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
WEST JORDAN — Morgan High’s girls golf team finished in second place at the 3A state tournament at Mountain View Golf Course in West Jordan. The Trojans had a two-day score of 683, behind first-place Richfield which carded 650.
Morgan sophomore Ellie DeMond finished tied for first place at 8-over 152, but lost in a playoff to Richfield’s Piper Harris for medalist honors. Morgan had two additional top 10 finishers: Jailee Snow in seventh and Kia Christiansen in ninth.
SOFTBALL
MANTI 13, MORGAN 3
SPANISH FORK — Morgan scored three runs in the fifth inning to stay alive, but Manti scored one in the bottom of the fifth to win by mercy rule in the second round of the 3A state tournament in Spanish Fork.
Bailey Mikesell drove in two runs with one hit for the Trojans.
NORTH SANPETE 11, MORGAN 6
SPANISH FORK — Danielle Cook batted 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a triple as Morgan’s season ended in the one-loss bracket of the 3A state tournament.
Tess Polad hit 2 for 3 for the Trojans, who finished the season with a 13-12 record.
BASEBALL
DELTA 3, MORGAN 1
DRAPER — Morgan’s season ended against Delta in the one-loss bracket of the 3A state tournament at Juan Diego.
Porter Hales and Sammy Snyder each doubled for the Trojans (14-12), who got a complete game pitched from Gage Adams.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
2A one-loss bracket: Enterprise 18, Layton Christian 5