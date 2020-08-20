GARLAND — Haylee Zelaya saved two shootout penalty kicks and Box Elder High girls soccer won its cross-county grudge match over Bear River 2-0 on kicks after a 1-1 draw over 100 minutes Thursday.
Sarena Mackley scored off an Alyssa Nelson assist in the sixth minute to give Box Elder (1-5) an early lead.
Bear River (1-3) equalized in the 39th minute on a Naiomi Tomlinson header from a Morgan Noyes corner kick.
Box Elder controlled the second half and both extra time sessions, outshooting Bear River 14-2 after the break, but could not score on Bear River keeper Lyza Pebley.
NORTHRIDGE 2, FREMONT 1
PLAIN CITY — Niki Bell scored netted two goals, including the game winner in the second half, to send Northridge to a region win at Fremont.
Mariah Dean and Mallory Ropelato each tallied an assist for Northridge (3-3, 2-1 Region 1).
Payten Ivins scored in the first half for Fremont (3-2, 1-2).
CLEARFIELD 1, ROY 0
ROY — Libby Anderson netted a first-half goal to lift Clearfield (2-3, 1-2 Region 1) to a region win at Roy (2-3, 1-2). Riley Rentmeister earned a clean sheet.
BONNEVILLE 2, RIDGELINE 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Abree Beardall and the Bonneville defense earned another clean sheet as the Lakers shut out Ridgeline.
Rylee Lopaz and Summer Diamond each scored for Bonneville (6-0). Sadie Beardall assisted both goals.
MORGAN 1, ROWLAND HALL 0
SALT LAKE CITY — Addi Adams headed in an Emily Edgington corner kick in the 78th minute and Viana Johnson earned the clean sheet as Morgan (6-0) won at Rowland Hall.
ST. JOSEPH 9,
PROVIDENCE HALL 1
HERRIMAN — St. Joseph scored seven goals in the first half on the way to a big win at Providence Hall.
Ellen Rickerd found the back of the net four times for the Jayhawks (3-0). Julie Rickerd added three goals, while Sam Munson and Kathryn Van Wagoner each netted once.
Alex Walker, Ciera Aguirre and Van Wagoner each tallied one assist.
OGDEN 5, STANSBURY 0
STANSBURY PARK — Allison Collinwood and Emily Blackford shared a shutout in goal as Ogden blanked Stansbury on Wednesday.
Abby Beus scored twice to lead Ogden (3-1, 1-0 Region 10). Sae Obayashi, Adelyn Bower and Tori Kalista added goals, while Bower, Kalista, Caitlin Richardson, Celine Butars and Ruth Larsen assisted.
VOLLEYBALL
DAVIS DART CLASSIC
KAYSVILLE — American Fork won the Davis Dart Classic played Wednesday and Thursday at Davis High. Woods Cross was the highest-finishing local team, placing second.
Overall Finish:
1. American Fork
2. Woods Cross
3. Davis
4. Sky View
5. Northridge
6. Green Canyon
7. Box Elder
8. Morgan
9. Mountain Crest
10. Viewmont
11. Layton
12. Farmington
BEAR RIVER 3, BEN LOMOND 0
GARLAND — Bear River (2-3) swept Ben Lomond (0-3) by scores of 25-6, 25-19, 25-8.
EAST at BONNEVILLE (CLD)
WASHINGTON TERRACE — The contest between East and Bonneville was canceled due to a positive coronavirus case at East.