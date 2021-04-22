PLAIN CITY — Brinley Ellsworth pitched a complete game, giving up two hits with 10 strikeouts in a 6-0 shutout win for Fremont High softball against Roy on Thursday.
Aubrey Morrow hit a solo home run for Fremont (11-3, 8-2 Region 1). Tyra Coats had two doubles and an RBI. Haddie Hadley went 2 for 4 with a double. Ellsworth hit an RBI double and Keysha McKean added a double.
Saige Nielsen and Trynity Durbano picked up the hits for Roy (5-11, 3-7).
WEBER 6, DAVIS 5
PLEASANT VIEW — Eden Jensen hit a single to drive in Kendall Strasburg in the bottom of the seventh inning and lift Weber to a walk-off win over Davis.
Jensen batted 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to pace Weber (14-3, 7-2 Region 1). Brooke Merrill hit 2 for 4 with a home run and drove in two, and pitched a complete game, giving up 10 hits and five earned runs while striking out four. Olivia Boswell batted 2 for 3 with a double.
Ellie Anderson batted 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for Davis (2-11, 1-8). Keli Scadden hit 2 for 2 with a double and Larkyn Robinson hit a double.
SYRACUSE 6, NORTHRIDGE 2
SYRACUSE — Northridge took a 2-0 lead after two innings, then Syracuse took the lead in the fifth and added three insurance runs in the sixth.
Rachel Godfrey batted 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to pace Syracuse (6-5, 5-4 Region 1). Brielle Milius hit 3 for 3 and drove in two. Abby Sims picked up the win in a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out 12.
Kayla Schaaf batted 2 for 3 for Northridge (3-11, 0-9) and Morgan Rich hit a double.
BOUNTIFUL 6, BONNEVILLE 5
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful scored all six runs in the fifth inning to beat Bonneville.
Athena Tongaonevai batted 2 for 2 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to pace Bountiful (10-2, 6-0 Region 5). Livi Arona batted 3 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Eva Stoddard pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs while striking out four and walking five.
Mia Jensen batted 2 for 3 for Bonneville (7-7, 2-4). Emmaline DeGroot hit a two-run double. Brityn Buchanan went 2 for 5.
CLEARFIELD 7, LAYTON 3
CLEARFIELD — Rachael Brown and Kaycee Valencia each batted 2 for 3 with a home run to lead Clearfield past Layton.
Brown drove in four for Clearfield (10-3, 7-2 Region 1) and Valencia scored three runs. Riley Rose went 2 for 4. Jayci Finch pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts.
Brooklyn Pritchett led Layton (8-5, 6-3), batting 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Brenley Boydston hit an RBI double.
FARMINGTON 10, VIEWMONT 0
FARMINGTON — Nev Carrasquel batted 3 for 3 with five RBIs and a triple in a five-inning win for Farmington.
Delaney Baker pitched all five innings, allowed two hits and struck out eight for Farmington (8-4, 5-1 Region 5).
Molly Roberts and Oakley Sovic had the two hits for Viewmont (6-9, 0-6).
WOODS CROSS 13, BOX ELDER 9
BRIGHAM CITY — Woods Cross scored four runs in the sixth inning to break an 8-8 tie and take control in a win at Box Elder.
Noa Latu hit two home runs and had four RBIs to lead Woods Cross (7-9, 3-3 Region 5). Autumn Johnson batted 3 for 4 with a homer, a triple and two RBIs. Libby Clark hit 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Ali Ebberts hit two doubles, drove in four and pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief.
Kourtney Small batted 2 for 2 with two runs scored for Box Elder (8-7, 2-4). Maygen-Raye Kaleikini, Kaitlyn Wight and Kamryn Peterson each had two hits. Tegan Mecham hit a double and Megan Roundtree drove in two.
UNION 14, MORGAN 7
ROOSEVELT — Haylee Pickrell and Elena Birkeland each had two base hits and two RBIs in a non-region loss for Morgan (9-9). Union scored six runs in the fifth inning to break a 7-7 tie.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
North Summit 10, Utah Military 5
BOYS SOCCER
FREMONT 3, ROY 1
PLAIN CITY — Fremont scored all three goals in the first half in a win over Roy
Naime Odeh, Jerron Field and Elijah Taylor each netted once for Fremont (3-8, 2-7 Region 1)
Beau Belnap scored in the first half for Roy (2-9, 1-8).
SYRACUSE 2, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Jack Cook and Ryker Smith scored in the second half to lift Syracuse to a road win.
James McFarland and Ryken Hamblin assisted Syracuse (9-2, 7-2 Region 1) goals, while Hayden Poll kept Clearfield (4-7, 2-7) out of the net.
NORTHRIDGE 1, LAYTON 0
LAYTON — Ilan Hernandez scored on a Gaven Nelson assist in the second half to lift Northridge to a win at Layton (4-6, 3-6 Region 1).
Tyler Trommlitz earned the shutout for Northridge (8-4, 6-3).
BASEBALL
TOOELE 10, BEN LOMOND 0
TOOELE — Trenton Harris and Ryder Wilcox each got one hit as Ben Lomond (6-10, 2-6 Region 10) was blanked in a six-inning loss at Tooele.
JUAN DIEGO 4, OGDEN 2
DRAPER — Sean Garceau hit a solo home run as Ogden (0-13, 0-8 Region 10) fell at Juan Diego.