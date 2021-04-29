CLEARFIELD — Cambell Hardy pitched a complete game for the win, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning and striking out nine while hitting a two-run double at the plate, to lead Clearfield High baseball to a 5-1 win over Roy on Thursday.
Cayden Sato and Shaydn Stoker each hit an RBI double for Clearfield (10-10, 5-7 Region 1).
Teyo Gil and Zak Johnson each hit a double for the two hits for Roy (4-15, 3-8 Region 1).
SYRACUSE 5, LAYTON 4 (8)
LAYTON — Syracuse scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to hand Layton a loss.
Kyler Stromberg batted 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for Syracuse (6-14, 4-8 Region 1). Isaac Marin hit 3 for 4 with a homer and Wyatt Humphrey pitched eight innings, allowing two earned runs.
Carter Robinson homered for Layton (15-5, 9-3) and Jackson Hoffman hit 2 for 4 with two stolen bases.
FREMONT 7, DAVIS 3
KAYSVILLE — Tyge Doxey batted 3 for 4 with a solo homer as Fremont erased an early 3-0 deficit.
Mason Memmott went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two for Fremont (10-10, 8-4 Region 1). Gavin Douglas batted 2 for 4 and scored two runs. Bridger Clontz hit an RBI double and Jaxon Larkin drove in two. Calvin Morrow earned the win, allowing three hits and two earned runs and striking out three in five innings.
Benson Seeley hit a solo home run for Davis (8-12, 4-8).
WEBER 14, NORTHRIDGE 6
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber scored five runs in the first inning and five more in the fifth in a win over Northridge.
Xandon Hancock batted 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Weber (13-7, 7-5 Region 1). Braedon Roylance homered and drove in three. Ian Carver hit a three-run homer. Luke Erickson doubled and scored two runs. Oakley Lawrence hit a two-run double and earned the win on the mound, giving up nine hits and six runs over five innings.
Tyler Asbury batted 3 for 4 with a solo homer for Northridge (10-8, 7-4). Jace Olsen went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in one.
JUAN DIEGO 7, BEN LOMOND 3
OGDEN — Ben Lomond gave up five runs in the top of the fourth inning in a home loss to Juan Diego.
Cameron Dodge batted 2 for 4 with a solo home run for Ben Lomond (6-12, 2-8 Region 10). Ryder Wilcox hit 2 for 3.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Cedar Valley 9, Ogden 0
Layton Christian 8, Altamont 1
SOFTBALL
CLEARFIELD 19, NORTHRIDGE 8
LAYTON — Clearfield erupted for 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning for a win at Northridge.
Kaycee Valencia batted 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Clearfield (12-3, 10-2 Region 1). Hannah Smith hit a two-run homer. Riley Rose drove in three runs. Rachael Brown and Madi Jorgensen each batted 3 for 4 with one RBI, with Brown hitting two doubles.
Miranda Mansfield went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Jayci Finch hit a two-run double and earned the win with 10 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of relief.
Amanda Lee batted 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Northridge (5-15, 0-11). Faith Peterson drove in two.
WEBER 10, ROY 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Kennedie Johnson drove in Sunee Shaw in the bottom of the fifth inning to trigger the run rule as Weber bested Roy.
Jillian Boswell batted 3 for 3 and scored three runs for Weber (16-4, 9-3 Region 1). Brooke Merrill batted 2 for 4, drove in three and pitched a complete game, scattering four hits and striking out six. Lexy Shaw went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Hadley Howell hit a double.
Jakell Eddy had two of the four Roy (6-13, 4-8) hits.
SYRACUSE 8, DAVIS 2
SYRACUSE — Abby Sims pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts as Syracuse took down Davis.
Megan Poll batted 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs to pace Syracuse (7-6, 6-5 Region 1). Rachel Godfrey hit 3 for 4 and drove in two. Erin Anderson went 2 for 3 while Kenlie Cowdin and Sims each hit a double.
Avery Kartchner batted 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for Davis (3-12, 2-9). Emily Dent hit an RBI double. Abby Clark and Larkyn Robinson each hit a double.
BOUNTIFUL 11, WOODS CROSS 1
BOUNTIFUL — Carli Sexton scores on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning to trigger the run rule.
Melissa Turpin hit a three-run homer for Bountiful (12-4, 8-0 Region 5). Athena Tongaonevai batted 3 for 3 with a double. Annie Salazar had two RBIs and two runs scored. Eva Stoddard, Shiloh Johnson and Shambre Maestas all doubled once.
Stoddard pitched a complete game, giving up three hits and one run with six strikeouts. The Braves are one win away from their third consecutive Region 5 crown.
Libby Clark, Ali Ebberts and Kenna Cowley each had a hit for Woods Cross (7-11, 3-5). Ebberts drove in Cowley for the Wildcats’ run.
BONNEVILLE 13, VIEWMONT 6
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Emmaline DeGroot batted 2 for 3 with a home run and drove in three to pace Bonneville in erasing an early 5-0 deficit.
Peighton Summers homered, drove in two runs and scored twice for Bonneville (9-7, 5-3 Region 5). Lily Hall batted 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kelsie Heslop and Sierra Smith each had two hits while Brityn Buchanan hit a double. DeGroot earned the win in 6 1/3 innings of relief.
Lily Wright hit a three-run homer for Viewmont (7-11, 0-8) and Molly Roberts added a solo shot.
FARMINGTON 10, BOX ELDER 0
FARMINGTON — Delaney Baker pitched a two-hit shutout in five innings and drove in three runs at the plate to lead Farmington to a big win.
Emily Barton batted 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Farmington (13-5, 7-1 Region 5), and Courtney Christiansen drove in two runs.
Stevie Checketts and Maygen-Raye Kaleikini had the two hits for Box Elder (8-13, 2-6).
MORGAN 13, GREEN CANYON 5
NORTH LOGAN — Danielle Cook batted 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs to pace Morgan in a win.
Elena Birkeland went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for Morgan (11-10, 5-5 Region 13). Haylee Pickrell and Viana Johnson each batted 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Tess Polad went 2 for 3 with a double and Briley Mikesell added a two-bagger. Mikesell pitched a complete game for the win, giving up six hits and three earned runs while striking out five.
SCORES, NO STATS PROVIDED
Duchesne 19, St. Joseph 0
BOYS SOCCER
WEBER 5, LAYTON 0
LAYTON — Five different players scored and Weber kept another clean sheet as the Warriors moved one win closer to a region championship.
Jonathan McKinney and Logan Funk scored to give Weber (12-0, 11-0 Region 1) a 2-0 halftime lead. Braden Bennett and Jake Youngberg scored in the first five minutes of the second half and Gage Pack finished the scoring.
Stockton Short and the Weber defense kept Layton (5-7, 4-7 Region 1) out of the goal while Preston Larson, Colby Lee, Collin Jones and Raul Rojas assisted one goal each.
SYRACUSE 4, NORTHRIDGE 0
LAYTON — Hayden Poll kept a clean sheet as Syracuse shut out Northridge (8-6, 6-5 Region 1).
Jack Cook scored a brace for Syracuse (11-2, 9-2 Region 1). Tyler Reynolds had a goal and an assist. Ryker Smith had two assists and Tracen Jacobs assisted one goal.
DAVIS 2, ROY 1
ROY — Jarron Penner and Kevin Barnes each netted once as Davis (9-3-1, 8-3 Region 1) won at Roy.
Kylan Cole netted in the second half for Roy (2-11, 1-10).
FREMONT 3, CLEARFIELD 1
CLEARFIELD — Jerron Field netted a brace before halftime as Fremont won at Clearfield.
Ryker Saunders netted in the fourth minute for Fremont (4-9, 3-8 Region 1). Naime Odeh had two assists and Cannon Erwin one.
Boston Lamano scored after the break for Clearfield (4-9, 2-9).