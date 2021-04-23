KAYSVILLE — Clearfield High baseball rallied with nine runs in the top of the seventh to claim a 14-12 win Friday at Davis.
Clearfield (8-9, 3-6 Region 1) scored 14 runs on six hits. Cayden Sato batted 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Jackson Yamashita hit an RBI double. Kenyon Shwartz earned the win in five innings of relief.
Mike Wendt batted 3 for 5 with two RBIs for Davis (7-10, 3-6). Crew Wimmer doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored. Trey Talbot went 2 for 4 with a double. Owen Murdock hit a two-run triple.
LAYTON 18, WEBER 7
PLEASANT VIEW — Cam Day batted 3 for 5 with a grand slam and drove in six to lead Layton to a win at Weber.
Jake Godfrey hit 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Layton (13-4, 7-2 Region 1). Jackson Hoffman had two hits and scored three runs. Austin Tidwell hit an RBI double and Cameron Hancock drove in two. Bryce Greenhalgh pitched three innings and earned the win.
Bode Larson batted 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to pace Weber (12-5, 6-3). Xandon Hancock hit 2 for 3 with a double and drove in two.
NORTHRIDGE 13, ROY 2
LAYTON — Bodee Wright hit 4 for 4 with two doubles in a run-rule win against Roy.
Kobe McRoberts pitched all five innings for Northridge (9-7, 6-3 Region 1) and allowed two runs on nine hits with six strikeouts. Ty Martinez drove in three runs and tripled, while Jed Hadley homered and had three RBIs.
Teyo Gil, Jered Faifai and Max Robinson each batted 2 for 3 for the Royals (4-13, 3-6).
SYRACUSE 5, FREMONT 4
PLAIN CITY — Syracuse took a 5-0 lead and held off a seventh-inning rally.
Logan Hilton batted 2 for 4 with a double for Syracuse (5-12, 3-6 Region 1). Jake Moore and Carson Miles each went 2 for 3 and drove in one. Wyatt Humphrey hit an RBI double and pitched six innings, giving up 12 hits and four runs while striking out four.
Calvin Morrow batted 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI to lead Fremont (7-10, 5-4). Gavin Douglas hit 2 for 3 with a double. Jaxon Larkin had two doubles and an RBI. Mason Memmott doubled.
BOX ELDER 7, VIEWMONT 2
BOUNTIFUL — Box Elder jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Viewmont batted in a region road win.
Carson Lancaster batted 2 for 3 with a triple to lead Box Elder (5-11, 3-3 Region 5). Ryan Griffin had a double and three RBIs. Tate Overson pitched five innings for the win, allowing one unearned run.
WOODS CROSS 13, BONNEVILLE 3
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross took over first place in Region 5.
Bryson Clements hit a three-run homer for Woods Cross (11-3, 5-1 Region 5). Dylan Williams hit an RBI triple and scored three runs. Dax Weierman hit an RBI triple and Micah Mortensen hit a double. Jonas Nerdin pitched a complete game, giving up four hits and striking out seven.
Kole Story drove in two Bonneville (1-11, 0-6) runs on a double.
FARMINGTON 3, BOUNTIFUL 2
FARMINGTON — Kaden Willis scored on a wild pitch for a walk-off win as Farmington avoided a series sweep.
Aaron Bornhold pitched three no-hit innings in relief with four strikeouts and Johnny Mortensen stole two bases for Farmington (8-8, 2-4 Region 5).
Easton Aubuchon pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run for Bountiful (9-7, 4-2).
MORGAN 5, SUMMIT ACADEMY 1
MORGAN — Gage Adams pitched five innings of three-hit baseball and Ryder Lish tossed two scoreless frames in a win for Morgan.
Lish drove in three runs and stole two bases while Adams hit 2 for 3 at the plate for Morgan (10-8, 4-7 Region 13).
DUCHESNE 15, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 4
LAYTON — Milton Herring batted 2 for 2 with a double to lead Layton Christian (2-6, 2-5 2A North) in a five-inning loss. Andrea LLari and Lily McGuckin each drove in one run.
LOGAN 9, BEAR RIVER 6
LOGAN — Bear River scored six runs in the top of the fifth to go up 6-5 but couldn’t hold the lead.
Jarett Giles batted 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to pace Bear River (11-8, 5-4 Region 11). Easton Lish batted 2 for 4 with one RBI.
SOFTBALL
DAVIS 7, WEBER 6
KAYSVILLE — Alix Thaxton’s two-run, walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Davis a comeback win against Weber.
Ellie Anderson hit two homers and drove in four runs for Davis (3-11, 2-8 Region 1), who trailed 6-4 going into the final frame.
Abbie Barker hit 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for Weber (14-4, 7-3). Lexy Shaw hit two doubles and Teylor Torgerson homered.
BEAR RIVER 6, RIDGELINE 4
GARLAND — Bear River scored five runs in the fifth inning to beat Ridgeline.
Olivia Taylor batted 2 for 4 with a solo home run for Bear River (14-4, 7-0 Region 11). McCall Maxfield had two doubles and one RBI. Carlee Miller batted 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Oaklie Maxfield had two hits and Kynlei Nelson drove in two.
Kate Dahle pitched a complete game, giving up 11 hits and striking out six. The victory leaves the Bears one win away from clinching at least a share of the region title.
WESTLAKE 16, ROY 0
ROY — Roy gave up seven runs in the sixth inning in a run-rule loss to Westlake.
Saige Nielsen batted 3 for 3 with a double for Roy (5-12) and Liv Bruch had a hit and a walk.
CEDAR VALLEY 18, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Moe Tinoco and Reagan Wilcox got the only Ben Lomond (2-10, 2-6 Region 10) hits as the Scots were blanked in three innings at home.
PROVIDENCE HALL 11, MORGAN 10
MORGAN — Hope Woolsey, Tess Polad, Haylee Pickrell and Vianna Johnson each drove in two runs, but Providence Hall scored two decisive runs in the sixth inning to beat Morgan.
Elena Birkeland batted 3 for 4 for Morgan (9-10, 3-5 Region 13) and Polad homered.
BOYS SOCCER
OGDEN 7, TOOELE 0
TOOELE — Josh Whelan kept a clean sheet and Ogden took a 4-0 lead into halftime in a win at Tooele.
Luis Escalona and Ty Robinson each netted a brace for Ogden (8-3, 8-3 Region 10). Eric Estrada had a goal and two assists. Brigham Aareda and Gaberial Hickson scored on goal apiece. Freddy Arevalo, Boston Rodriguez and Erik Gomez each tallied one assist.
ST. JOSEPH 2, APA-WV 1
WEST VALLEY — Luke Majewski scored the equalizer on an Armando Escobedo assist in the 46th minute, then Edward Ramirez netted the game winner from Jon Calvo in the 79th minute as St. Joseph (10-0, 8-0 2A Northern) won at American Prep-West Valley to stay unbeaten.
MORGAN 3, JUDGE MEMORIAL 2
MORGAN — Isaac Lowder scored the equalizer in the 60th minute, then got credit for the game-winner on a 79th-minute cross in front of the Judge Memorial goal that was deflected into the net as Morgan (12-2, 8-1 Region 13) topped the Bulldogs.
Cameron Burt netted the first Morgan goal, cutting a 2-0 deficit in half.
FARMINGTON 3, BOX ELDER 0
FARMINGTON — Adam Escobosa kept a clean sheet, Cameron Bingham netted twice and Austin Argyle scored once as Farmington (7-4, 3-3 Region 5) shut out Box Elder (6-5, 3-3).
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 14, WENDOVER 0
LAYTON — Theo Araujo netted five times and Dave Nguyen kept a clean sheet as Layton Christian (6-7, 5-1 2A North) scored 12 times in the first half in a region win over Wendover.
Leo Couto tallied a hat trick and Felipe Harada scored a brace. Danilo Obradivoc, Bernardo Kalid, Pedro Bastos and Amanuel Hailegiorgis each found the back of the net once.
CEDAR VALLEY 1, BEN LOMOND 0 (OT)
OGDEN — Cedar Valley scored in extra time to grab a region win at Ben Lomond (5-6, 4-5 Region 10).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Viewmont 2 (5), Bountiful 2 (4)
Woods Cross 0 (4), Bonneville 0 (3)
Rowland Hall 7, Utah Military 0