CLEARFIELD — After going 0 for 3 in her first three at-bats, Kaycee Valencia hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Clearfield High softball to a 3-1 walk-off, extra-innings win against Syracuse (1-4, 0-4 Region 1) on Wednesday.
Jayci Finch pitched all eight innings and struck out 12 batters for the Falcons (7-1, 4-0). Ely Salazar drove in Clearfield’s first run prior to the homer and the Falcons remain in first place in Region 1.
Chloe Orton drove in the Titans’ lone run, and pitcher Abby Sims struck out 10 batters.
LAYTON 11, NORTHRIDGE 3
LAYTON — Layton took a 9-0 lead after three innings in a win against Northridge.
Brooklyn Pritchett batted 2 for 4, Brenley Boydston drove in two runs and hit a double, and Leah Knight went 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
Haedyn Ellington pitched a complete game for the Lancers (6-2, 4-1 Region 1) and batted 3 for 3.
Riley Montgomery tripled, doubled and drove in a run for the Knights (2-5, 0-4).
BOX ELDER 13, MORGAN 3
MORGAN — Tegan Mecham hit 2 for 5 with a double and four RBIs as Box Elder beat Morgan (6-6) in non-region play.
Kourtney Small drove in four Box Elder (6-3) runs and hit a triple, Miya Quintero pitched four innings for the win in the circle and Sydney Stokes batted 4 for 5.
Elena Birkeland, Alexis Hicken and Lauren Moser drove in the three Morgan runs.
BASEBALL
CLEARFIELD 10, WEST 8
CLEARFIELD — Cambell Hardy hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning to push Clearfield past West.
Hardy batted 2 for 4, both doubles, and drove in five runs for the Falcons (5-5). Cayden Sato hit 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Jackson Yamashita went 3 for 4 with a triple at the plate.
Cayden Wilson pitched five innings and got the win.
BEAR RIVER 14, CEDAR VALLEY 1
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Easton Lish pitched a complete game and allowed one run on the mound as Bear River (6-6) won a non-region road game in six innings.
Lish also went 2 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate. Garrison Marble hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two walks, Marcus Callister went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Jarett Giles drove in two runs.
PLEASANT GROVE 12, FARMINGTON 0
FARMINGTON — Pleasant Grove scored 10 runs in the first inning and dispatched Farmington (6-4) in five frames. Jack Hansen had the only hit for the Phoenix.
JUDGE MEMORIAL 10, MORGAN 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Judge Memorial scored six unanswered runs late to beat Morgan (7-5, 1-4 Region 13). Alex Harder doubled and drove in a run for the Trojans.
RIVERTON 5, BOUNTIFUL 0
RIVERTON — Boston Malmrose batted 2 for 3 in a non-region loss for Bountiful (4-3).
RPI RELEASED WEDNESDAY
In the initial RPI rankings released Wednesday, Layton is No. 4 in the 6A rankings, Weber is No. 9, Northridge is No. 12, Fremont ranks 14th, Syracuse 15th, Davis 16th, Clearfield 18th and Roy 26th.
In 5A, Farmington is No. 3, Bountiful is No. 5, Woods Cross is 10th, Viewmont 22nd, Box Elder 24th and Bonneville 27th.
In 4A, Bear River is No. 13. Ben Lomond and Ogden, who face each other in a Thursday doubleheader at Lindquist Field, are 20th and 21st, respectively. Morgan is No. 6 in 3A and Layton Christian is 11th in 2A.