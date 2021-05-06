CLEARFIELD — With the tying run at the plate, Clearfield High softball pitcher Jayci Finch struck out Fremont’s Kaci Smith to clinch the outright Region 1 championship in a 7-4 win Thursday over Fremont.
The teams traded solo home runs early, with Fremont (13-5, 10-4 Region 1) center fielder Tyra Coats giving FHS a 1-0 lead with a solo shot to left field, followed by Clearfield’s Kaycee Valencia hitting a solo homer to the same spot to tie the game 1-1.
Mikayla Morse hit a two-run homer to give Fremont a 3-1 lead going to the bottom of the fifth, where the Falcons (15-3, 12-2) scored six runs to take control of the game.
Miranda Mansfield lined a three-run homer to center field to get the rally started. Rachael Brown, Finch and Hannah Smith hit consecutive RBI base hits to make it a 7-3 lead.
WEBER 4, LAYTON 0
LAYTON — Brooke Merrill struck out five and scattered four hits in a complete-game shutout to send Weber to a win at Layton.
Ellie Nielson batted 2 for 3 and drove in two for Weber (18-4, 11-3 Region 1). Jillian Boswell, Olivia Boswell and Hadley Howell each had two hits. Brianna Judson hit a double.
Brenley Boydston hit a triple for Layton (10-8, 8-6).
SYRACUSE 2, ROY 1
SYRACUSE — Abby Sims struck out eight and scattered six hits in a complete game for a Syracuse win.
Chloe Orton batted 2 for 2 and drove in one for Syracuse (8-8, 7-6 Region 1). Megan Poll went 2 for 3 and Abby Reed hit a sacrifice fly.
Aspen Johnson hit a double for Roy (7-15, 5-10). Trynity Durbano drove in Johnson. Carsyn Byard took the hard-luck loss, allowing five hits and striking out three in a complete game.
DAVIS 13, NORTHRIDGE 4
LAYTON — Ellie Anderson, Emily Dent, Alix Thaxton and Laney Tuft each hit a home run as Davis prevailed at Northridge.
Thaxton doubled to go with her big fly and drove in three for Davis (4-14, 3-11 Region 1). Anderson hit 2 for 5 and drove in three. Tuft batted 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Dent went 2 for 4 and drove in one. Nina Attanasio pitched 5 2/3 innings with four hits and seven strikeouts for the win.
Bryn Williams hit a two-run homer and Faith Petersen hit a solo shot for Northridge (5-17, 0-13). Delaney Robinson batted 3 for 3.
FARMINGTON 6, BONNEVILLE 2
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Paige Herbon batted 2 for 4 with a solo home run to lead Farmington to a win at Bonneville.
Nev Carrasquel batted 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Farmington (14-6, 8-2 Region 5). Hadley Eichmeier went 2 for 4 with a double. Lexi Cowley hit an RBI double. Delaney Baker pitched a complete game with three hits and 10 strikeouts in the win.
Emmaline DeGroot batted 2 for 3 and drove in one for Bonneville (9-9, 4-6). Brityn Buchanan had the other Laker hit.
UINTAH 27, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Uintah’s Olivia Pope pitched a three-inning perfect game and Ben Lomond (2-13, 2-10 Region 10) gave up nine runs in each inning in a region home loss.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Viewmont 9, Woods Cross 3
BASEBALL
BEAR RIVER 6, MTN CREST 0
GARLAND — Taden Marble pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits and striking out five, and hit 2 for 2 at the plate as Bear River downed Mountain Crest.
Easton Lish batted 3 for 4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored to pace Bear River (14-11, 8-7 Region 11). Hunter Smoot hit 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI. Ashton Harrow hit a double and Rhett Christensen drove in two.
CEDAR VALLEY 8, BEN LOMOND 2
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Brady Walling had a hit and scored a run as Ben Lomond fell at Cedar Valley.
Manuel Fraijo had the second Ben Lomond (6-14, 2-10 Region 10) hit and Ryder Wilcox had an RBI.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Uintah 19, Ogden 1
BOYS SOCCER
WEBER 4, CLEARFIELD 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Stockton Short kept a clean sheet and Weber scored twice in each half to beat Clearfield (5-10, 3-10 Region 1) and remain unbeaten.
Braden Bennett netted twice for Weber (14-0, 13-0). Carson Karras had a goal and an assist. Jake Youngberg scored and Jonathan McKinney assisted two scores.
DAVIS 8, FREMONT 0
PLAIN CITY — Jude Walker kept a clean sheet and Davis scored four goals in each half to win at Fremont (5-10, 4-9 Region 1).
Wyatt Sanders tallied a hat trick for Davis (11-3-1, 10-3). Simon Jensen had a goal and two assists. Stephen Seelos, Jerick Sparrow, Cooper Barnes and Elliott Pehrson each netted once. Nash Jensen added one assist.
SYRACUSE 1, LAYTON 0
SYRACUSE — Corbin Bodily scored in the first half on a Devin Bailey assist and Hayden Poll kept the clean sheet as Syracuse (12-3, 10-3 Region 1) downed Layton (5-9, 4-9).
NORTHRIDGE 1, ROY 0
ROY — Jadon Fambro scored in the first minute on a Logan Smith assist and Tyler Trommlitz kept the clean sheet as Northridge (9-7, 7-6 Region 1) won at Roy (2-13, 1-12).