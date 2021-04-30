LAYTON — Clearfield High softball beat Layton 5-1 on Friday to maintain a one-game lead atop Region 1 and move to within one win of clinching at least a share of the Region 1 championship.
Jayci Finch pitched a complete game for the Falcons (13-3, 10-2 Region 1), who scored three runs in the sixth inning. Sadie Christiansen hit a triple and Hailee Smith doubled.
Averi Orris batted 2 for 3 and drove in Layton’s (9-7, 7-5) only run. Brenley Boydston hit 2 for 3.
MORGAN 15, SUMMIT ACADEMY 5
MORGAN — Vianna Johnson drove in three runs and hit a triple as Morgan beat Summit Academy in five innings.
Haylee Pickrell, Danielle Cook, Hope Woolsey and Elena Birkeland each had two RBIs for the Trojans (11-10, 4-5 Region 13) and Birkeland pitched all five innings.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Bear River 19, Green Canyon 5
BASEBALL
NORTHRIDGE 8, ROY 4
ROY — Jace Olsen batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a homer as Northridge kept its region title hopes alive by beating Roy.
Ty Martinez hit 2 for 4 with a double for Northridge (11-8, 8-4 Region 1). Samuel Burchell doubled and drove in two, and Jordan Rhoades pitched six relief innings and struck out seven.
Zak Johnson and Cragun McCloy drove in one run each for Roy (4-16, 3-9). Northridge sits one game back of first-place Layton in the Region 1 standings ahead of the teams’ two-game series that begins next week.
FARMINGTON 11, BONNEVILLE 2
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Brock Brown batted 2 for 3 with two walks, three RBIs and a double, and pitched 3 1/3 innings as Farmington swept Bonneville.
Johnny Mortensen and Mason Cook drove in two runs each for Farmington (11-8, 5-4 Region 5) and Mortensen pitched one scoreless inning of relief.
Kole Story batted 3 for 4 for Bonneville (1-14, 0-9). Aiden Taylor hit 2 for 3 and Kaycee Parkhurst went 2 for 4.
WOODS CROSS 11, BOX ELDER 7
BRIGHAM CITY — Taylor Ayala batted 2 for 4 with three stolen bases and two RBIs as Woods Cross swept Box Elder to remain atop Region 5.
Woods Cross (14-3, 8-1 Region 5) scored five runs in both the second and seventh innings en route to their eighth straight win.
Parker Buchanan hit two doubles and drove in three runs for Box Elder (5-14, 3-6).
BOUNTIFUL 13, VIEWMONT 3
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful beat Viewmont in five innings to complete a series sweep.
Hunter Esplin, Dallin Maxwell and Charlie Scholz hit home runs for Bountiful (12-7, 7-2 Region 5). Maxwell hit 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Wyatt Smith went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Jessen Layton batted 2 for 3 for Viewmont (6-13, 4-5). Bountiful meets Region 5 leaders Woods Cross for a three-game series next week.
MORGAN 2, SOUTH SUMMIT 1
KAMAS — Pitchers Ty Birkeland, Gage Adams and Broox McGiven combined to allow one run in a win for Morgan.
Adams batted 3 for 4 for the Trojans (13-8, 7-7 Region 13) and Ryder Lish brought in one run.
GREEN CANYON 5, BEAR RIVER 2
GARLAND — Bear River couldn’t hold an early 2-0 lead and dropped a region game. Hunter Harrow drove in two runs for the Bears (13-9, 7-5 Region 11) and pitcher Taden Marble allowed two earned runs over five innings with six strikeouts.
DUCHESNE 14, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 2
DUCHESNE — Aki Kusumoto batted 3 for 3 with two doubles as Layton Christian (3-6, 3-5 2A North) lost in five innings.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODS CROSS 2, BOX ELDER 1
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross scored a goal in each half in a home win.
Tylen Phetsysouk scored for Box Elder (7-6, 4-4 Region 5) assisted by Cooper Sutton.
Woods Cross (8-6, 4-4) didn’t report scoring info.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Viewmont 1, Bonneville 0
4A playoffs: Cedar Valley 5, Bear River 2
2A playoffs: APA-WV 8, Utah Military 0