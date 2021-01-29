BOUNTIFUL — Davis High boys swimming won its fourth straight team region title and the Weber High girls team its third straight region crown at the Region 1 swim championships Friday at South Davis Rec Center.
BOYS WINNERS
50 free: Sam Carlson, Davis, 21.94
100 breaststroke: Isaac Simmons, Weber, 1:05.28
100 backstroke: Kanyon Page, Syracuse, 53.14
100 free: Ben Landheim, Davis, 48.77
100 butterfly: Trevor Ames, Layton, 53.72
200 medley: Nico Kinkade, Syracuse, 2:04.85
200 free: Kanyon Page, Syracuse, 1:47.68
500 free: Isaac Simmons, Weber, 5:21.21
200 medley relay: Syracuse — Kanyon Page, Nico Kinkade, Jordan Fong, Sawyer Portillo, 1:42.76
200 free relay: Davis — Ben Landheim, Stephen Simmons, Sam Carlson, Luke Deller, 1:29.65
400 free relay: Davis — Winston Mi, Luke Deller, Ben Landheim, Sam Carlson, 3:18.02
GIRLS WINNERS
50 free: Lauryn Hall, Davis, 25.25
100 breaststroke: Sophia Traher, Weber, 1:09.99
100 backstroke: Kalia Merrill, Davis, 1:01.32
100 free: Lauryn Hall, Davis, 54.51
100 butterfly: Chloe Rasband, Layton, 1:02.32
200 medley: Kalia Merrill, Davis, 2:18.66
200 free: Krysta Owens, Northridge, 2:04.57
500 free: Krysta Owens, Northridge, 5:34.64
200 medley relay: Davis; Kalia Merrill, Lauryn Hall, Isabelle Karren, Ellyssa Nelson; 1:54.96
200 free relay: Davis; Shallen Foote, Isabelle Karren, Isabel Hammond, Hannah Shaw; 1:47.66
400 free relay: Davis; Shallen Foote, Ellyssa Nelson, Kalia Merrill, Lauryn Hall; 3:47.61
TEAM SCORES
BOYS: Davis 404, Weber 383, Syracuse 319, Layton 273, Fremont 264, Roy 142, Clearfield 77, Northridge 60
GIRLS: Weber 452, Davis 428, Layton 262, Syracuse 259, Northridge 152, Fremont 140, Clearfield 99, Roy 85
COMBINED: Weber 835, Davis 832, Syracuse 578, Layton 535, Fremont 404, Roy 227, Northridge 212, Clearfield 176
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LAYTON 63, CLEARFIELD 54
LAYTON — Miranda Mansfield poured in 31 points through three quarters for Clearfield, but Layton held her scoreless to win the fourth quarter 17-9 and claim a region win.
Hailey Cuppett led Layton (5-6, 5-3 Region 1) with 22 points on four 3-pointers. Kamryn Moore scored nine points, Georjean Sweeten added eight and Lauryn Hall seven.
Mansfield hit four 3s and shot 7 of 11 from the free-throw line to lead Clearfield (2-13, 1-7). Rachael Brown added eight points.
DAVIS 44, WEBER 32
PLEASANT VIEW — Davis hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter to begin separating from Weber.
Kylee Mabry led Davis (11-3, 6-2 Region 1) with 17 points. Callie Tolman scored 13 points, and Sierra Passey and Phoebe Arnold added seven each.
Ana Capener scored nine points on three 3-pointers to lead Weber (5-10, 2-6). Katelynn Butler added eight points.
FREMONT 74, ROY 20
PLAIN CITY — Roy scored the first basket of the game, then Fremont took control with a 39-2 run that lasted until nearly halftime in a region contest.
Emma Calvert scored a game-high 24 points for Fremont (16-0, 8-0 Region 1), including two 3-pointers. Maggie Mendleson added 23 points and Mia Austin scored nine on three treys.
Saige Nielsen led Roy (5-9, 1-7) with eight points and two 3-pointers. Kennedy Bodily added four points.
SYRACUSE 57, NORTHRIDGE 31
SYRACUSE — Northridge led 11-10 after one quarter, then Syracuse took the lead in the second stanza and outscored the Knights 36-14 in the second half.
Ambra Hacker led all scorers with 14 points for Syracuse (13-2, 7-1 Region 1). Rachel Godfrey, Gracie Sorensen and Whitney Sorensen each scored 11 points.
Kaylee Hess led Northridge (3-12, 2-6) with 12 points. Madison Hosina added seven.
BOUNTIFUL 65, BOX ELDER 34
BRIGHAM CITY — Bountiful held Box Elder scoreless until the 5:55 mark of the second quarter in a region road win.
Emrie Satuala led Bountiful (12-4, 4-1 Region 5) with 16 points. Lizzy McConkie and Jordyn Harvey each scored 13 points.
Annika Quayle scored 11 points for Box Elder (7-8, 2-3) and Tegan Mecham added nine.
FARMINGTON 76, BONNEVILLE 38
FARMINGTON — Farmington outscored Bonneville 24-7 in the third quarter to stay perfect in region play.
Delaney Baker led all scorers with 16 points for Farmington (12-1, 5-0 Region 5). Val Kunzler talliedd 14 points and Abigail Ferrell added 10.
Libby Jensen scored 12 points for Bonneville (4-7, 1-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE 78, NORTHRIDGE 66 (OT)
LAYTON — Northridge led 33-21 at the half, then Syracuse forced overtime and outscored the Knights 21-9 in extra time for the win.
Connor Saunders paced Syracuse (4-12, 3-5 Region 1) with 25 points, netting seven in overtime. Brock Willims added 17 points and Brandon Clark scored 13.
Sam Sivulich scored 25 points for Northridge (3-14, 0-8). Bryson McLaughlin added 12 points and Landon Woll tallied 11.
LAYTON 70, CLEARFIELD 46
CLEARFIELD — Trailing 16-10 after one quarter, Layton won the third quarter 22-11 to take control.
Preston Squire and KJ Miller each scored 17 points to lead Layton (10-5, 8-0 Region 1). Carter Mayfield and Connor Wilson each scored 13 points.
Dawson Hittle led Clearfield (1-12, 1-7) with 26 points. Grant Marker added nine points.
DAVIS 61, WEBER 43
KAYSVILLE — Rex Sunderland scored 22 points and Davis put away Weber at home.
Sunderland shot 4 of 6 from deep for Davis (12-4, 7-1 Region 1). Henry Ihrig totaled 14 points and five rebounds. Max Painter grabbed seven rebounds.
Cannon DeVries and Ryker Chatelain each scored 11 points for Weber (7-8, 5-3). Sam Gibby added eight points and five rebounds.
VIEWMONT 51, WOODS CROSS 31
WOODS CROSS — Brash Emery scored 15 points to lead Viewmont in a low-scoring road win.
Luke Jacobs added nine points for Viewmont (8-9, 2-3 Region 5), which shot 7 of 20 from deep.
Kiegan Phung led Woods Cross (8-6, 1-3) with 11 points and five rebounds. WX shot 2 of 22 from the 3-point line.
BOUNTIFUL 52, BOX ELDER 40
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful led 32-9 at the half in a region win over Box Elder.
Austin Cooper led Bountiful (8-10, 2-3 Region 5) with 15 points. Sam Stevenson and Henry Smith each scored nine.
Jarom Watson scored 10 points for Box Elder (2-12, 1-3). Mathew Low and Reggie Greer each tallied eight.
UINTAH 53, BEN LOMOND 38
OGDEN — Ben Lomond led 18-17 at the half, then Uintah took control with a 28-8 third quarter.
Caleb Alexander led Ben Lomond (3-14, 1-7 Region 10) with 15 points. Kekoa Beard added 12 points.
ROCKWELL 65, ST. JOSEPH 36
OGDEN — Jaxon Harper scored 11 points and CJ Kierejewski added nine in a loss for St. Joseph (0-8, 0-5 Region 17).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Green Canyon 55, Bear River 49
Judge Memorial 70, Morgan 52
CANCELED
Telos at Utah Military: No referees