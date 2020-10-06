MIDWAY — Davis High’s boys golf team made a second-day charge at a team championship, but ultimately ended in second place at the 6A boys golf state tournament at Soldier Hollow. The Darts finished with a two-day team score of 566, or 10-under, which was four shots behind champion Lone Peak.
Senior Mckay Cook led the Davis charge. He shot a 7-under 65 after carding a 75 in the first round. Cook finished in a five-way tie for fourth, which included Davis teammates Cole Cipriano and Preston Wallace, both of whom shot 3-under on Tuesday.
Layton’s Tysen Diaz, the first-day leader with a 65 on Monday, finished in a tie for second at 5-under overall after shooting a 2-over 74 on Tuesday.
Syracuse’s Jalen Martinez finished tied for 15th at 1-over, Davis’ Cade Montgomery was tied for 19th at 2-over and Weber’s Michael Erling, who shot 4-under on Monday, came in at 3-over for the tournament and tied for 22nd with Layton’s Zak Richins.
Layton finished fourth as a team at 9-over. Corner Canyon’s Cayson Wright shot 6-under overall and won medalist honors.
In the 5A tournament, Bonneville freshman Parker Bunn shot up the leaderboard with a 6-under 66 on Tuesday to finish in sixth place individually. Laker teammate Max Togisala was tied for 11th with Farmington’s Willard Richards at 1-under.
In the team standings, Box Elder was the high Region 5 finisher, finishing tied for fifth place with an 8-over score (594). The Bees, and everyone else, were well behind champions Skyline, who shot 541 as a team which was good for 35-under. Skyline senior Tyson Shelley shot 16-under to win medalist honors.
GIRLS SOCCER
OGDEN 8, UINTAH 0
OGDEN — Ogden finished a perfect region run by dispatching Uintah on Monday.
Neveah Peregrina and Juliann Stein each scored twice for Ogden (14-1, 12-0 Region 10). Adelyn Boer, Ashlen White, Tori Kalista and Annie Crowton each scored once. Abby Beus tallied two assists.
MORGAN 11, SUMMIT ACADEMY 0
MORGAN — Viana Johnson and Maya Turner shared the clean sheet and Morgan netted eight times in the first half.
Jayda Jones and Corinne Henderson each had two goals and one assist for Morgan (13-2, 7-2 Region 13). Kadence Wardell also scored twice. Capri Jones tallied a goal and two assists.
Brooklyn Peterson had one goal and one assist. Aspen Telford and Grace Pepper each netted once. Emily Edgington had two assists while Melos Moore and Brooklyn Field assisted one goal apiece.
SKY VIEW def. BEAR RIVER (PKs)
GARLAND — After Morgan Noyes scored for Bear River (1-13, 0-10 Region 11) on a Naiomi Tomlinson assist in the first half, Sky View (10-6, 4-6 Region 11) outshot the Bears 3-0 on penalty kicks to claim a region win.
TOOELE 3, BEN LOMOND 0
TOOELE — Ben Lomond (1-14, 1-11 Region 10) gave up two goals in the first half in a shutout loss at Tooele on Monday.
OTHER SCORES
Rowland Hall 10, Utah Military 0
VOLLEYBALL
CLEARFIELD 3, ROY 0
CLEARFIELD — Savannah Anderton led Clearfield (3-9, 1-9 Region 1) with six kills, five aces, two digs and three blocks in the team’s first region win, a 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Roy. McKenna Steiner totaled four kills, two digs and one block. Kylie Hansen added two kills, three digs and one block.
Jayna Rogers led Roy (4-12, 1-9) with three kills and five digs. Xochitl Sustaita added 21 digs.
NORTHRIDGE 3, WEBER 1
PLEASANT VIEW — Alex Ivory paced Northridge with 10 kills and 10 digs in a 25-20, 25-14, 12-25, 25-18 win at Weber. Aubrey Lueders had 20 digs for Northridge (9-7, 6-4 Region 1) and Karli Nielson added 17 digs
Weber (3-16, 3-7 Region 1) did not report stats.
DAVIS 3, LAYTON 0
KAYSVILLE — Katie Corelli had 21 kills as Davis swept Layton 25-15, 25-19, 25-21.
Katie Anderton dished out 26 assists for Davis (13-10, 6-4 Region 1). Lauren Arnold served four aces and Cierra Limb tallied 17 digs.
Layton (12-11, 5-5) did not report stats.
BOUNTIFUL 3, WOODS CROSS 1
BOUNTIFUL — Jordyn Harvey totaled 14 kills as Bountiful beat Woods Cross (14-6, 4-2 Region 5) in four sets: 25-23, 11-25, 25-15, 25-19.
Emrie Satuala had four blocks for Bountiful (10-6, 4-1) and Emri Chism dished out 31 assists. The Braves served 15 aces in the match.
FARMINGTON 3, BONNEVILLE 1
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Sophie Wendt had 11 kills, 11 digs, 12 assists and served five aces to lead Farmington to a win at Bonneville. Set scores were 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19.
Cali Layton added seven blocks, six kills and six digs for Farmington (8-13, 2-3 Region 5).
Bonneville (5-13, 0-6) did not report stats.
OGDEN 3, STANSBURY 2
OGDEN — Ashley Christensen had six kills, three blocks, five digs and four aces as Ogden beat Stansbury 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 15-6.
Rees Bockwoldt added 23 kills, four aces and five digs for Ogden (11-7, 6-4).
MORGAN 3, PROVIDENCE HALL 0
HERRIMAN — Morgan (12-6, 5-1 Region 13) swept Providence Hall (11-4, 0-2 Region 13) by scores of 25-9, 25-6, 25-11. As a team, Morgan served eight aces.
BOUNTIFUL 3, VIEWMONT 0
BOUNTIFUL — Jordyn Harvey tallied 15 kills for Bountiful (9-6, 3-1 Region 5) while Evalyn Chism dished out 24 assists as Bountiful beat Viewmont (10-13, 2-3) by scores of 25-8, 25-15, 25-17 on Monday.
ST. JOSEPH 3, ROWLAND HALL 0
OGDEN — Halen Moon paced St. Joseph (7-2, 7-0 Region 17) with seven kills, nine digs and four aces in a 25-12, 26-24, 25-12 sweep of Rowland Hall. Gabby Morales posted nine aces and 19 assists. Sarah Snell added eight kills.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Ridgeline 3, Bear River 1