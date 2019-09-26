OGDEN — For the 10th straight season, Davis High won the region title in girls tennis, clinching the Region 1 championship Thursday at Mount Ogden Park by having representatives in all five finals matches and winning three of them.
The Darts (35 points) held off a challenge from Layton High (29 points), which had representatives in two finals matches, both against Davis.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
No. 1 singles: Jacque Dunyon (Weber) def. Sarah Major (Davis), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 singles: Autumn Eaton (Davis) def. Linsey Austad (Clearfield), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 singles: Francesca Leone (Layton) def. Mikaela Laws (Davis), 7-5, 7-6.
No. 1 doubles: Elle Dunyon and Halle Durham (Davis) def. Alyssa Petersen and Tess Christopulos (Layton), 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 doubles: Erika Wisden and Brydie Sigg (Davis) def. Gracie Nichols and Katie Arner (Weber), 6-0, 6-3.
TEAM SCORES
Davis 35
Layton 29
Weber 21
Clearfield 16
Northridge 15
Syracuse 9
Fremont 8
Roy 0
GIRLS SOCCER
SYRACUSE 4, NORTHRIDGE 2
SYRACUSE — Four Titans scored to lead Syracuse over Northridge.
Caroline Stringfellow, Ashlyn Hall, Abby Schofield and Sarah Wynn each scored once for Syracuse (11-3, 9-3 Region 1), who led 2-1 at the half.
Lauren Call and Hallysten Kap each netted for the Knights (11-2-1, 9-2-1) while Devry Caperton tallied an assist.
The result leaves Northridge with a one-point lead over Syracuse for the region title with two games left.
LAYTON 1, WEBER 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Kaitlyn Richins netted the game’s lone goal and Anastasia Godfrey earned the clean sheet as Layton (9-4-1, 7-4-1 Region 1) grabbed a region win at Weber (3-11, 3-9).
VIEWMONT 4, BOX ELDER 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Viewmont scored twice after halftime to secure a region win at Box Elder.
Kim Hendrickson, Rynn Waddups, Ashley Kunz and Tatiana Rich each scored for the Vikings (5-7-2, 4-3-1 Region 5).
Pricilla Ramos netted a first-half goal for the Bees (2-10-1, 0-8).
MORGAN 7, GRANTSVILLE 1
GRANTSVILLE — Six Trojans scored as Morgan won at Grantsville.
Emilie Edgington tallied a brace for Morgan (9-3-1, 7-0 Region 13), who led 2-0 at the half. Syd Cragun, Sadie Mcgreer, Brooklyn Peterson, Brooklyn Field and Kiersten Barney each netted once.
GREEN CANYON 1, BEAR RIVER 0 (OT)
GARLAND — Bear River (1-11, 0-7 Region 11) allowed a Green Canyon extra-time goal in a region home loss.
OTHER SCORES
Rowland Hall 7, St. Joseph 2
Utah Military 7, North Summit 6
Bountiful 2, Woods Cross 0
VOLLEYBALL
NORTHRIDGE 3, CLEARFIELD 0
LAYTON — Northridge swept Clearfield by scores of 25-14, 25-21, 25-23.
Alex Ivory had 12 kills, seven digs and two aces for the Knights (13-8, 4-3 Region 1). Shae Eldredge added five kills.
Lexie Cordon paced Clearfield (1-7, 1-6) with 13 digs, eight kills and two aces. Missy Mortensen added nine digs, seven kills and three blocks.
WEBER 3, LAYTON 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber battled back from a 16-4 deficit in the second set to take a straight-sets region victory over Layton: 25-20, 25-23, 25-21.
Alyssa Hansen had 13 kills and three blocks for Weber (5-14, 3-4 Region 1). MaKaylee Nye and Ryan Calvert had seven kills apiece. Shelby Fronk served three aces and dished out 31 assists while Mae Arbon added 12 digs.
Eleonora Palu had 10 kills and two aces for Layton (2-5, 2-5). Kenzi Christensen had three blocks and Taylor Jensen tallied 15 digs.
DAVIS 3, ROY 0
KAYSVILLE — Davis swept Roy (1-19, 0-7 Region 1) by scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-17.
Katie Corelli led the Darts (13-6, 5-2) with 18 kills. Lexi Sunderland served five aces, Liv Watts tallied 11 digs and Madi Rushton handled 23 assists.
FREMONT 3, SYRACUSE 1
SYRACUSE — Syracuse (6-1, 6-1 Region 1) won the first set, then Fremont won three straight to claim first place in the region. Set scores were 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22.
Carlie Peterson tallied 41 assists and 11 digs for the Silverwolves (14-1, 7-0). Maggie Mendelson had 20 kills, eight blocks and three digs. Haylee Doxey had 13 kills 13 digs and two aces.
FARMINGTON 3, WOODS CROSS 0
FARMINGTON — Farmington (13-0, 3-0 Region 5) beat Woods Cross (4-9, 1-2) in straight sets: 25-19, 25-15, 25-18.
BOUNTIFUL 3, VIEWMONT 0
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful swept Viewmont (2-18, 0-3) in region play: 25-19, 25-17, 25-14.
Jordyn Harvey led the Braves (8-6, 3-0 Region 5) with eight kills. Sayler Larson and Emrie Satuala each added six kills, with Satuala tallying five blocks. Evalyn Chism dished out 29 assists and Sadie Stevens served four aces.
BOX ELDER 3, BONNEVILLE 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Box Elder (5-7, 2-1 Region 5) won at Bonneville in three sets: 25-15, 25-7, 25-21.
Kelsie Heslop led Bonneville (2-11, 0-3) with 10 kills and 13 digs. Halle Morgan had 21 assists.
MORGAN 3, SUMMIT ACADEMY 0
BLUFFDALE — Morgan won at Summit Academy in straight sets: 25-11, 25-9, 25-13.
Emery Wheeler paced the Trojans (11-3, 4-0 Region 13) with 15 kills, four aces and 16 digs. Sydney Stuart has 36 assists and four aces.
UINTAH 3, BEN LOMOND 0
VERNAL — Ben Lomond fell in straight sets at Uintah: 25-2, 25-14, 25-9.
Adia Jensen had three kills and eight digs for the Scots (0-14, 0-7 Region 10). Surelda Oberloh added six digs.
GREEN CANYON 3, BEAR RIVER 0
NORTH LOGAN — Bear River (2-10, 0-4 Region 11) lost in three sets at Green Canyon: 25-6, 25-10, 25-13.