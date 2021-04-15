ROY — Layton High baseball scored nine runs in the fifth inning to trigger the run rule in a 10-0 region win Thursday at Roy.
Jackson Hoffman batted 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs to pace Layton (10-3, 5-1 Region 1). Cam Day, Jake Godfrey and Brad Greenhalgh had the other three Lancer hits. Day pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Jered Faifai and Ryder Williams had hits for Roy (1-12, 0-5).
WEBER 6, CLEARFIELD 3
CLEARFIELD — Weber scored five runs across the fifth and sixth innings in a region win at Clearfield.
Luke Erickson hit a two-run single for Weber (9-3, 3-1 Region 1). Jake Lindsay scored two runs and drove in one. Carson Berensen drew a bases-loaded walk and scored twice. Nathaniel Samaro earned the win in four innings of work.
Devan Harmer batted 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs to lead Clearfield (6-6, 1-3 Region 1). Jackson Yamashita went 3 for 4. Shaydn Stoker and Dawson Burton each batted 2 for 4, with Stoker driving in one.
SYRACUSE 7, DAVIS 0
SYRACUSE — Syracuse scored all seven runs in the fourth inning in a shutout of Davis.
Kyler Stromberg batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Syracuse (4-9, 2-3 Region 1). Jake Moore hit a two-run double and Alex Marin added an RBI double. Aiden Turley struck out four in a complete game.
Jake Maw batted 2 for 3 Davis (5-8, 1-4). Crew Wimmer and Benson Seeley each had a hit.
VIEWMONT 8, BONNEVILLE 1
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont scored seven runs in the first inning. Luke Jacobs, Jacob Larson and Carter Gassaway each hit an RBI single for Viewmont (4-8, 2-0 Region 5). Roan Walker pitched five innings for the win.
Aiden Taylor hit a triple and a double for Bonneville (1-7, 0-2). Lincoln Johnson drove in Taylor.
BOX ELDER 8, BOUNTIFUL 5
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder erased an early 5-1 deficit with six runs in across the third and fourth innings.
Tate Overson doubled and drove in two to lead Box Elder (3-9, 1-1 Region 5). Parker Buchanan, Ryan Griffin and Kade Hall each had two hits. Sean Baker earned the win in four innings of relief work.
Dallin Maxwell hit a two-run double for Bountiful (6-6, 1-1). Truman Duryea had an RBI double and Drew Beck added a double.
FREMONT 13, NORTHRIDGE 6
PLAIN CITY — Fremont handed Northridge its first region loss Wednesday.
Gavin Douglas batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Jaxon Larkin hit 2 for 4 and both Bridger Clontz and Calvin Morrow drove in two runs for Fremont (6-7, 4-1 Region 1).
Bodee Wright batted 4 for 5 for Northridge (7-5, 4-1) with two doubles and a triple, and Jed Hadley drove in two runs.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Tooele 11, Ogden 0
RESCHEDULED
Bear River at Sky View: April 17
Providence Hall at Morgan: April 17
SOFTBALL
FREMONT 11, DAVIS 0
PLAIN CITY — Aubrey Morrow hit a grand slam and a solo home run to lead Fremont past Davis.
Tyra Coats homered and totaled three RBIs for Fremont (10-2, 7-1 Region 1). Stalee Hadley batted 2 for 3 with a home run and drove in two. Brinley Ellsworth pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out eight in the win.
Emily Dent hit a double and a single for the two Davis (2-9, 1-6) hits.
WEBER 15, NORTHRIDGE 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber scored 10 runs in the first inning in a run-rule win over Northridge
Brooke Merrill batted 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs for Weber (9-3, 5-2). Hadley Howell hit 2 for 2 with a double and Olivia Boswell drove in two. Merrill struck out six and allowed one hit in a four-inning complete game.
Delaney Robinson got the only hit for Northridge (2-10, 0-8).
CLEARFIELD 5, ROY 1
ROY — Rachael Brown batted 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs as Clearfield won at Roy.
Jayci Finch doubled and pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts for Clearfield (9-2, 6-1 Region 1). Miranda Mansfield batted 2 for 3.
Carsyn Byard, Jaylin Greenwood and Saige Nielsen each hit a double for Roy (4-10, 3-5). Aspen Johnson drove in Byard for the Royal run.
BOUNTIFUL 5, FARMINGTON 4 (8)
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful scored in the bottom of the eighth inning for a walk-off win over Farmington to take over first place in Region 5.
Liv Arona hit a solo home run and a double to lead Bountiful (8-2, 4-0 Region 5). Annie Slalzar added a solo homer. Eva Stoddard pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits and four earned runs while striking out six.
Paige Hebron batted 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI for Farmington (6-4, 3-1). Lexi Cowley doubled and Elle Mortensen had two hits. Lauren Gray hit a two-run double and Hadley Eichmeier added an RBI double
WOODS CROSS 10, BONNEVILLE 6
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville made it 7-6 in the sixth, but Woods Cross got insurance on an Ali Ebberts home run in the seventh.
Autumn Johnson hit a two-run bomb and Noa Latu added a solo shot for Woods Cross (4-9, 1-3 Region 5). Libby Clark and Mekenna Trader each batted 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Ebberts pitched a complete game for the win.
Brityn Buchanan batted 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Bonneville (7-5, 2-2). Kelsie Heslop hit 2 for 4 and drove in one. Macyn Hartman hit a double.
BOYS SOCCER
LAYTON 2, ROY 0
LAYTON — Joshua Heninger had a goal and an assist, Camden Noble netted, Marco Aguirre assisted while Benjamin Stansfield and Chance Izatt shared the clean sheet as Layton (3-4, 2-4) shut out Roy (2-6, 1-5).
OGDEN 2, CEDAR VALLEY 1
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Eric Estrada and Brigham Aardema scored second-half goals to lift Ogden (7-2, 7-2 Region 10) to a road win. Estrada converted a penalty kick and Gabriel Hinkson assisted Aardema’s goal.