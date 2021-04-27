WASHINGTON TERRACE — Emmaline DeGroot homered, doubled and drove in four, and pitched a complete game for the win, giving up five hits and three earned runs as Bonneville High softball defeated Box Elder 12-4 on Tuesday.
Macyn Hartman batted 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for Bonneville (7-7, 2-4 Region 5). Brityn Buchanan had two hits and two RBIs. Sierra Smith batted 2 for 4 with a double. Lilly Hall hit an RBI triple.
Sydney Stokes batted 2 for 3 and scored two runs for Box Elder (8-11, 2-4 Region 5). Malena Benson hit an RBI double.
WEBER 4, FREMONT 2
PLAIN CITY — Fremont took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, then Weber chipped away and took the lead in the sixth.
Teylor Torgerson batted 2 for 4 with a double and scored one run for Weber (15-4, 8-3 Region 1). Brooke Merrill hit a double and drew a walk, with Sunee Shaw scoring two runs as her courtesy runner. Merrill threw a complete game, giving up three hits and striking out six.
Aubrey Morrow hit a double and Mikayla Morse batted 2 for 3 for Fremont (11-4, 8-3).
LAYTON 19, NORTHRIDGE 2
LAYTON — Layton led 13-1 after two innings in a four-inning win at Northridge.
Leah Knight batted 2 for 2 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored for Layton (9-5, 7-3 Region 1). Graccee Godfrey hit 2 for 3. Brooklyn Pritchett hit a two-run double and scored three runs. Kaitlyn Roberts and Joslyn Purcell each drove in three. Haedyn Ellington earned the win, allowing two hits with three strikeouts in three innings.
Anairi Fonoti batted 2 for 2 with a solo home run to lead Northridge (5-14, 0-10). Jenika Weaver hit an RBI double.
CLEARFIELD 5, SYRACUSE 3
SYRACUSE — Kaycee Valencia drove in Miranda Mansfield in the top of the seventh to give Clearfield the lead for a region win at Syracuse.
Mansfield batted 2 for 4 and scored twice for Clearfield (11-3, 8-2 Region 1). Riley Rose batted 2 for 4 with an RBI. Rachel Brown hit a solo home run, Jayci Finch hit a double and Valencia drove in two. Finch allowed nine hits and two earned runs while striking out six in a complete-game win.
Kenlie Cowdin batted 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored to lead Syracuse (6-6, 5-5 Region 1). Rachel Godfrey batted 2 for 3 with one RBI.
FARMINGTON 11, WOODS CROSS 0
WOODS CROSS — Delaney Baker hit a three-run homer and pitched a complete-game one-hitter with six strikeouts as Farmington got a five-inning region win at Woods Cross.
Elle Mortensen batted 3 for 4 for Farmington (12-5, 6-1 Region 5). Hadley Elchmeier went 2 for 3 and drove in one. Courtney Christiansen hit a double and Lauren Gray hit a two-run single.
Noa Latu hit a double for Woods Cross (7-10, 3-4).
BEAR RIVER 10, SKY VIEW 1
SMITHFIELD — Bear River clinched at least a share of the Region 11 title with a win at Sky View.
Oaklie Maxfield hit two doubles for Bear River (19-4, 8-0 Region 11). Olivia Taylor hit a double and Kate Dahle earned the win in the circle.
OGDEN 20, BEN LOMOND 3
OGDEN — Ogden scored 11 runs in the top of the third in a three-inning win at Ben Lomond.
Ogden (3-11, 2-5 Region 10) scored their 20 runs on seven hits. Ellie Martinez doubled twice and had five RBIs. Adrianna Martinez hit 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in three. Tahlia Oberg hit a two-run single. Gillian Deichmann pitched all three innings, giving up five hits, three earned runs and struck out three.
Hailey Davis hit an RBI double for Ben Lomond (2-11, 2-7).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Morgan 13, Judge Memorial 4
BASEBALL
BEAR RIVER 11, GREEN CANYON 3
GARLAND — Easton Lish threw a complete game, spreading four hits and striking out three while allowing two earned runs, and had two hits and an RBI at the plate to lead Bear River.
Taden Marble and Hunter Smoot each drove in three runs for Bear River (12-8, 6-4 Region 11). Hunter Harrow tripled and scored two runs, with Marble and Rhett Christensen each totaling two hits and two runs scored.
DAVIS 7, CLEARFIELD 6
CLEARFIELD — Davis led 7-3 after four innings, hit five extra-base hits and held off a late Clearfield push.
Easton Baggett tripled and doubled for Davis (8-10, 4-6 Region 1), scoring once. Mike Wendt, Trey Talbot and Owen Murdock each doubled, with Wendt driving in two runs and Talbot scoring twice. Jake Maw pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win.
Cayden Sato hit 3 for 3 and scored twice for Clearfield (8-10, 3-7). Dawson Burton had two hits, and Shaydn Stoker and Dax Martindale each tripled.
FREMONT 11, SYRACUSE 5
SYRACUSE — Mason Memmott hit two home runs and drove in three runs for a Fremont win.
Tyge Doxey homered and drove in three runs (Fremont 8-10, 6-4 Region 1). Jaxon Larkin and Bridger Clontz each drove in two runs, with Clontz doubling twice.
Kyler Stromberg doubled and had three RBIs for Syracuse (5-13, 3-7). Logan Hilton hit 2 for 3 and Corbin Sholly drove in a run.
WOODS CROSS 8, BOX ELDER 4
BRIGHAM CITY — Woods Cross scored four runs in the seventh inning to double up Box Elder.
Jaden Gines had two doubles and two RBIs to pace Woods Cross (13-3, 7-1 Region 5). Blake Stanger totaled two doubles and one RBI. Taylor Ayala hit 2 for 4 and Micah Mortensen drove in three. Stanger earned the win with eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Tallin Chappell batted 2 for 3 with one RBI for Box Elder (5-13, 3-5). Kade Hall hit 2 for 4 and Alex Griffin drove in two.
FARMINGTON 11, BONNEVILLE 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Johnny Mortensen hit an RBI triple as Farmington shut out Bonneville.
Jack Hansen batted 2 for 4 with an RBI for Farmington (10-8, 4-4 Region 5). Mason Cook hit 2 for 3 with a double. Tucker Wall and Brock Brown each hit a two-run double. Landon Tanner earned the win, giving up five hits and striking out one in 5 2/3 innings.
Justin Parkhurst hit a double for Bonneville (1-13, 0-8).
MORGAN 15, SOUTH SUMMIT 8
KAMAS — Broox McGiven batted 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs to lead Morgan (11-8, 5-7 Region 13) to a win.
Sammy Snyder went 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Ty Birkeland and Alex Harden each doubled and drove in one. Gage Adams hit an RBI double and Gunner Lish added a double. Adams earned the win, striking out five while giving up one hit and two unearned runs.
JUAN DIEGO 14, BEN LOMOND 13
DRAPER — Ben Lomond gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh to suffer a walk-off loss at Juan Diego.
Cameron Dodge hit three doubles and drove in one for Ben Lomond (6-11, 2-7 Region 10). Garren Gooda batted 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
SCORES, NO STATS PROVIDED
Cedar Valley 7, Ogden 3
BOYS SOCCER
WEBER 2, NORTHRIDGE 1
PLEASANT VIEW — Northridge (8-5, 6-4 Region 1) got a rare goal against Weber when Gaven Nelson scored in the third minute, assisted by Logan Smith, but the Warriors rallied to remain unbeaten.
Benjamin Putnam equalized in the ninth minute for Weber (11-0, 10-0). Carson Karras punched in the winner in the 58th minute, assisted by Colby Lee.
LAYTON 4, FREMONT 3
PLAIN CITY — Layton scored three goals after halftime to grab a win at Fremont.
Alex Brito netted a brace for Layton (5-6, 4-6 Region 1). Matias Rodriguez and Cooper Sargent each scored once while Chance Izlatt and Marco Aguirre tallied one assist piece.
Jerron Field scored twice for Fremont (3-9, 2-8) and Tyler Ware netted once.
SYRACUSE 4, ROY 1
SYRACUSE — Jack Cook netted a brace to lead Syracuse past Roy.
Ryken Hamblin and Tracen Jacobs each scored once for Syracuse (10-2, 8-2 Region 1). James McFarland had two assists while Ryker Smith and Hamblin assisted once.
Roy (2-10, 1-9) scored on a Syracuse own goal.
DAVIS 3, CLEARFIELD 1
KAYSVILLE — Justin Mehr totaled a goal and an assist, and Wyatt Sanders and Elliott Pehrson scored as Davis (8-3-1, 7-3 Region 1) claimed a region win. Roderick Sanchez tallied two assists.
Stats were not reported for Clearfield (4-8, 1-8).
BOX ELDER 3, BONNEVILLE 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Reggie Greer scored a goal in each half to lead Box Elder to a win.
Skyler Stokes scored for Box Elder (7-5, 4-3 Region 5), and Gavin Barber and Daxton Allen tallied assists.
Parker DeGroot scored for Bonneville (4-7, 2-5).
FARMINGTON 0 (4), VIEWMONT 0 (2)
BOUNTIFUL — Adam Escobosa kept a clean sheet and Farmington (7-4, 4-3 Region 5) outshot Viewmont (7-5-1, 4-3) 4-2 on penalty kicks after 100 minutes of scoreless soccer.
MORGAN 5, GRANTSVILLE 0
GRANTSVILLE — Braden Howe and the Morgan defence tallied another shutout as the Trojans wrapped up a Region 13 outright championship.
Luke Fackrell, Rory Williams, Cameron Burt, Ty Warner and Kade Buchanan each scored for Morgan (13-2, 9-1 Region 13). Isaac Lowder had two assists. Chase Lane, Rory Williams and Jamin Hayward each assisted one score.
ST. JOSEPH 2, ROWLAND HALL 1
OGDEN — Jonny Ramirez scored a goal in each half, the first on a header, and St. Joseph (11-0, 9-0 2A North) defeated Rowland Hall.
JUAN DIEGO 3, BEN LOMOND 0
DRAPER — Ben Lomond (5-7, 4-6 Region 10) gave up three goals in a shutout loss at Juan Diego.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Ridgeline 4, Bear River 1