OGDEN — Ogden High softball scored at least four runs in each inning in a 21-10 win Tuesday afternoon over Ben Lomond.
Autumn Duncan batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Ogden (1-7, 1-1 Region 10). Trinity Probasco and Ellie Martinez each went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Tahlia Oberg hit a two-run triple and scored four runs. Gillian Deichmann and Heidi Vogel each had two hits, with Vogel driving in three. Deichmann pitched a complete game in the win.
Alissa Green hit 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for Ben Lomond (1-7, 1-4). Leighla Steed and Moe Tinoco also had two hits, with Tinoco driving in one and Steed scoring three runs.
FREMONT 13, ROY 0
ROY — Aubrey Morrow hit 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Fremont to a five-inning win at Roy.
Stalee Hadley hit a triple and a double for Fremont (7-1, 5-0 Region 1). Mileigh Hill hit an RBI double. Kaci Smith drove in three and pitched a complete game for the win.
Mariah Medina batted 2 for 3 for Roy (3-7, 2-3). Alissa Green hit a double.
BEAR RIVER 7, SKY VIEW 0
GARLAND — Baylee Sorensen tossed a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out 11, as Bear River blanked Sky View.
McCall Maxfield went 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs for Bear River (7-3, 3-0 Region 10). Olivia Taylor had three hits.
BASEBALL
SKYRIDGE 11, DAVIS 10
LEHI — Davis scored three runs to take a 10-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning, then gave up six runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh for a walk-off loss at Skyridge.
Mike Wendt batted 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Davis (4-4). Owen Murdock hit a double and Benson Seeley drove in three.
STANSBURY 7, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Ben Lomond allowed four runs in the second inning in a shutout loss to Stansbury.
Garren Gooda hit a double for Ben Lomond (4-6, 0-3). The Scots had seven hits but struck out eight times.
RIDGELINE 7, BEAR RIVER 3
MILLVILLE — Bear River led 3-1, but gave up six runs in the sixth inning in a region loss at Ridgeline.
Easton Lish hit 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs scored for Bear River (4-5, 0-1 Region 11). Ashton Harrow hit a two-run double and took the loss on the mound.
GRANTSVILLE 16, MORGAN 11
GRANTSVILLE — Morgan scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut the Grantsville grantsville lead to 12-11, then allowed one run in the fifth and three in the sixth for the final margin.
Alex Hardin hit a three-run home run and an RBI single for Morgan (7-1, 1-0 Region 13). Ryder Lish batted 3 for 3 with a two-run triple and three runs scored.
NORTH SUMMIT 7, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 5
COALVILLE — Milton Herring hit 3 for 3 and drove in one as Layton Christian Academy fell at North Summit .
Andrea Llari batted 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Layton Christian (0-4, 0-1 2A North).
BOYS SOCCER
ST. JOSEPH 2, WATERFORD 1
SANDY — Jonny Ramirez netted twice in the first half to lead St. Joseph to a region win at Waterford.
Luke Majewski and Edward Ramirez assisted the St. Joseph (6-0, 5-0 2A Northern) scores.