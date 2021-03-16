FARMINGTON — Landon Day hit a single in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in Johnny Mortensen and give Farmington High baseball a 6-5, walk-off win over Fremont on Tuesday.
Tucker Wall hit 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored for Farmington (3-1). Mason Cook and Jack Hansen each had two hits, with Hansen tripling and Cook douling and driving in one. Aaron Bornholdt pitched five innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs. Brock Brown picked up the win in relief.
Bridger Klonts hit a two-run homer for Fremont (0-2). Tyge Doxey went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Mason Memmott had two hits, with one double. Gavin Douglass pitched 6 ⅓ innings, allowing 11 hits and six earned runs. Bodee Goins took the loss.
NORTHRIDGE 6, SKY VIEW 3
LAYTON — Sky View (1-4) tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning, then Northridge scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth to secure the win.
Ty Martinez went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Northridge (3-1). Bodee Wright hit a double and Jace Olsen drove in one.
Wright earned the win, allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out three in five innings.
WEBER 10, MTN. VIEW 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber moved to 3-0 and topped Mountain View by run rule in six innings.
Jake Lindsay finished a homer away from the cycle, batting 4 for 4 and driving in six runs. Bode Larson set the table with a scoreless three-inning start, allowing two hits, striking out seven and walking zero. Oakley Lawrence and Xandon Hancock finished the day pitching, combining for two strikeouts and no walks in three innings.
CLEARFIELD 15, BEN LOMOND 1
OGDEN — Clearfield scored six runs in the fifth inning to run past Ben Lomond in six innings.
Jake Ross hit a home run and a double, driving in four for Clearfield (1-0). Devan Harmer added a double, a single and four RBIs. Max Roush hit a three-run homer. Kenyon Swartz, Dawson Burton and Cayden Sato each doubled. Dawson Burton pitched four innings and struck out six in the win.
Trenton Harris picked up both of Ben Lomond’s (1-2) hits. Brady Walling drove in Harris.
LAYTON 9, PROVO 4
PROVO — Layton scored all nine runs in the sixth inning in a win at Provo (2-3).
Cam Day homered and drove in three for Layton (3-0). Brad Greenhalgh went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Jackson Hoffman doubled and drove in two. Dawson Hall earned the win on the mound.
BOUNTIFUL 19, ROY 0
ROY — Bountiful scored eight runs in each of the first and fourth innings for a run-rule blanking of Roy.
Drew Beck hit a grand slam and a double for Bountiful (1-1), driving in five runs. Truman Duryea homered and doubled, driving in four, and pitched a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Matthew Porm tallied the hit for Roy (0-3).
MORGAN 12, OGDEN 8
MORGAN — Ogden scored four runs in the fifth to cut its deficit to 6-4, but Morgan answered with six more in the bottom of the frame to take control.
Porter Hales tripled, drove in three runs and struck out four in a two-inning start for Morgan (3-0). Broox McGiven homered and totaled three hits, and Alex Harden drove in two, hitting a triple and a double. Ty Birkeland tripled and also struck out four in two innings on the mound.
Sean Garceau tripled and drove in four runs for Ogden (0-2). Juju Gomez and Boston DeCocker each scored twice.
SYRACUSE 8, TAYLORSVILLE 3
TAYLORSVILLE — Syracuse scored five runs in the fifth to break open a road win.
Kyler Stromberg had two hits and a double while scoring two runs for Syracuse (2-1). Dawson Raymond drove in two runs. Jakob Kinney gave up two runs on four hits in a five-inning start, striking out three and walking one.
BEAR RIVER 8, BOX ELDER 5
BRIGHAM CITY — Bear River scored two runs in each of the fourth, sixth and seventh innings for the win.
Jarett Giles and Taden Marble each hit 2 for 4 for Bear River (2-2). Giles scored two runs and Marble drove in two. Hunter Harrow started on the mound and Rhett Chriestensen picked up the win in relief.
Bam Colling hit a solo shot for Box Elder (0-4). Alex Griffin batted 3 for 3 and scored one run. Connor Butts and Ethan Tingey each hit a double. The Bees used six pitchers. Parker Buchanan got the start and Alex Griffin took the loss.
GREEN CANYON 18, BONNEVILLE 5
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Green Canyon jumped to an 11-0 lead after two innings in a five-inning game.
Aiden Taylor led Bonneville (0-2) hitting 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a walk. Tayden Maisey drove in a run and stole two bases, taking the loss on the hill after a rough first inning.
DELTA 10, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 3
DELTA — Layton Christian Academy scored three runs in the sixth inning in a loss at Delta (2-1).
Andrea Llari hit an RBI triple for LCA (0-1).
DAVIS 8, WOODS CROSS 3
KAYSVILLE — Davis led 4-3 and added four insurance runs in the fifth inning in a victory over Woods Cross on Monday.
Lucas Clark went 2 for 3 with one RBI to lead Davis (2-0). Crew Wimmer batted 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Mike Wendt hit a two-run double and Trey Talbot drove in two. Benson Seeley picked up the win, allowing three hits and three runs while walking five and striking out three in 3 ⅔ innings.
Taylor Ayala hit 2 for 3 for Woods Cross (1-1). Dax Wederman hit a double and Francisco Lovato drove in one run. Jonas Nerdin took the loss with six hits, three walks and two strikeouts.
WEBER 8, RIDGELINE 2
PLEASANT VIEW — Luke Erickson homered and drove in two, Jaxson Coleman drove in two runs and Weber defeated Ridgeline on Saturday.
Bode Larson won in a four-inning start for Weber, striking out nine, walking zero and allowing one run on three hits.
WEBER 13, PROVO 1
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber won its second game Saturday by run-ruling Provo in five innings.
Luke Erickson and Oakley Lawrence each homered and drove in five runs apiece for Weber. Jake Lindsay doubled twice and picked up the complete-game win on the mound, giving up one run on six hits, striking out six and walking one.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Judge Memorial 11, Viewmont 10
SOFTBALL
WEBER 12, NORTHRIDGE 4
LAYTON — Weber led 4-2 after six innings, then plated eight runners in the top of the seventh in a region win at Northridge.
Lexy Shaw hit 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for Weber (4-0, 1-0 Region 1). Olivia Bowell batted 3 for 4 with two runs scored from the leadoff spot. Hadley Howell, Brianna Judson and Brooke Merrill each drove in two runs. Merrill earned the win, scattering five hits and striking out five in six innings.
Amanda Lee went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Northridge (1-1, 0-1). Morgan Rich went 2 for 3 with a double and Faith Peterson hit a triple.
LAYTON 8, SYRACUSE 4
SYRACUSE — Layton scored five runs in the second inning to grab a region win at Syracuse.
Jada Chilton hit 2 for 2 with one RBI, one walk and one run scored for Layton (2-0, 1-0 Region 1). Averi Orris drove in one, scored two runs and had a stolen base. Haedyn Ellington pitched a complete game in the win, allowing six hits and two earned runs, striking out five.
Abby Sims took the loss for Syracuse (1-1, 0-1).
CLEARFIELD 18, ROY 3
CLEARFIELD — Hailee Smith homered twice, driving in five runs, and Clearfield opened region play by run-ruling Roy in four innings despite Roy leading 3-1 after one.
Miranda Mansfield and Kaycee Valencia also homered for Clearfield (3-0, 1-0 Region 1). Jayci Finch and Hannah Smith each doubled, with Hannah Smith driving in three runs. Finch got the win in the circle, striking out four in four innings.
Saige Nielsen and Olivia Burch both homered in the first inning for Roy (0-4, 0-1), driving in their team’s runs. Mariah Medina added a single.
BONNEVILLE 15, OGDEN 0
OGDEN — Macyn Hartman tossed a three-inning perfect game and Bonneville plated eight runs in the second inning for a run-rule win at Ogden (0-3).
Lily Hall, Kelsie Heslop and Peighton Summers each had two hits for Bonneville (3-2). Heslop had two RBIs and scored three runs. Hall and Summers each drove in two and scored twice.
Hartman struck out seven of the nine batters she faced and also added an RBI triple.
MOUNTAIN CREST 6, BOX ELDER 5 (8)
BRIGHAM CITY — Mountain Crest outscored Box Elder 2-1 in the extra eighth inning to claim the win.
Kamryn Peterson and Kourtney Small each doubled and drove in one run for Box Elder (1-2). Ashley Hammers and Sydney Stokes each drove in a run.
ALTAMONT 19, ST. JOSEPH 2
ALTAMONT — St. Joseph scored twice in the top of the first, then Altamont (2-0, 2-0 2A North) responded with eight runs in the first and 11 in the second.
Delia Sutton went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for St. Joseph.
GREEN CANYON 35, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Ben Lomond (0-3) committed 12 errors and surrendered 17 hits in a three-inning loss to Green Canyon.
BONNEVILLE 17, SUMMIT ACADEMY 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville erupted for 11 runs in the second inning in a run-rule win over Summit Academy (1-1) on Monday.
Maiya Montgomery hit a three-run home run for Bonneville. Mia Jensen and Brityn Buchanan each went 2 for 2. Buchanan had a double, scored three runs and drove in three while Jensen scored twice. Sadie Beardal added a double.
Macyn Hartman pitched a one-hitter, striking out two and walking one on 34 pitches while facing 10 batters.
ROY 12, CORNER CANYON 2
ROY — Roy scored five runs to take a 7-1 lead in a six-inning victory over Corner Canyon (0-2) on Monday.
Mariah Medina, Saige Nielsen, Liv Bruch and Alissa Green each had three hits for Roy (1-3). Nielsen hit a home run and a double and drove in two. Bruch drove in four on a triple with a double. Green drove in three.
Carsyn Byard got the win, allowing four hits and one earned run with three strikeouts and a walk over four innings. Bruch allowed two hits and had four strikeouts.
WEBER 12, BOUNTIFUL 3
BOUNTIFUL — Weber ran away with a 5-3 game by scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh Monday.
Brooke Merrill hit a bases-clearing double and picked up the win in the circle for Weber, throwing five innings of one-run ball, giving up four hits, walking zero and striking out five. Kennedie Johnson, Hadley Howell and Lexy Shaw all doubled.
Livi Arona led Bountiful at the plate, hitting 2 for 4 with an RBI. Eva Stoddard threw a strong six innings before the seventh inning burst, striking out seven. Five of her nine allowed runs were earned.
LAYTON 9, WOODS CROSS 6
WOODS CROSS — Layton plated four runs in the first inning and held on for a non-region win Monday.
Brooklyn Pritchett led Layton with three of the team’s 12 hits, hitting a triple, a double and driving in two. Tasia Shibuya singled three times, driving in three runs. Lauren Hansen threw a complete game, striking out five, walking four and allowing six hits.
Liz Busdicker and Libby Clark each drove in two runs for Woods Cross, with Clark going 2 for 4 with a double. Jade Valdez pitched a complete game.
BOX ELDER 6, SKY VIEW 5
Box Elder scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off Sky View in a non-region game Monday.
K Small had two RBIs for Box Elder (2-1). Ashley Hammers doubled and drove in a run. K Peterson, Miya Quintero and S Checketts combined to shut out Sky View over the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up two hits, zero walks and striking out two.
BOX ELDER 6, IDAHO FALLS 1
Box Elder scored four runs in the fifth inning to end a tournament game against Idaho Falls on Friday.
Tegan Mecham homered and doubled to drive in three runs for Box Elder. Ashley Hammers drove in two runs. Miya Quintero got the win, giving up one run and striking out three in two innings. Mecham struck out five in the final two innings.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Ridgeline 10, Viewmont 0
BOYS SOCCER
CLEARFIELD 0 (4), FREMONT 0 (3)
PLAIN CITY — After 100 minutes of scoreless soccer, Clearfield won a penalty shootout 4-3 to grab a region win at Fremont.
Clearfield (3-0, 1-0 Region 1) got PK makes from Carter Keime, Joseph Kennaley, Tyler Day and Collin O'Neill. Andrew Moulding earned the regulation shutout.
Fremont (1-2, 0-1) did not report stats.
SYRACUSE 2, NORTHRIDGE 1
SYRACUSE — Jacob Packer scored on a Corbin Bodily assist in the 77th minute to lift Syracuse to a region win over Northridge.
Tracen Jacobs netted on an assist from Clark Teepees in the 37th minute to put Syracuse (3-0, 1-0 Region 1) on the board.
Logan Smith netted the equalizer for Northridge (1-2, 0-1) from Elon Hernandez in the 75th minute.
WEBER 1, LAYTON 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Carson Karras found the back of the net in the 65th minute and Stockton Short kept the clean sheet as Weber (3-0, 2-0 Region 1) blanked Layton (2-1, 0-1).
DAVIS 3, ROY 2
KAYSVILLE — Davis outscored Roy 2-1 after the break for a region win.
Jordan Ferre, Roderick Sanchez and Simon Jensen each netted for Davis (2-1-1, 1-1 Region 1). Nash Jensen and Elliott Pehrson tallied assists.
Roy (1-2, 0-1) did not report stats.
FARMINGTON 3, WEST JORDAN 0
FARMINGTON — Adam Escobosa kept the clean sheet and Farmington scored twice after halftime to beat West Jordan (1-1).
Braydon Gipson got Farmington (3-0) on the board early. Chandler Gunn and Owen Maple netted in the second half. Cam Bingham assisted Maple’s score.
MOUNTAIN CREST 1, BOX ELDER 0
BRIGHAM CITY — Mountain Crest (4-0) scored in the second half to grab a win at Box Elder (2-2).
ST. JOSEPH 8, WENDOVER 0
WENDOVER — St. Joseph netted six goals in the second half in a Monday win over Wendover (1-1).
Edward Ramirez had a hat trick and an assist for St. Joseph (2-0). Jonny Ramirez netted twice and added an assist. David Hooslyn, Ricky Aparicio and Luke Majewski each found the back of the net once.
Mikey McCrea kept the clean sheet between the posts. Hooslyn and Jon Calvo each assisted one goal.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Viewmont 3, Taylorsville 3 (OT)
Timpview 4, Ben Lomond 0