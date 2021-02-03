Collin Chandler led a trio of double-digit scorers with 17 points as Farmington High boys basketball jumped back into sole possession of first place in Region 5 with a 65-50 home win against Woods Cross on Wednesday night.
Caleb Mordue scored 15 points — 13 in the second quarter — and Truman Hendry added 12 for Farmington (11-7, 5-1 Region 5).
Kiegan Phung, Jaxson Smith and Zach DeLange each scored 10 for Woods Cross (8-7, 1-4).
TOOELE 55, OGDEN 48
Landon Kimber scored 14 points to lead Ogden, which was outscored 22-7 in a decisive third quarter.
Ogden (2-12, 0-7 Region 10) shot 13 of 15 from the free-throw line.
VIEWMONT 53, BOX ELDER 48
Viewmont trailed 24-19 at halftime, then came back and won a tough region game against Box Elder.
Brash Emery scored 16 points with five assists to lead Viewmont (10-9, 3-3 Region 5), who got 10 points and six rebounds from Luke Jacobs.
Matthew Low led Box Elder (2-13, 1-4) with 14 points, while Parker Buchanan had 12 with eight rebounds.
APA-WV 50, UTAH MILITARY 35
Nate Smith scored 16 points for Utah Military Academy (5-12, 2-5 Region 17), which trailed 31-14 at halftime.
LCA 107, ST. JOSEPH 36
Shorn Solomon scored 16 points to lead a balanced Layton Christian scoring effort.
Jerheim Elder had 15, Akeel Felix scored 11, Sammy Ishiwie added 11 and Cliff Gashumba put in 10 points for LCA (13-6, 9-0 Region 17).
Jaxon Harper had 12 and CJ Kierejewski scored 11 for St. Joseph (0-9, 0-6), which listed just five players in its scorebook with no subs.
BOUNTIFUL 49, BONNEVILLE 43
Bountiful led 25-4 early in the second quarter, eventually fell behind 43-42 with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter, but closed the game on a 7-0 run and held off a spirited Bonneville comeback.
Robert Whaley led Bountiful (9-10, 3-3 Region 5) with 17 points, Devin Simon scored 12 and Henry Smith added 10. Bountiful shot 7 of 8 from the foul line.
Caleb Nielson led Bonneville (10-5, 4-2) with 10 points and Carson Jones scored nine.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Stansbury 62, Ben Lomond 43
Grantsville 65, Morgan 37
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LCA 69, ST. JOSEPH 19
Four Layton Christian players scored in double figures, led by Mia Jones’ 17 points.
Patricia Ramirez scored 16, while both Celine Murkura and Mina Sevgen had 14 for Layton Christian (12-3, 7-0 Region 17).
Sarah Snell led the Jayhawks (4-9, 2-5) with 13 points.
BOYS WRESTLING
Several boys wrestlers took home first place at their respective 6A and 5A divisional meets, which act as state qualifying, held Wednesday.
6A: Jace Lemons (Layton, 106), Quade Smith (Layton, 120), Logan Hancey (Fremont, 132), Corbin Platt (Fremont, 138), Benjamin Brown (Northridge, 145), Isaac Fisher (Layton, 152), Maclaine Percival (Davis, 152), Jordan Faifai (Syracuse, 160), Kelton Gold (Fremont, 285).
5A: Jacob Waddoups (Farmington, 106), Jackson Ricks (Box Elder, 113), Bridger Ricks (Box Elder, 120), Karson Rees (Viewmont, 132), Sam May (Farmington, 152), Marcus Espinoza-Owens (Viewmont, 160), Lucas Cochran (Box Elder, 195), Carson Lancaster (Box Elder, 220), Kellen Collier (Box Elder, 285).