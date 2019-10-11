FARMINGTON — Wyatt Evertsen scored on a 1-yard plunge late in the fourth quarter Friday to lift Farmington football to a 34-30 win over Bountiful and to an outright Region 5 championship.
Evertsen threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another score in addition to the game-winner for Farmington (7-2, 4-1 Region 5). Jude Cantrell and Jeremy Wilcox caught the Evertsen scoring tosses, and Hayden Toone added a 1-yard run that gave the Phoenix a 28-27 halftime lead.
Bountiful (3-6, 2-3) opened the scoring when the Braves blocked a punt and Jonathan Larsen fell on the ball in the endzone. Jared Mccann scored three rushing touchdowns, including a 74-yard scamper that put Bountiful up 14-0 in the first quarter. Micah Pettit booted a 35-yard field goal that gave the Braves a short-lived 30-28 lead.
FREMONT 34, DAVIS 10
PLAIN CITY — Mitch Stratford threw five touchdown passes, three of them to Justin Sagapolu, and Fremont routed Davis in a Region 1 (and potential RPI) separator.
Stratford finished 18 of 30 for 327 yards, connecting with Sagapolu on scores of 6, 13 and 39 yards, the last putting the Silverwolves (5-4, 5-2 Region 1) ahead 27-3 at halftime. Jacob Palmer also caught a score of 6 yards in the first half.
Brandon Baray caught a 54-yard TD pass in the third quarter to finish Fremont’s scoring, finishing with four catches for 120 yards.
Spencer Ferguson rushed for 166 yards and the lone touchdown for Davis (4-5, 4-3). Peter Stevenson booted a 28-yard field goal.
NORTHRIDGE 41, LAYTON 28
LAYTON — Northridge scored the game’s first 28 points to pick up its first region win over Layton.
Four Knights (2-7, 1-6 Region 1) scored rushing touchdowns. Andres Esparza and Colby Browning each scored on 1-yard dives. Dorian Ishmael added a 3-yard scamper and Maximus Fonoti-Maikui ran in from 10 yards out.
Browning threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Bronson Brown. Logan Smith booted field goals of 22 and 37 yards to go with his five PAT kicks.
Landon Brandt scored two rushing touchdowns and Tyler Reid threw two touchdown passes for the Lancers (2-7, 1-6).
BONNEVILLE 28, BOX ELDER 25
BRIGHAM CITY — After falling behind 3-0, Bonneville scored 21 straight points to take control in a region win at Box Elder.
Brock Samuels threw for three touchdowns for Bonneville (5-4, 3-2 Region 5). Kord Shaw, Caleb Nielson and Carson Jones snagged the Samuels scoring strikes. Shaw added a 70-yard touchdown run.
Parker Buchanan rushed for one touchdown and passed for another for Box Elder (3-6, 1-4). Logan Holgate caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Buchanan. Trevin Johnson added a 1-yard scoring plunge for the Bees. Buchanan’s 1-yard scamper brought Box Elder to within three with 3:26 left in the game.
The Bees forced a Lakers punt on the next possession and drove to the Bonneville 38, but the Lakers sacked Buchanan, forced a fumble, and recovered the ball with seven seconds left to seal the win.
WOODS CROSS 3, VIEWMONT 0
BOUNTIFUL — Jackson Burbidge booted a 22-yard field goal with 1:09 left in the third quarter for the game’s only points as Woods Cross shut out Viewmont.
Carter Weierman threw 19 of 26 for 150 yards for Woods Cross (7-2, 3-2 Region 5). The Wildcats won the yardage battle 233-200.
Alex Zesiger rushed for 48 yards and Sam Trusty 47 to lead the Vikings (3-6, 2-3).
SKY VIEW 35, BEAR RIVER 0
SMITHFIELD — Bear River fell behind 28-0 at the half in a shutout at Sky View.
The Bears (3-6, 2-3 Region 11) gave up four passing touchdowns and one score on the ground.
MORGAN 47, SOUTH SUMMIT 7
KAMAS — Morgan outgained South Summit 263-75 to remain undefeated with one game left in region play.
Trevor Jarrett scored four rushing touchdowns for the Trojans (8-0, 4-0 Region 13), including the capper of 37 yards to put Morgan up 47-0 late in the third quarter.
Carter Thackeray threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Brinton Winn to open the scoring and added a 22-yard score to Porter Giles to make it 19-0 at halftime.
Gage Thornton added a 5-yard rushing TD for Morgan.
South Summit had 12 players suspended and two more removed from the team earlier this week after the school confirmed 14 players were vaping on bus trips to away games, the Deseret News reported Friday.
MONTICELLO 27, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 20 (OT)
MONTICELLO — Layton Christian fought back in the fourth quarter to tie the game but fell in overtime at Monticello.
Ulric Sutton passed for a touchdown and rushed for a score for the Eagles (2-5, 1-3 2A North). Derek Riederer caught Sutton’s 12-yard scoring pass to tie the game 6-6 in the first quarter. Will Johnston scored on a 1-yard dive, followed by a Sutton run for the 2-point conversion, that gave LCA a 14-13 lead with 10:21 left in the game.
After Monticello took a 20-14 lead, Sutton sprinted 42 yards for a score that tied the game 20-20. The Eagles went for two but did not convert, setting up overtime. Monticello scored on its possession and shut down LCA for the win.
CROSS COUNTRY
Farmington swept the Region 5 cross country championship team titles run on a course Friday at the Weber County Fairgrounds. Elisabeth Ferrell took home the girls’ individual title.
Farmington girls finished with 22 team points, followed by Bountiful (58 points), Woods Cross (90), Viewmont (100), Bonneville (133) and Box Elder (134).
Top finishers were as follows:
1. Elisabeth Ferrell, Farmington, 18:02.7
2. Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, 18:30.0
3. Lucy Orison, Farmington, 18:56.4
4. Marianne Barbe, Farmington, 18:58.4
5. Trisha Thompson, Bountiful, 18:59.9
6. Chloe Christy, Farmington, 9:23.3
7. Sammi Stewart, Bountiful, 19:31.5
8. Abigail Bradshaw, Farmington, 19:34.8
9. Kate Peterson, Bonneville, 19:57.8
10. Brynn Rees, Viewmont, 19:58.0
19. Sydnie Zundel, Box Elder, 20:52.0
On the boys’ side, Dalton Mortensen from Bountiful took the gold.
As a team, Farmington tallied 25 points to take the title. Bountiful (48 points) took second, followed by Woods Cross (82), Bonneville (115), Box Elder (126) and Viewmont (167).
Top finishers were as follows:
1. Dalton Mortensen, Bountiful, 15:28.7
2. Rawson Spackman, Farmington, 15:46.0
3. Adam Wall, Farmington, 15:56.1
4. Nathan Williams, Bonneville, 15:59.9
5. Isaac Halverson, Farmington, 16:05.8
6. Daniel Mason, Bountiful, 16:10.1
7. Jalen Anderton, Farmington, 16:17.0
8. Kurt Thornton, Farmington 16:18.3
9. Ethan Peterson, Farmington, 16:19.3
10. Simon Mitchell, Farmington, 16:20.9
13. Calvin Gehring, Woods Cross, 16:34.6
21. Cooper Clark, Box Elder, 16:52.4
30. Andrew Wadley, Viewmont, 17:42.0
GIRLS TENNIS
SALT LAKE CITY — Morgan High had three girls tennis players advance to the semifinals after play Friday in the 3A state tournament held at Liberty Park.
In first singles, freshman Katelyn Steel beat South Sevier’s Janessa Gayler 6-0, 6-1 and Delta’s Katelyn Tolbert 6-2, 6-1 to advance.
In second singles, senior Ashley McMillan defeated Emery’s Morgan Hughes 6-1, 6-0 and Liz Hymas (American Heritage) 6-2, 6-4.
In third singles, senior Erin Bartol defeated Delta’s Lindsay Jones 6-3, 6-0 and Mia Parkinson (Maeser Prep) 6-2, 6-1.
VOLLEYBALL
STANSBURY 3, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Stansbury won at Ben Lomond 25-14, 25-11, 25-7.
Jessica Dominguez had three kills and a block, and Surelda Oberloh had 11 digs for the Scots.