FARMINGTON — In a battle of unbeaten teams, Farmington High girls basketball outscored Green Canyon (6-1) 12-8 in overtime to grab a home win by a 59-55 final score.
Valerie Kunzler led the Phoenix (7-0) with 18 points and Delaney Baker added 16. Farmington went 17 of 19 from the free throw line, including a perfect 6 of 6 in overtime.
MORGAN 68,
MARCOS DE NIZA-AZ 15
PHOENIX — Morgan allowed only two points in the first half and cruised to a big win over Marcos de Niza (Arizona) in the second round of the Nike Tournament of Champions.
Syd Cragun led the Trojans (3-5) with 14 points while Alex Trussell added eight. Morgan will face Poudre (Colorado) in the third round, with a trip to the championship game on the line.
ELIZABETH SETON-MD 36, FREMONT 34
PHOENIX — Fremont was outscored 12-8 in the final frame and fell from the ranks of the undefeated in a loss to Elizabeth Seton (Maryland) at the Nike Tournament of Champions.
Timea Gaediner led the Silverwolves (7-1) with 16 points while Emma Calvert added 11. Fremont will face Rosary (Calif.) on Friday.
LOGAN 43,
BONNEVILLE 40
WASHINGTON TERRACE — After scoring 21 points in the third quarter, Bonneville could only muster two points in the fourth quarter in a home loss to Logan.
Ginny Jenkins, Laura Lindquist and Lilly Hall each scored nine points for the Lakers (3-5). Hall scored her points on three 3-pointers.
TOOELE 50, OGDEN 36
TOOELE — Ogden was outscored in every quarter in a region-opening loss at Tooele.
Ashley Christensen and Kate Lowry each scored eight points for the Tigers (4-3, 0-1 Region 10). Grace Pulley hauled in nine rebounds.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Layton Christian 58, Mojave (Nevada) 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
GREEN CANYON 52,
BONNEVILLE 39
MILLVILLE — Bonneville trailed 30-20 at the half and could get no closer in a loss at Green Canyon.
Jordan Citte scored 16 points on two 3-pointer to pace the Lakers (4-4) while Jarom Strate added 10 points.
AMERICAN FORK 52,
VIEWMONT 39
AMERICAN FORK — Brash Emery scored 11 points in a road non-region loss for Viewmont (3-6), which trailed 31-13 at halftime.
LAS VEGAS-NV 71,
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 41
LAS VEGAS — Layton Christian trailed 42-19 at the half in a loss to Las Vegas (Nevada) in the Tarkanian Classic.
Dominique Ramkison scored eight points for the Eagles (2-5) and Maxim Kaster added seven. LCA will face Mojave (Nevada) Friday.
WATERFORD 79,
UTAH MILITARY ACADEMY 41
RIVERDALE — Natarius Smith scored 12 points and James Summers added 10 as Utah Military (3-5, 0-2 Region 17) dropped a region home game to Waterford.