FARMINGTON — Rylee Gurney scored two goals and Bentley Fuller scored once to lead Farmington to a 3-1 opening win over Weber.
Miranda Hales scored the Warriors’ lone goal. The game was tied 0-0 at the half.
FREMONT 1, MOUNTAIN CREST 0
HYRUM — Freshman Amare Harlan found the back of the net to break a scoreless tie in the second half and lift Fremont to a season-opening win at Mountain Crest.
Sydney Stephens earned the shutout for the Silverwolves.
DAVIS 5, LOGAN 0
FARMINGTON — Grace Nicol netted twice as Davis shut out Logan to open the season.
Ruth Wright, Reagan Neuenswander and Dani Brower each scored once. Taygan Sill earned the clean sheet in goal for the Darts, who led 2-0 at the half.
MAPLE MOUNTAIN 2, BONNEVILLE 1
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Summer Diamond scored in the 22nd minute on a Sadie Beardall assist to give Bonneville a 1-0 lead at the break, but Maple Mountain netted twice in the second stanza to ruin the Lakers’ opener.
NORTHRIDGE 1, SKY VIEW 0
SMITHFIELD — Lauren Call scored the only goal, assisted by Tiani Fonoti, in Northridge’s season-opening win.
Jacee Berry recorded the shutout in goal.
SKYLINE 5, BOUNTIFUL 1
MILLCREEK — Sarah Wilkinson scored a second-half goal as Bountiful dropped its opener at Skyline. The Braves trailed 2-0 at the break.
GREEN CANYON 4, BOX ELDER 0
NORTH LOGAN — Box Elder allowed three goals in the first half in a shutout loss at Green Canyon.
CORNER CANYON 5, ROY 0
DRAPER — Roy entered halftime at Corner Canyon tied 0-0 before the Chargers ran away from the Royals in the second half.